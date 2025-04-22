DelveInsight Business Research, LLP: XADAGO/EQUFINA Set to Revolutionize Parkinson's Disease Treatment Landscape | DelveInsight

As a selective monoamine oxidase B (MAO-B) inhibitor, XADAGO offers a unique mechanism of action that complements traditional therapies, potentially improving motor function and reducing "off" time in patients. The increasing prevalence of Parkinson's disease and the growing demand for effective therapies create a substantial market opportunity for XADAGO, particularly in regions with aging populations.

LAS VEGAS, April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's " XADAGO/EQUFINA Market Size, Forecast, and Market Insight Report " highlights the details around XADAGO/EQUFINA, an inhibitor of monoamine oxidase B (MAO-B) indicated as an adjunctive treatment to levodopa/carbidopa in patients with Parkinson's disease experiencing "off" episodes. The report provides product descriptions, patent details, and competitor products (marketed and emerging therapies) of XADAGO/EQUFINA. The report also highlights the historical and forecasted sales from 2020 to 2034 segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Newron Pharmaceuticals/Eisai/Meiji Seika Pharma's XADAGO/EQUFINA (safinamide) Overview

XADAGO is a monoamine oxidase B (MAO-B) inhibitor used alongside levodopa/carbidopa to help manage "off" episodes in individuals with Parkinson's disease. While its exact mode of action in treating Parkinson's is not fully understood, it is thought to work by inhibiting MAO-B, thereby reducing dopamine breakdown. This leads to increased dopamine levels and enhanced dopaminergic activity in the brain. XADAGO contains the active ingredient safinamide in the form of a mesylate salt and is available in 50 mg and 100 mg film-coated oral tablets. Each tablet provides either 65.88 mg or 131.76 mg of safinamide mesylate, equivalent to 50 mg or 100 mg of the safinamide base. The medication is marketed as XADAGO in the United States and Europe and under the name EQUFINA in Japan.

Drug Name XADAGO/EQUFINA (safinamide) Developer Newron Pharmaceuticals/Eisai/Meiji Seika Pharma Approval Year 2017 (US); 2015 (EU); 2019 (JP) Primary Indication Parkinson's disease Mechanism of action MAO-B inhibitor Route of administration Oral

Parkinson's disease is a progressive neurological disorder that mainly impairs movement control. It results from the slow degeneration of dopamine-producing neurons in the brain, especially in the substantia nigra, a region crucial for managing voluntary motor function. According to estimates by DelveInsight, there were 2.7 million diagnosed prevalent cases of Parkinson's disease in the 7MM in 2023, with the United States accounting for around 45% of these cases. While a cure for Parkinson's remains elusive, a combination of pharmacological and non-pharmacological therapies is used to manage symptoms. Physical, occupational, and speech therapies form key components of treatment, and surgical procedures may benefit select patients. Additionally, complementary therapies are sometimes employed to help address particular symptoms.

Frequently prescribed medications for Parkinson's include levodopa, dopamine agonists, MAO-B inhibitors, COMT inhibitors, amantadine, anticholinergics, and adenosine A2A antagonists. These treatments primarily target motor symptoms, which are a major concern for those affected. DelveInsight reports that the Parkinson's disease market in the 7MM was valued at USD 3.2 billion in 2023. The market is expected to grow over the forecast period (2020-2034), fueled by the launch of new therapies, increasing prevalence, better access to healthcare, and rising demand for more advanced and effective treatment options.

Emerging Competitors of XADAGO/EQUFINA

Some of the drugs in the pipeline include Solengepras (Cerevance), Minzasolmin (UCB Biopharma SRL/Novartis), Buntanetap (Annovis Bio), and others. Buntanetap has successfully completed Phase III trials for early-stage Parkinson's disease. Annovis Bio has scheduled a meeting with the FDA in Q1 2025 to determine the development path forward for Buntanetap in the treatment of Parkinson's disease. Buntanetap is also being developed for Alzheimer's disease, Lewy Body Dementia, and other neurodegenerative disorders.

In November 2024, Cerevance announced the dosing of the first patient in its pivotal Phase III ARISE trial, evaluating solengepras as a potential adjunctive treatment for Parkinson's disease. Cerevance expects to report topline data in the first half of 2026. In December 2021, UCB partnered with Novartis to globally co-develop and co-commercialize UCB0599, a pioneering alpha-synuclein misfolding inhibitor currently in Phase II clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

Key Milestones of XADAGO/EQUFINA

In April 2020, Newron Pharmaceutical acknowledged that US WorldMeds, who held the US commercialization rights for the licensed drug, XADAGO, as a sub licensee of Zambon, had entered into a definitive agreement with Supernus Pharmaceuticals under which Supernus would acquire the CNS portfolio of US WorldMeds, including the US rights to XADAGO

acknowledged that US WorldMeds, who held the US commercialization rights for the licensed drug, XADAGO, as a sub licensee of Zambon, had entered into a definitive agreement with Supernus Pharmaceuticals under which Supernus would acquire the CNS portfolio of US WorldMeds, including the US rights to XADAGO In November 2019, Eisai announced that it had launched the EQUFINA 50mg tablets for the indication of improvement of the wearing-off phenomenon in patients with Parkinson's disease under treatment with a drug containing levodopa in Japan. Manufacturing and marketing approval of EQUFINA was obtained in September 2019.

