Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 13.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Die 1 Billionen Dollar Mine: Power Nickels Weg zur globalen Dominanz!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PLD8 | ISIN: DK0061141215 | Ticker-Symbol: NRSA
Frankfurt
13.01.25
09:16 Uhr
32,600 Euro
-0,050
-0,15 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NTG NORDIC TRANSPORT GROUP A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NTG NORDIC TRANSPORT GROUP A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
32,50032,95011:45
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
13.01.2025 10:24 Uhr
66 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NTG Nordic Transport Group A/S: Major shareholder announcement due to closing of ITC Logistic GmbH

Finanznachrichten News

Company announcement no. 1 - 25
13 January 2025

Major shareholder announcement due to closing of ITC Logistic GmbH

Pursuant to Section 31 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, it is hereby announced that NTG Nordic Transport Group A/S ("NTG") as of 10 January 2025 owns a total of 954,723 treasury shares of nominally DKK 20 (in total nominally DKK 19,094,460), hereby reducing its holding of treasury shares to less than 5% of the total share capital of NTG.

The decrease in treasury shares is a result of transfer of treasury shares to the seller of ITC Logistic GmbH as payment for 20% of the purchase price.

Additional information

For additional information, please contact:

Investor relations and press:
Sebastian Rosborg, Head of Investor Relations
+45 42 12 80 99
Sebastian.rosborg@ntg.com
ir@ntg.com

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
6 Richtige für 2025
Das Börsenjahr 2025 klopft schon an die Tür – und wie immer geht es um die Frage: Welche Aktien werden die großen Gewinner sein? Die Auswahl an Möglichkeiten ist riesig, doch nur ein paar echte Volltreffer stechen heraus.

Ob stabiler Dividenden-Lieferant, Tech-Pionier oder spekulative Wette im Krypto-Bereich – wir haben die Märkte für Sie ausgiebig durchforstet und präsentieren Ihnen 6 Unternehmen, die große Chancen auf außergewöhnliche Kurssteigerungen besitzen. Hier sind, speziell für Sie, Ihre „6 Richtigen“ für 2025.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche Unternehmen das Potenzial besitzen, im kommenden Jahr richtig durchzustarten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.