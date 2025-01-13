Banyan Gold Corp.: Banyan Intercepts 2.13 Grams Per Tonne Gold Over 32.6 M, Powerline Deposit, Aurmac Project, Yukon, Canada

VANCOUVER, BC, / ACCESSWIRE / January 13, 2025 / Banyan Gold Corp . (the "Company" or "Banyan") (TSX-V:BYN)(OTCQB:BYAGF) is pleased to announce analytical results from twenty-one (21) diamond drillholes collared within the Powerline Deposit located on the Company's AurMac Project, Yukon Territory. This set of holes was drilled in the eastern portion of the Powerline Deposit (See Figure 1) as part of the 2024 AurMac definition drilling program.
Highlights from the most recent assay results:
AX-24-557: 24.5 metres ("m") of 0.85 g/t Au from 53.5 m
AX-24-568: 40.3 m of 0.80 g/t Au from 40.3 m
AX-24-572: 23.1 m of 0.87 g/t Au from surface
AX-24-576: 20.9 m of 1.05 g/t Au from surface
AX-24-578: 69.3 m of 0.35 g/t Au from 13.0 m
AX-24-582: 32.6 m of 2.13 g/t Au from 14.0 m
AX-24-582: 54.4 m of 0.50 g/t Au from 54.6 m
AX-24-605: 64.1 m of 0.71 g/t Au from 48.2 m
AX-24-608: 53.0 m of 0.61 g/t Au from 27.0 m
AX-24-611: 82.5 m of 0.49 g/t Au from 35.0 m
"This year's program has confirmed areas of consistent higher-grade mineralization within the Powerline Deposit, while strengthening geological controls on the Resource model," stated Tara Christie, President and CEO. "We are excited that this year's program has yielded valuable insights to the potential for broader scale mineralization beyond the Resource update anticipated in Q2, 2025. The validated correlation between mineralization and stratigraphy (See Figure 1), along with our geophysical work (3D geophysical interpretation and ZTEM), has identified both proximate, distal and deep targets - emphasizing the significant growth potential for gold mineralization at AurMac".
Summarized analytical results of these drillhole assays are presented in Table 1, collar locations in Table 2 and Figure 2 identifies drill collar locations, respectively. Figure 1 highlights the correlation between with stratigraphic units and mineralization.
The Powerline Deposit is contained within a metasedimentary package which consists of predominately schists, quartzites and limestones of the Late Proterozoic to Cambrian age Hyland Group. Gold mineralization here is chiefly associated with low angle quartz-sulfosalt-arsenopyrite veins seen crosscutting all lithologies and is interpreted to be associated with a large intrusion related gold system typical of the Tombstone Gold Belt and Selwyn Basin gold deposits. Instances of visible gold identified from Banyan's logging of these drillholes are shown in Image 1.
Figure 1: Idealized section 467,100E, Looking west: Powerline Deposit on left and Airstrip Deposit on the right. Mineralization is interpreted to correlate with discrete lithological units. Note: The Powerline and Airstrip Deposits remain open to growth in all directions. (Refer to Table 3 below for Feb 6, 2024 Mineral Resource)
Image 1: Photographs of visible gold from:
A) AX-24-565: 123.4 m to 124.5 m - 4.17 g/t Au over 1.1 m B) AX-24-568: 20.5 m to 20.9 m - 1.50 g/t Au over 0.4 m
C) AX-24-570: 34.2 m to 34.6 m - 4.71 g/t Au over 0.4 m D) AX-24-582: 45.6 m to 45.9 m - 150.7 g/t Au over 0.3 m
Figure 2: AurMac drill hole locations, showing the location of historic and Banyan completed diamond drill holes used in MRE (black and blue dots) and collar locations of 2024 drilling (yellow, red and green dots).
Table 1: Highlighted Powerline Diamond Drill Analytical Results. (Maps, sections and full analytical results will be made available on Banyan's website).
