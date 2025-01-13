Banyan Gold Corp.: Banyan Intercepts 2.13 Grams Per Tonne Gold Over 32.6 M, Powerline Deposit, Aurmac Project, Yukon, Canada

Banyan Gold Corp . (the "Company" or "Banyan") (TSX-V:BYN)(OTCQB:BYAGF) is pleased to announce analytical results from twenty-one (21) diamond drillholes collared within the Powerline Deposit located on the Company's AurMac Project, Yukon Territory. This set of holes was drilled in the eastern portion of the Powerline Deposit (See Figure 1) as part of the 2024 AurMac definition drilling program.

Highlights from the most recent assay results:

AX-24-557: 24.5 metres (" m ") of 0.85 g/t Au from 53.5 m

AX-24-568: 40.3 m of 0.80 g/t Au from 40.3 m

AX-24-572: 23.1 m of 0.87 g/t Au from surface

AX-24-576: 20.9 m of 1.05 g/t Au from surface

AX-24-578: 69.3 m of 0.35 g/t Au from 13.0 m

AX-24-582: 32.6 m of 2.13 g/t Au from 14.0 m

AX-24-582: 54.4 m of 0.50 g/t Au from 54.6 m

AX-24-605: 64.1 m of 0.71 g/t Au from 48.2 m

AX-24-608: 53.0 m of 0.61 g/t Au from 27.0 m

AX-24-611: 82.5 m of 0.49 g/t Au from 35.0 m

"This year's program has confirmed areas of consistent higher-grade mineralization within the Powerline Deposit, while strengthening geological controls on the Resource model," stated Tara Christie, President and CEO. "We are excited that this year's program has yielded valuable insights to the potential for broader scale mineralization beyond the Resource update anticipated in Q2, 2025. The validated correlation between mineralization and stratigraphy (See Figure 1), along with our geophysical work (3D geophysical interpretation and ZTEM), has identified both proximate, distal and deep targets - emphasizing the significant growth potential for gold mineralization at AurMac".

Summarized analytical results of these drillhole assays are presented in Table 1, collar locations in Table 2 and Figure 2 identifies drill collar locations, respectively. Figure 1 highlights the correlation between with stratigraphic units and mineralization.

The Powerline Deposit is contained within a metasedimentary package which consists of predominately schists, quartzites and limestones of the Late Proterozoic to Cambrian age Hyland Group. Gold mineralization here is chiefly associated with low angle quartz-sulfosalt-arsenopyrite veins seen crosscutting all lithologies and is interpreted to be associated with a large intrusion related gold system typical of the Tombstone Gold Belt and Selwyn Basin gold deposits. Instances of visible gold identified from Banyan's logging of these drillholes are shown in Image 1.

Figure 1: Idealized section 467,100E, Looking west: Powerline Deposit on left and Airstrip Deposit on the right. Mineralization is interpreted to correlate with discrete lithological units. Note: The Powerline and Airstrip Deposits remain open to growth in all directions. (Refer to Table 3 below for Feb 6, 2024 Mineral Resource)



Image 1: Photographs of visible gold from:

A) AX-24-565: 123.4 m to 124.5 m - 4.17 g/t Au over 1.1 m B) AX-24-568: 20.5 m to 20.9 m - 1.50 g/t Au over 0.4 m

C) AX-24-570: 34.2 m to 34.6 m - 4.71 g/t Au over 0.4 m D) AX-24-582: 45.6 m to 45.9 m - 150.7 g/t Au over 0.3 m

Figure 2: AurMac drill hole locations, showing the location of historic and Banyan completed diamond drill holes used in MRE (black and blue dots) and collar locations of 2024 drilling (yellow, red and green dots).

Table 1: Highlighted Powerline Diamond Drill Analytical Results. (Maps, sections and full analytical results will be made available on Banyan's website).

