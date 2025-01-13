MainStreetChamber Holdings, Inc. Retains Guttman Associates for Public Relations and Marketing

MainStreetChamber Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK:MSCH), a leading global provider of intellectual property and brand licensing solutions, is proud to announce that it has retained Guttman Associates as its public relations and marketing agency. Guttman Associates, a prominent boutique firm with expertise in corporate, lifestyle, nonprofit, and entertainment PR, has been instrumental in the growth and success of the kathy ireland® brand for three decades.

Known for its deep expertise and vast media connections, Guttman Associates has played a critical role in establishing kathy ireland® as one of the most recognized and trusted brands globally. Under its guidance, the kathy ireland® brand has achieved unparalleled growth, expanding into a diverse portfolio of industries, from fashion to home goods and more.

"We are thrilled to partner with MainStreetChamber Holdings during this pivotal phase of growth," said Rona Menashe, Co-President and Co-CEO of Guttman Associates. "Our experience in building and amplifying iconic brands, including our long-standing work with kathy ireland®, positions us to support MSCH's mission of innovation and expansion."

Susan Madore, Co-President and Co-CEO of Guttman Associates, added, "At Guttman Associates, we pride ourselves on developing customized strategies that not only raise brand visibility but also foster meaningful connections with key stakeholders. We are excited to bring our expertise in corporate and lifestyle PR to this new partnership."

Larry Kozin, Founder and CEO of MainStreetChamber Holdings, said, "Guttman Associates has a proven track record of success in creating global icons and establishing brands as industry leaders. Their dedication and results-driven approach make them the perfect partner for MSCH as we look to elevate our portfolio and expand our reach in the global marketplace."

With a strong track record in corporate PR, Guttman Associates excels at crafting strategic campaigns that resonate with stakeholders across industries, ensuring that MainStreetChamber Holdings' messaging and brand presence continue to make an impactful impression.

About MainStreetChamber Holdings, Inc.

MainStreetChamber Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK: MSCH) is a leading global provider of intellectual property and brand licensing solutions. The company develops and markets innovative licensing solutions for organizations of all sizes, from startups to established enterprises. Its diverse portfolio includes Advanced Licensing, kathy ireland® Laundry, kathy ireland® Furniture Factory, kathy ireland® Kids, and the MainStreetChamber of Commerce.

About Guttman Associates

Guttman Associates is one of the country's most prominent boutique public relations agencies, specializing in corporate, lifestyle, entertainment and nonprofit PR. With strong relationships across national and local media, the firm has been instrumental in representing celebrities, pop culture icons, and leading brands, including their 30-year partnership with kathy ireland® Worldwide.

Forward-Looking Statements

The foregoing information regarding MainStreetChamber Holdings, Inc. (the "Company") may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, each as amended. Forward-looking statements include all statements that do not relate solely to historical or current facts, including without limitation the Company's outlook for growth and market expansion, and which can be identified by the use of words such as "may," "will," "expect," "project," "estimate," "anticipate," "plan," "believe," "potential," "should," "continue" or the negative versions of those words or other comparable words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future actions or performance. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company and its current plans or expectations and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect current plans. Risks concerning the Company's business may be described in more detail in the Company's periodic and current reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company is under no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any such obligation to, update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Company Contact:

Larry Kozin, CEO

MainStreetChamber Holdings, Inc.

Tel: +1 (877) 594-7277

info@MSCH.com

Media Contact:

Rona Menashe

Guttman Associates PR & Marketing

Tel: +1 (310) 246-4600

Rona@Guttmanpr.com

SOURCE: MainStreetChamber Holdings, Inc.

