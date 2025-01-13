Bayer AG's stock demonstrated notable momentum on Monday morning, climbing 1.7% to reach €20.42 on the XETRA exchange. This upward movement was primarily driven by an announcement from its subsidiary, Bluerock Therapeutics, regarding plans to initiate a crucial Phase III clinical trial for their innovative Parkinson's disease cell therapy, Bemdaneprocel. The upcoming study, scheduled to commence in the first half of 2025, builds upon encouraging results from an earlier Phase I trial, where twelve participants showed positive tolerance to the treatment over a 24-month post-operative period.

Market Performance Context

Despite the recent uptick, the stock continues to trade significantly below its 52-week peak of €34.50 recorded in January 2024. Analysts maintain an average price target of €24.13 per share, with projected dividends of €0.109 per share for the current year. The company's financial performance shows signs of improvement, with recent quarterly losses reducing compared to the previous year's figures, suggesting potential for recovery in the pharmaceutical giant's market position.

Ad

Fresh Bayer AG information released. What's the impact for investors? Our latest independent report examines recent figures and market trends.

Read our updated Bayer AG analysis...