Hole ID
From (m)
To (m)
Interval (m*)
Au (g/t)
AX-24-557
15.4
37.2
21.8
0.56
and
53.5
78.0
24.5
0.85
and
89.0
95.0
6.0
0.87
and
115.0
134.5
19.5
0.39
and
147.1
150.0
2.9
0.51
AX-24-560
35.1
38.2
3.1
0.85
and
49.5
63.5
14.0
0.45
and
92.5
102.0
9.5
0.49
and
138.5
150.7
12.2
0.44
AX-24-562
44.0
60.5
16.5
0.53
and
95.5
115.0
19.5
0.39
and
125.2
131.5
6.3
0.76
AX-24-565
6.1
10.7
4.6
0.59
and
33.5
66.2
32.7
0.53
and
78.0
111.0
33.0
0.43
and
122.5
124.5
2.0
3.08
AX-24-568
19.3
36.7
17.4
0.88
and
77.3
83.2
5.9
0.56
and
101.4
141.7
40.3
0.80
AX-24-570
16.5
34.6
18.1
0.48
and
48.2
69.8
21.6
0.34
AX-24-572
7.8
30.9
23.1
0.87
and
48.8
52.6
3.8
0.73
and
75.3
83.0
7.7
0.28
AX-24-574
8.5
12.5
4.0
0.32
and
21.5
50.0
28.5
0.55
and
72.0
96.3
24.3
0.38
AX-24-576
7.6
28.5
20.9
1.05
and
44.2
44.9
0.7
5.58
AX-24-578
13.0
82.3
69.3
0.35
AX-24-579
16.0
19.0
3.0
0.55
and
51.0
54.0
3.0
0.57
and
84.0
94.5
10.5
0.65
AX-24-582
14.0
46.6
32.6
2.13
and
54.6
109.0
54.4
0.50
AX-24-585
50.2
60.8
10.6
0.50
and
76.4
88.9
12.5
1.06
and
131.6
146.1
14.6
0.36
AX-24-589
18.4
26.3
7.9
0.37
and
50.5
59.0
8.5
1.81
and
136.0
152.7
16.7
0.32
AX-24-601
75.5
78.5
3.0
0.36
and
98.0
128.5
30.5
0.61
AX-24-605
48.2
147.8
99.6
0.52
or
48.2
112.3
64.1
0.71
and
135.8
147.8
12.0
0.36
AX-24-608
27.0
80.0
53.0
0.61
AX-24-611
35.0
117.5
82.5
0.49
AX-24-613
24.4
63.8
39.4
0.59
and
107.4
114.5
7.1
0.47
AX-24-616
20.5
59.0
38.5
0.45
and
114.0
123.4
9.4
0.33
AX-24-621
33.5
58.3
24.8
0.38
*True widths are estimated to be approximately 90% of drilled intervals.
Table 2: Drill Collar Location for Released Results
Collar ID
East NAD83_Z8
North NAD83_Z8
Elev. (m)
Azimuth
Dip (°)
Depth (m)
AX-24-557
467848
7082955
815
358
-57
207.3
AX-24-560
467955
7082951
820
354
-60
194.5
AX-24-562
468052
7082952
823
359
-62
140.5
AX-24-565
468153
7082951
829
357
-61
150.9
AX-24-568
468256
7082954
842
006
-59
141.7
AX-24-570
467750
7082861
813
004
-56
146.3
AX-24-572
467852
7082849
819
355
-57
106.7
AX-24-574
467862
7082747
819
355
-57
103.6
AX-24-576
467852
7082650
820
358
-57
54.9
AX-24-578
467753
7082650
818
356
-60
100.6
AX-24-579
467758
7082739
816
004
-58
137.2
AX-24-582
467652
7082746
811
358
-61
135.6
AX-24-585
467451
7082954
794
003
-59
147.8
AX-24-589
467554
7082950
799
359
-63
157.0
AX-24-601
467154
7082454
800
358
-62
144.8
AX-24-605
467251
7082456
805
353
-59
163.1
AX-24-608
467353
7082452
807
003
-60
140.2
AX-24-611
467353
7082553
806
360
-60
171.9
AX-24-613
467452
7082454
809
359
-59
123.4
AX-24-616
467555
7082451
813
001
-60
123.4
AX-24-621
467301
7082802
793
352
-61
150.3
Analytical Method and Quality Assurance/Quality Control Measures
All drill core splits reported in this news release were analysed by Bureau Veritas of Vancouver, B.C., utilizing the aqua regia digestion ICP-MS 36-element AQ-200 analytical package with FA-450 50-gram Fire Assay with AAS finish for gold on all samples. All core samples were split on-site at Banyan's core processing facilities. Once split, half samples were placed back in the core boxes with the other half of split samples sealed in poly bags with one part of a three-part sample tag inserted within. Samples were delivered by Banyan personnel or a dedicated expediter to the Bureau Veritas, Whitehorse preparatory laboratory where samples are prepared and then shipped to Bureau Veritas's Analytical laboratory in Vancouver, B.C., for pulverization and final chemical analysis. A robust system of standards, ½ core duplicates and blanks was implemented in the 2024 exploration drilling program and was monitored as chemical assay data became available.