announced that it had launched the EQUFINA 50mg tablets for the indication of improvement of the wearing-off phenomenon in patients with Parkinson's disease under treatment with a drug containing levodopa in Japan. Manufacturing and marketing approval of EQUFINA was obtained in September 2019. In April 2017, Eisai Co., Ltd. and Meiji Seika Pharma announced entering into a license agreement for the commercialization of safinamide (development code: ME2125) to treat Parkinson's disease in Japan and Asia.

announced entering into a license agreement for the commercialization of safinamide (development code: ME2125) to treat Parkinson's disease in Japan and Asia. In March 2017, Newron Pharmaceuticals announced the US FDA approval of XADAGO to treat Parkinson's disease as an add-on therapy to levodopa/carbidopa for patients experiencing "off" episodes.

announced the US FDA approval of XADAGO to treat Parkinson's disease as an add-on therapy to levodopa/carbidopa for patients experiencing "off" episodes. In March 2016, Zambon announced a strategic agreement with US WorldMeds to commercialize Newron's lead compound, XADAGO, to treat Parkinson's disease in the US.

announced a strategic agreement with US WorldMeds to commercialize Newron's lead compound, XADAGO, to treat Parkinson's disease in the US. In February 2015, XADAGO was approved in the European Union as an add-on therapy to levodopa, alone or in combination with other Parkinson's medications, in mid-late stage PD patients with motor fluctuations.

XADAGO/EQUFINA Patent Details

XADAGO tablets are currently protected by three XADAGO patents with US patent numbers 8,076,515, 8,278,485, and 8,283,380, which expire between June 2027 and December 2028 and are listed in the FDA's publication, Approved Drug Products with Therapeutic Equivalence Evaluations, commonly referred to as the Orange Book. The company has a license agreement with Zambon S.p.A., Newron's partner, related to the XADAGO Patents, and as a new chemical entity, XADAGO is under the 5-year FDA exclusivity period that expires on March 21, 2022.

In May 2017, Zambon filed a worldwide patent under the patent number WO2017207587A1. The invention relates to pharmaceutical compositions comprising safinamide and, more particularly, to taste-masked particles comprising said active ingredient or pharmaceutically acceptable salts thereof, oral dosage forms that include said particles, and a process for preparing them.

XADAGO/EQUFINA Market Dynamics

XADAGO, marketed as EQUFINA in some regions (notably in South Korea and Japan), is a once-daily oral selective MAO-B inhibitor used as an add-on treatment for Parkinson's disease patients experiencing "off" episodes while on a stable dose of levodopa. The drug's unique dual mechanism of action-MAO-B inhibition and modulation of glutamate release-offers both dopaminergic and non-dopaminergic effects, positioning it as a differentiated product in the PD adjunctive therapy landscape. This has helped it carve a niche in markets where patients are inadequately controlled by levodopa alone, particularly those in mid-to-late-stage PD.

The global market dynamics for XADAGO/EQUFINA are shaped by a mix of competitive intensity, regional adoption trends, and payer dynamics. In the U.S. and Europe, the drug has faced stiff competition from generic MAO-B inhibitors (like selegiline and rasagiline) and newer Parkinson's disease therapies, including COMT inhibitors, dopamine agonists, and extended-release levodopa formulations. Despite this, its favorable safety profile and once-daily dosing have supported its uptake in certain patient segments, especially in Europe. Market penetration has been slower in the U.S. due to both reimbursement hurdles and physician preference for more established adjunctive treatments.

In Asia, particularly Japan and South Korea, EQUFINA has demonstrated stronger market performance thanks to focused commercial strategies and a high unmet need for effective "off time" management. Meiji Seika Pharma and Eisai, the regional marketing partners, have successfully leveraged the drug's differentiated profile in clinician education, which has led to growing adoption among neurologists. In Japan, where the aging population is rapidly expanding and Parkinson's prevalence is rising, EQUFINA has benefited from both demographic tailwinds and formulary access.

Looking ahead, the market outlook for XADAGO/EQUFINA depends on several strategic levers, including lifecycle management, regional partnerships, and real-world evidence generation. The manufacturer's ability to expand into new geographies, secure favorable reimbursement, and differentiate against both generics and newer entrants will be critical. Moreover, as Parkinson's disease treatment moves toward more personalized approaches, XADAGO/EQUFINA may find sustained relevance in specific subpopulations, particularly those requiring a balance of efficacy and tolerability.

1 Report Introduction 2 XADAGO/EQUFINA: Newron Pharmaceuticals/Eisai/Meiji Seika Pharma 2.1 Product Overview 2.2 Other Development Activities 2.3 Clinical Development 2.4 Clinical Trials Information 2.5 Safety and Efficacy 2.6 Product Profile 2.7 Market Assessment 2.7.1 The 7MM Analysis 2.7.1.1 Cost Assumptions and Rebate 2.7.1.2 Pricing Trends 2.7.1.3 Analogue Assessment 2.7.1.4 Launch Year and Therapy Uptake 2.7.2 The United States Market Analysis 2.7.3 EU4 and the United Kingdom Market Analysis 2.7.3.1 Germany 2.7.3.2 France 2.7.3.3 Italy 2.7.3.4 Spain 2.7.3.5 UK 2.7.4 Japan Market Analysis 2.8 Market Drivers 2.9 Market Barriers 2.10 SWOT Analysis 3 Key Cross of Marketed Competitors of XADAGO/EQUFINA 4 Key Cross of Emerging Competitors of XADAGO/EQUFINA

