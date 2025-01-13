Urgent responsibility was the overriding theme of the 15th annual International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) assembly, which convened on Jan. 12 in Abu Dhabi. Headline speakers at this year's IRENA assembly in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) called for a more equitable distribution of finance to help the global south overcome energy-related challenges causing widespread inequalities. 'Accelerating the Renewable Energy Transition - The Way Forward,' was the theme for this year's IRENA assembly, which convened on Jan. 12 in Abu Dhabi. The agency's Director General Francesco La Camera said ...