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Interval (m*) Au (g/t) AX-24-557 15.4 37.2 21.8 0.56 and 53.5 78.0 24.5 0.85 and 89.0 95.0 6.0 0.87 and 115.0 134.5 19.5 0.39 and 147.1 150.0 2.9 0.51 AX-24-560 35.1 38.2 3.1 0.85 and 49.5 63.5 14.0 0.45 and 92.5 102.0 9.5 0.49 and 138.5 150.7 12.2 0.44 AX-24-562 44.0 60.5 16.5 0.53 and 95.5 115.0 19.5 0.39 and 125.2 131.5 6.3 0.76 AX-24-565 6.1 10.7 4.6 0.59 and 33.5 66.2 32.7 0.53 and 78.0 111.0 33.0 0.43 and 122.5 124.5 2.0 3.08 AX-24-568 19.3 36.7 17.4 0.88 and 77.3 83.2 5.9 0.56 and 101.4 141.7 40.3 0.80 AX-24-570 16.5 34.6 18.1 0.48 and 48.2 69.8 21.6 0.34 AX-24-572 7.8 30.9 23.1 0.87 and 48.8 52.6 3.8 0.73 and 75.3 83.0 7.7 0.28 AX-24-574 8.5 12.5 4.0 0.32 and 21.5 50.0 28.5 0.55 and 72.0 96.3 24.3 0.38 AX-24-576 7.6 28.5 20.9 1.05 and 44.2 44.9 0.7 5.58 AX-24-578 13.0 82.3 69.3 0.35 AX-24-579 16.0 19.0 3.0 0.55 and 51.0 54.0 3.0 0.57 and 84.0 94.5 10.5 0.65 AX-24-582 14.0 46.6 32.6 2.13 and 54.6 109.0 54.4 0.50 AX-24-585 50.2 60.8 10.6 0.50 and 76.4 88.9 12.5 1.06 and 131.6 146.1 14.6 0.36 AX-24-589 18.4 26.3 7.9 0.37 and 50.5 59.0 8.5 1.81 and 136.0 152.7 16.7 0.32 AX-24-601 75.5 78.5 3.0 0.36 and 98.0 128.5 30.5 0.61 AX-24-605 48.2 147.8 99.6 0.52 or 48.2 112.3 64.1 0.71 and 135.8 147.8 12.0 0.36 AX-24-608 27.0 80.0 53.0 0.61 AX-24-611 35.0 117.5 82.5 0.49 AX-24-613 24.4 63.8 39.4 0.59 and 107.4 114.5 7.1 0.47 AX-24-616 20.5 59.0 38.5 0.45 and 114.0 123.4 9.4 0.33 AX-24-621 33.5 58.3 24.8 0.38

*True widths are estimated to be approximately 90% of drilled intervals.

Table 2: Drill Collar Location for Released Results

Collar ID East NAD83_Z8 North NAD83_Z8 Elev. (m) Azimuth Dip (°) Depth (m) AX-24-557 467848 7082955 815 358 -57 207.3 AX-24-560 467955 7082951 820 354 -60 194.5 AX-24-562 468052 7082952 823 359 -62 140.5 AX-24-565 468153 7082951 829 357 -61 150.9 AX-24-568 468256 7082954 842 006 -59 141.7 AX-24-570 467750 7082861 813 004 -56 146.3 AX-24-572 467852 7082849 819 355 -57 106.7 AX-24-574 467862 7082747 819 355 -57 103.6 AX-24-576 467852 7082650 820 358 -57 54.9 AX-24-578 467753 7082650 818 356 -60 100.6 AX-24-579 467758 7082739 816 004 -58 137.2 AX-24-582 467652 7082746 811 358 -61 135.6 AX-24-585 467451 7082954 794 003 -59 147.8 AX-24-589 467554 7082950 799 359 -63 157.0 AX-24-601 467154 7082454 800 358 -62 144.8 AX-24-605 467251 7082456 805 353 -59 163.1 AX-24-608 467353 7082452 807 003 -60 140.2 AX-24-611 467353 7082553 806 360 -60 171.9 AX-24-613 467452 7082454 809 359 -59 123.4 AX-24-616 467555 7082451 813 001 -60 123.4 AX-24-621 467301 7082802 793 352 -61 150.3

Upcoming Events

Crescat Tombstone Gold Belt Webinar, January 16, 2025, 11:00am PST / 2:00pm EST

Metals Investor Forum Vancouver, January 17 - 18, 2025 Corporate Presentation: January 18, 11:00 AM PST



Vancouver Resource Investment Conference 2024, January 19 - 20, 2025 Exhibitor Booth 103 Corporate Presentation, January 19, 200 PM PST, Workshop 4



AME Roundup, January 22 - 23, 2025 Core Shack Booth 919:

January 22, 9:00 AM PST - 4:00 PM PST

January 23, 9:00 AM PST - 2:30 PM PST

BMO 34rd Global Metals, Mining & Critical Minerals Conference, February 23 - 26, 2025

