Tenneco: Global Aftermarket Veteran John Perrin Appointed Vice President, General Manager of DRiV EMEA

KONTICH, Belgium, Jan. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- John Perrin, a highly respected business leader with decades of experience with Tenneco and in the global aftermarket, has been appointed Vice President and General Manager of the DRiV EMEA business. He will be based in DRiV's European headquarters in Kontich, Belgium.

DRiV is one of the world's premier partners to replacement parts distributors and wholesalers, engine rebuilders and vehicle service and repair businesses. The business offers an unparalleled portfolio of more than 30 elite brands, including Monroe®, MOOG®, FERODO®, Wagner, Champion®, and Walker®. DRiV employs more than 9,000 team members worldwide.

Perrin, who began his career in 1996 as an aftermarket Territory Sales Manager for Tenneco, has advanced through an impressive series of increasingly responsible positions over the past 28 years. Most recently, he served Tenneco as Vice President, Office of Strategic Execution, Americas Commercial Growth. Additional executive roles have included Business Line Leader - Chassis; Executive Director, Marketing, Product and Engineering, North America Aftermarket; and Director, Strategic Accounts.

"John has the ideal background to lead the DRiV EMEA team in accelerating product innovation and value creation for businesses and individuals at every level of the automotive and commercial vehicle aftermarkets," said DRiV President Chintan Sopariwala. "Given his deep experience in sales, marketing, product development and operations, he understands the challenges and tremendous opportunities ahead for aftermarket businesses. And John, like everyone on our team, is laser focused on helping customers achieve new levels of success in every category we serve."

Perrin joins DRiV EMEA as the business rolls out several important initiatives, including the launch of an all-new line of Wagner Sensors, the introduction of comprehensive new product ranges under the Monroe and Walker brands, and the deployment of leading-edge digital resources in support of engine professionals who rely on DRiV's Engine Expertise brands - AE®, FP Diesel®, Glyco®, Goetze®, Nüral®, and Payen®.

"DRiV is built to make bold moves, and I look forward to helping our customers leverage the full value of our growing brand, product, distribution and technical support capabilities," Perrin said. "Our commitment to customer-focused innovation is transforming every area of our business, from research and product development to the way we package our products, to the technical assistance, training and marketing support we provide to our business partners."

