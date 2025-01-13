Solar and wind are being installed at a rate that is three times faster than all other new electricity sources combined. This offers compelling market-based evidence that PV and wind are now the most competitive and practical methods for deploying new generating capacity. Solar and wind catch nuclear In 2024, global new solar generation capacity was deployed 100 times faster than net new nuclear capacity according to recent data from the World Nuclear Association, the International Energy Agency and Ember. New wind was deployed 25 times faster than nuclear. The fastest energy change in history ...

