Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 13.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Die 1 Billionen Dollar Mine: Power Nickels Weg zur globalen Dominanz!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1T64A | ISIN: CA06683K1066 | Ticker-Symbol: BAJ
Frankfurt
13.01.25
08:07 Uhr
0,114 Euro
+0,001
+0,88 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BANYAN GOLD CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BANYAN GOLD CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,1140,13812:57
0,1140,13712:07
ACCESSWIRE
13.01.2025 12:02 Uhr
175 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Banyan Gold Corp.: Banyan Intercepts 2.13 Grams Per Tonne Gold Over 32.6 M, Powerline Deposit, Aurmac Project, Yukon, Canada

Finanznachrichten News

VANCOUVER, BC, / ACCESSWIRE / January 13, 2025 / Banyan Gold Corp . (the "Company" or "Banyan") (TSX-V:BYN)(OTCQB:BYAGF) is pleased to announce analytical results from twenty-one (21) diamond drillholes collared within the Powerline Deposit located on the Company's AurMac Project, Yukon Territory. This set of holes was drilled in the eastern portion of the Powerline Deposit (See Figure 1) as part of the 2024 AurMac definition drilling program.

Highlights from the most recent assay results:

  • AX-24-557: 24.5 metres ("m") of 0.85 g/t Au from 53.5 m

  • AX-24-568: 40.3 m of 0.80 g/t Au from 40.3 m

  • AX-24-572: 23.1 m of 0.87 g/t Au from surface

  • AX-24-576: 20.9 m of 1.05 g/t Au from surface

  • AX-24-578: 69.3 m of 0.35 g/t Au from 13.0 m

  • AX-24-582: 32.6 m of 2.13 g/t Au from 14.0 m

  • AX-24-582: 54.4 m of 0.50 g/t Au from 54.6 m

  • AX-24-605: 64.1 m of 0.71 g/t Au from 48.2 m

  • AX-24-608: 53.0 m of 0.61 g/t Au from 27.0 m

  • AX-24-611: 82.5 m of 0.49 g/t Au from 35.0 m

"This year's program has confirmed areas of consistent higher-grade mineralization within the Powerline Deposit, while strengthening geological controls on the Resource model," stated Tara Christie, President and CEO. "We are excited that this year's program has yielded valuable insights to the potential for broader scale mineralization beyond the Resource update anticipated in Q2, 2025. The validated correlation between mineralization and stratigraphy (See Figure 1), along with our geophysical work (3D geophysical interpretation and ZTEM), has identified both proximate, distal and deep targets - emphasizing the significant growth potential for gold mineralization at AurMac".

Summarized analytical results of these drillhole assays are presented in Table 1, collar locations in Table 2 and Figure 2 identifies drill collar locations, respectively. Figure 1 highlights the correlation between with stratigraphic units and mineralization.

The Powerline Deposit is contained within a metasedimentary package which consists of predominately schists, quartzites and limestones of the Late Proterozoic to Cambrian age Hyland Group. Gold mineralization here is chiefly associated with low angle quartz-sulfosalt-arsenopyrite veins seen crosscutting all lithologies and is interpreted to be associated with a large intrusion related gold system typical of the Tombstone Gold Belt and Selwyn Basin gold deposits. Instances of visible gold identified from Banyan's logging of these drillholes are shown in Image 1.

Figure 1: Idealized section 467,100E, Looking west: Powerline Deposit on left and Airstrip Deposit on the right. Mineralization is interpreted to correlate with discrete lithological units. Note: The Powerline and Airstrip Deposits remain open to growth in all directions. (Refer to Table 3 below for Feb 6, 2024 Mineral Resource)


Image 1: Photographs of visible gold from:

A) AX-24-565: 123.4 m to 124.5 m - 4.17 g/t Au over 1.1 m B) AX-24-568: 20.5 m to 20.9 m - 1.50 g/t Au over 0.4 m

C) AX-24-570: 34.2 m to 34.6 m - 4.71 g/t Au over 0.4 m D) AX-24-582: 45.6 m to 45.9 m - 150.7 g/t Au over 0.3 m

Figure 2: AurMac drill hole locations, showing the location of historic and Banyan completed diamond drill holes used in MRE (black and blue dots) and collar locations of 2024 drilling (yellow, red and green dots).

Table 1: Highlighted Powerline Diamond Drill Analytical Results. (Maps, sections and full analytical results will be made available on Banyan's website).