Analytical Method and Quality Assurance/Quality Control Measures

All drill core splits reported in this news release were analysed by Bureau Veritas of Vancouver, B.C., utilizing the aqua regia digestion ICP-MS 36-element AQ-200 analytical package with FA-450 50-gram Fire Assay with AAS finish for gold on all samples. All core samples were split on-site at Banyan's core processing facilities. Once split, half samples were placed back in the core boxes with the other half of split samples sealed in poly bags with one part of a three-part sample tag inserted within. Samples were delivered by Banyan personnel or a dedicated expediter to the Bureau Veritas, Whitehorse preparatory laboratory where samples are prepared and then shipped to Bureau Veritas's Analytical laboratory in Vancouver, B.C., for pulverization and final chemical analysis. A robust system of standards, ½ core duplicates and blanks was implemented in the 2024 exploration drilling program and was monitored as chemical assay data became available.

Qualified Persons

Paul D. Gray, P.Geo., is a "qualified person" as ?defined under National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"), and has reviewed and approved the content of this news release.? Mr. Gray is a consultant to Banyan and has verified the data disclosed in this news release, including the sampling, ??analytical and test data underlying the information.

About Banyan

Banyan's primary asset, the AurMac Project is located in Canada's Yukon Territory. The current inferred Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") for the AurMac Project of 7.0 million ounces has an effective date of February 6, 2024.

The 173 square kilometres ("sq km") AurMac Project lies 40 km from Mayo, Yukon. The AurMac Project is transected by the main Yukon highway and benefits from a 3-phase powerline, existing power station and cell phone coverage. Banyan has the right to earn up to a 100% interest, in both the Aurex and McQuesten Properties respectively, subject to certain royalties.

The inferred MRE for the AurMac Project was prepared on February 6, 2024, and consisted of 7,003,000 ounces of gold (see Table 1) hosted within near surface, road accessible pit constrained Mineral Resources contained in two near/on-surface deposits: the Airstrip and Powerline Deposits.

Table 3: Pit-Constrained Inferred Mineral Resources - AurMac Property

Deposit Gold Cut-Off (g/t) Tonnage

(Tonnes) Average Gold Grade (g/t) Contained Gold (oz.) Inferred Airstrip 0.30 35,243,000 0.75 845,000 Powerline 0.30 312,243,000 0.61 6,158,000 Total Combined 0.30 347,486,00 0.63 7,003,000

Notes: ?

The effective date for the MRE is February 6, 2024, and was prepared by Marc Jutras, P.Eng., M.A.Sc., Principal, Ginto Consulting Inc., an independent Qualified Person in accordance with the requirements of NI43-101. The technical report supporting the Resource Estimate entitled "AurMac Property, Mayo Mining District, Yukon Territory, Canada" (the " Technical Report ") has been filed on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca on March 18, 2024. Mineral Resources, which are not Mineral Reserves, do not have demonstrated economic viability. The estimate of Mineral Resources may be materially affected by environmental, permitting, legal, title, taxation, sociopolitical, marketing, changes in global gold markets or other relevant issues. The CIM Definition Standards were followed for classification of Mineral Resources. The quantity and grade of reported Inferred Mineral Resources in this estimation are uncertain in nature ?and there has been insufficient exploration to define these Inferred Mineral Resources as an ?Indicated Mineral Resource and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in upgrading them to an ?Indicated or Measured Mineral Resource category. Mineral Resources are reported at a cut-off grade of 0.30 g/t gold for all deposits, using a US$/CAN$ exchange rate of 0.75 and constrained within an open pit shell optimized with the Lerchs-Grossman algorithm to constrain the Mineral Resources with the following estimated parameters: gold price of US$1,800/ounce, US$2.50/t mining cost, US$5.50/t processing cost, US$2.00/t G+A, 80% gold recoveries, and 45° pit slopes. The number of tonnes and ounces was rounded to the nearest thousand. Any discrepancies in the totals are due to rounding effects; rounding followed the recommendations as per NI 43-101.

In addition to the AurMac Property, the Company holds the Hyland Gold Project, located 70 km Northeast of Watson Lake, Yukon, along the Southeast end of the Tintina Gold Belt (the "Hyland Project"). The Hyland Project represents a sediment hosted, structurally controlled, intrusion related gold deposit, within a large land package (over 125 sq km), accessible by a network of existing gravel access roads.

Banyan trades on the TSX-Venture Exchange under the symbol "BYN" and is quoted on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol "BYAGF". For more information, please visit the corporate website at or contact the Company.

