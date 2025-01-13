AIP Capital Expands Leadership Team

DUBLIN and STAMFORD, Conn., Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AIP Capital, an alternative investment manager focused on opportunities in asset-based finance today announced that it has expanded its leadership team with several new hires, including Chris O'Scannlain, Chief Risk Officer based in AIP's Stamford, CT office and Omar Mian, Managing Director, EMEA based in AIP's Dublin, Ireland office. AIP is also announcing the promotion of Sinead O'Donnell to Chief Financial Officer.

"We are pleased and honored to welcome both Chris and Omar as members of our growing team," said Jared Ailstock, Managing Partner at AIP Capital. "They will be instrumental as we grow the AIP platform and bolster our capabilities as a global full-service platform. We also recognize Sinead's leadership and contributions to AIP, and we are excited to promote her to Chief Financial Officer."

As Chief Risk Officer, Mr. O'Scannlain will be responsible for establishing and maintaining an independent risk function for identifying, monitoring and escalating risks to facilitate investment decision and active portfolio management. Mr. O'Scannlain brings over twenty years of global experience in aviation finance. Prior to joining AIP Capital, Mr. O'Scannlain worked at Apollo PK AirFinance, as Head of Credit Risk covering a global portfolio. Before joining Apollo PK, Mr. O'Scannlain spent ten years covering the Americas at SMBC Aviation Capital in New York and Dublin. Mr. O'Scannlain also served as an associate analyst on the Airlines and Aircraft Lessors equity research team at Citigroup Global Markets. He began his career on the corporate finance team at US Airways where he supported a comprehensive Chapter 11 restructuring and recapitalization. Mr. O'Scannlain has a MBA from the University of Michigan Ross School of Business and BA in History from the College of the Holy Cross.

As Managing Director, EMEA, Mr. Mian will be responsible for all commercial, marketing and origination efforts across the aviation platform throughout the EMEA region. Prior to joining AIP Capital, Mr. Mian was a Senior Director of Customer Finance in The Boeing Company's Commercial Airplanes division responsible for airlines in Europe as well as global leasing companies and asset managers. Mr. Mian was also a Board Member of Boeing Ireland Ltd, having moved to Dublin in June 2023 after initially joining Boeing Capital Corporation in 2019 based out of Dubai, where he was responsible for airlines and financial institutions across Middle East & North Africa. Prior to Boeing, Mr. Mian worked at Citigroup, Standard Chartered Bank and First Abu Dhabi Bank in their respective corporate & investment banking divisions where he gained extensive experience in originating, structuring and executing a wide array of financing solutions across a variety of industry sectors, especially aviation, throughout the EMEA region. Mr. Mian holds a Master of Science in International Accounting and Finance from The London School of Economics and Political Science, and a Bachelor of Arts in Business Economics from the University of Durham.

As Chief Financial Officer, Ms. O'Donnell will continue her responsibly of leading AIP's Finance and Operations team and will assume incremental responsibility and accountability across AIP's equipment finance and asset management platforms. Prior to this role, Ms. O'Donnell was Chief Accounting Officer and has been with AIP since its founding in 2023.

About AIP Capital

AIP Capital (AIP) is a global alternative investment manager focused on opportunities in asset-based finance with approximately $3 billion of assets under management and over 30 employees globally. AIP believes its unique investment strategy, relationships, and hands-on approach enable AIP to execute its mission of generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its clients across market cycles. With offices in Stamford, Dublin, New York and Singapore, AIP maintains a global footprint and is backed by a full platform of professionals across finance, technical, legal, risk management and underwriting.