Hole ID

From (m)

To (m)

Interval (m*)

Au (g/t)

AX-24-557

15.4

37.2

21.8

0.56

and

53.5

78.0

24.5

0.85

and

89.0

95.0

6.0

0.87

and

115.0

134.5

19.5

0.39

and

147.1

150.0

2.9

0.51

AX-24-560

35.1

38.2

3.1

0.85

and

49.5

63.5

14.0

0.45

and

92.5

102.0

9.5

0.49

and

138.5

150.7

12.2

0.44

AX-24-562

44.0

60.5

16.5

0.53

and

95.5

115.0

19.5

0.39

and

125.2

131.5

6.3

0.76

AX-24-565

6.1

10.7

4.6

0.59

and

33.5

66.2

32.7

0.53

and

78.0

111.0

33.0

0.43

and

122.5

124.5

2.0

3.08

AX-24-568

19.3

36.7

17.4

0.88

and

77.3

83.2

5.9

0.56

and

101.4

141.7

40.3

0.80

AX-24-570

16.5

34.6

18.1

0.48

and

48.2

69.8

21.6

0.34

AX-24-572

7.8

30.9

23.1

0.87

and

48.8

52.6

3.8

0.73

and

75.3

83.0

7.7

0.28

AX-24-574

8.5

12.5

4.0

0.32

and

21.5

50.0

28.5

0.55

and

72.0

96.3

24.3

0.38

AX-24-576

7.6

28.5

20.9

1.05

and

44.2

44.9

0.7

5.58

AX-24-578

13.0

82.3

69.3

0.35

AX-24-579

16.0

19.0

3.0

0.55

and

51.0

54.0

3.0

0.57

and

84.0

94.5

10.5

0.65

AX-24-582

14.0

46.6

32.6

2.13

and

54.6

109.0

54.4

0.50

AX-24-585

50.2

60.8

10.6

0.50

and

76.4

88.9

12.5

1.06

and

131.6

146.1

14.6

0.36

AX-24-589

18.4

26.3

7.9

0.37

and

50.5

59.0

8.5

1.81

and

136.0

152.7

16.7

0.32

AX-24-601

75.5

78.5

3.0

0.36

and

98.0

128.5

30.5

0.61

AX-24-605

48.2

147.8

99.6

0.52

or

48.2

112.3

64.1

0.71

and

135.8

147.8

12.0

0.36

AX-24-608

27.0

80.0

53.0

0.61

AX-24-611

35.0

117.5

82.5

0.49

AX-24-613

24.4

63.8

39.4

0.59

and

107.4

114.5

7.1

0.47

AX-24-616

20.5

59.0

38.5

0.45

and

114.0

123.4

9.4

0.33

AX-24-621

33.5

58.3

24.8

0.38

*True widths are estimated to be approximately 90% of drilled intervals.

Table 2: Drill Collar Location for Released Results

Collar ID

East NAD83_Z8

North NAD83_Z8

Elev. (m)

Azimuth

Dip (°)

Depth (m)

AX-24-557

467848

7082955

815

358

-57

207.3

AX-24-560

467955

7082951

820

354

-60

194.5

AX-24-562

468052

7082952

823

359

-62

140.5

AX-24-565

468153

7082951

829

357

-61

150.9

AX-24-568

468256

7082954

842

006

-59

141.7

AX-24-570

467750

7082861

813

004

-56

146.3

AX-24-572

467852

7082849

819

355

-57

106.7

AX-24-574

467862

7082747

819

355

-57

103.6

AX-24-576

467852

7082650

820

358

-57

54.9

AX-24-578

467753

7082650

818

356

-60

100.6

AX-24-579

467758

7082739

816

004

-58

137.2

AX-24-582

467652

7082746

811

358

-61

135.6

AX-24-585

467451

7082954

794

003

-59

147.8

AX-24-589

467554

7082950

799

359

-63

157.0

AX-24-601

467154

7082454

800

358

-62

144.8

AX-24-605

467251

7082456

805

353

-59

163.1

AX-24-608

467353

7082452

807

003

-60

140.2

AX-24-611

467353

7082553

806

360

-60

171.9

AX-24-613

467452

7082454

809

359

-59

123.4

AX-24-616

467555

7082451

813

001

-60

123.4

AX-24-621

467301

7082802

793

352

-61

150.3

Upcoming Events

  • Crescat Tombstone Gold Belt Webinar, January 16, 2025, 11:00am PST / 2:00pm EST

  • Metals Investor Forum Vancouver, January 17 - 18, 2025

    • Corporate Presentation: January 18, 11:00 AM PST

  • Vancouver Resource Investment Conference 2024, January 19 - 20, 2025

    • Exhibitor Booth 103

    • Corporate Presentation, January 19, 200 PM PST, Workshop 4

  • AME Roundup, January 22 - 23, 2025

    • Core Shack Booth 919:
      January 22, 9:00 AM PST - 4:00 PM PST
      January 23, 9:00 AM PST - 2:30 PM PST

