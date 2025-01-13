Centurion Wealth Management Welcomes Wealth Advisor Jake Gurock

Jake joins Centurion Wealth Management, expanding the firm's advisory team.

Centurion Wealth Management is pleased to announce the addition of Jake Gurock, CFP®, to its team of advisors. The firm is eager to welcome Jake and looks forward to the impact he will have on the firm's continued growth.

"I am honored to join Centurion Wealth Management. Partnering with a firm that exemplifies best-in-class talent and wealth management services is a rare opportunity. I'm excited to contribute to a team deeply committed to helping clients optimize their wealth and live fulfilling lives." - Jake Gurock, 1/9/2025

Jake Gurock joins Centurion from Cerity Partners, where he was part of a team managing a substantial portfolio of assets for ultra-high-net-worth individuals and families. He has experience working with professional athletes, founders, and key employees.

His career has focused on supporting families with strategies aimed at long-term, generational wealth planning. Centurion looks forward to leveraging his experience to further strengthen its services.

This marks an exciting start to 2025, and the firm is eager to build on this momentum in the years ahead, continuing to strengthen its client services.

Centurion Wealth Management, LLC is a firm specializing in comprehensive wealth management for entrepreneurs, executives, and independent women. Their services include investment analysis, tax and estate planning, cash flow analysis, retirement planning, and risk management. With specialized expertise, Centurion works to help clients achieve financial security and meet their long-term financial goals.