Qualified Persons
Paul D. Gray, P.Geo., is a "qualified person" as ?defined under National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"), and has reviewed and approved the content of this news release.? Mr. Gray is a consultant to Banyan and has verified the data disclosed in this news release, including the sampling, ??analytical and test data underlying the information.
About Banyan
Banyan's primary asset, the AurMac Project is located in Canada's Yukon Territory. The current inferred Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") for the AurMac Project of 7.0 million ounces has an effective date of February 6, 2024.
The 173 square kilometres ("sq km") AurMac Project lies 40 km from Mayo, Yukon. The AurMac Project is transected by the main Yukon highway and benefits from a 3-phase powerline, existing power station and cell phone coverage. Banyan has the right to earn up to a 100% interest, in both the Aurex and McQuesten Properties respectively, subject to certain royalties.
The inferred MRE for the AurMac Project was prepared on February 6, 2024, and consisted of 7,003,000 ounces of gold (see Table 1) hosted within near surface, road accessible pit constrained Mineral Resources contained in two near/on-surface deposits: the Airstrip and Powerline Deposits.
Table 3: Pit-Constrained Inferred Mineral Resources - AurMac Property
Deposit
Gold Cut-Off (g/t)
Tonnage
Average Gold Grade (g/t)
Contained Gold (oz.)
Inferred
Airstrip
0.30
35,243,000
0.75
845,000
Powerline
0.30
312,243,000
0.61
6,158,000
Total Combined
0.30
347,486,00
0.63
7,003,000
Notes: ?
The effective date for the MRE is February 6, 2024, and was prepared by Marc Jutras, P.Eng., M.A.Sc., Principal, Ginto Consulting Inc., an independent Qualified Person in accordance with the requirements of NI43-101. The technical report supporting the Resource Estimate entitled "AurMac Property, Mayo Mining District, Yukon Territory, Canada" (the " Technical Report ") has been filed on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca on March 18, 2024.
Mineral Resources, which are not Mineral Reserves, do not have demonstrated economic viability. The estimate of Mineral Resources may be materially affected by environmental, permitting, legal, title, taxation, sociopolitical, marketing, changes in global gold markets or other relevant issues.
The CIM Definition Standards were followed for classification of Mineral Resources. The quantity and grade of reported Inferred Mineral Resources in this estimation are uncertain in nature ?and there has been insufficient exploration to define these Inferred Mineral Resources as an ?Indicated Mineral Resource and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in upgrading them to an ?Indicated or Measured Mineral Resource category.
Mineral Resources are reported at a cut-off grade of 0.30 g/t gold for all deposits, using a US$/CAN$ exchange rate of 0.75 and constrained within an open pit shell optimized with the Lerchs-Grossman algorithm to constrain the Mineral Resources with the following estimated parameters: gold price of US$1,800/ounce, US$2.50/t mining cost, US$5.50/t processing cost, US$2.00/t G+A, 80% gold recoveries, and 45° pit slopes.
The number of tonnes and ounces was rounded to the nearest thousand. Any discrepancies in the totals are due to rounding effects; rounding followed the recommendations as per NI 43-101.
In addition to the AurMac Property, the Company holds the Hyland Gold Project, located 70 km Northeast of Watson Lake, Yukon, along the Southeast end of the Tintina Gold Belt (the "Hyland Project"). The Hyland Project represents a sediment hosted, structurally controlled, intrusion related gold deposit, within a large land package (over 125 sq km), accessible by a network of existing gravel access roads.
Banyan trades on the TSX-Venture Exchange under the symbol "BYN" and is quoted on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol "BYAGF". For more information, please visit the corporate website at or contact the Company.