  • BMO 34rd Global Metals, Mining & Critical Minerals Conference, February 23 - 26, 2025

Analytical Method and Quality Assurance/Quality Control Measures

All drill core splits reported in this news release were analysed by Bureau Veritas of Vancouver, B.C., utilizing the aqua regia digestion ICP-MS 36-element AQ-200 analytical package with FA-450 50-gram Fire Assay with AAS finish for gold on all samples. All core samples were split on-site at Banyan's core processing facilities. Once split, half samples were placed back in the core boxes with the other half of split samples sealed in poly bags with one part of a three-part sample tag inserted within. Samples were delivered by Banyan personnel or a dedicated expediter to the Bureau Veritas, Whitehorse preparatory laboratory where samples are prepared and then shipped to Bureau Veritas's Analytical laboratory in Vancouver, B.C., for pulverization and final chemical analysis. A robust system of standards, ½ core duplicates and blanks was implemented in the 2024 exploration drilling program and was monitored as chemical assay data became available.

Qualified Persons

Paul D. Gray, P.Geo., is a "qualified person" as ?defined under National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"), and has reviewed and approved the content of this news release.? Mr. Gray is a consultant to Banyan and has verified the data disclosed in this news release, including the sampling, ??analytical and test data underlying the information.

About Banyan

Banyan's primary asset, the AurMac Project is located in Canada's Yukon Territory. The current inferred Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") for the AurMac Project of 7.0 million ounces has an effective date of February 6, 2024.

The 173 square kilometres ("sq km") AurMac Project lies 40 km from Mayo, Yukon. The AurMac Project is transected by the main Yukon highway and benefits from a 3-phase powerline, existing power station and cell phone coverage. Banyan has the right to earn up to a 100% interest, in both the Aurex and McQuesten Properties respectively, subject to certain royalties.

The inferred MRE for the AurMac Project was prepared on February 6, 2024, and consisted of 7,003,000 ounces of gold (see Table 1) hosted within near surface, road accessible pit constrained Mineral Resources contained in two near/on-surface deposits: the Airstrip and Powerline Deposits.

Table 3: Pit-Constrained Inferred Mineral Resources - AurMac Property

Deposit

Gold Cut-Off (g/t)

Tonnage
(Tonnes)

Average Gold Grade (g/t)

Contained Gold (oz.)

Inferred

Airstrip

0.30

35,243,000

0.75

845,000

Powerline

0.30

312,243,000

0.61

6,158,000

Total Combined

0.30

347,486,00

0.63

7,003,000

Notes: ?

  1. The effective date for the MRE is February 6, 2024, and was prepared by Marc Jutras, P.Eng., M.A.Sc., Principal, Ginto Consulting Inc., an independent Qualified Person in accordance with the requirements of NI43-101. The technical report supporting the Resource Estimate entitled "AurMac Property, Mayo Mining District, Yukon Territory, Canada" (the " Technical Report ") has been filed on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca on March 18, 2024.

  2. Mineral Resources, which are not Mineral Reserves, do not have demonstrated economic viability. The estimate of Mineral Resources may be materially affected by environmental, permitting, legal, title, taxation, sociopolitical, marketing, changes in global gold markets or other relevant issues.

  3. The CIM Definition Standards were followed for classification of Mineral Resources. The quantity and grade of reported Inferred Mineral Resources in this estimation are uncertain in nature ?and there has been insufficient exploration to define these Inferred Mineral Resources as an ?Indicated Mineral Resource and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in upgrading them to an ?Indicated or Measured Mineral Resource category.

  4. Mineral Resources are reported at a cut-off grade of 0.30 g/t gold for all deposits, using a US$/CAN$ exchange rate of 0.75 and constrained within an open pit shell optimized with the Lerchs-Grossman algorithm to constrain the Mineral Resources with the following estimated parameters: gold price of US$1,800/ounce, US$2.50/t mining cost, US$5.50/t processing cost, US$2.00/t G+A, 80% gold recoveries, and 45° pit slopes.

  5. The number of tonnes and ounces was rounded to the nearest thousand. Any discrepancies in the totals are due to rounding effects; rounding followed the recommendations as per NI 43-101.

In addition to the AurMac Property, the Company holds the Hyland Gold Project, located 70 km Northeast of Watson Lake, Yukon, along the Southeast end of the Tintina Gold Belt (the "Hyland Project"). The Hyland Project represents a sediment hosted, structurally controlled, intrusion related gold deposit, within a large land package (over 125 sq km), accessible by a network of existing gravel access roads.

Banyan trades on the TSX-Venture Exchange under the symbol "BYN" and is quoted on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol "BYAGF". For more information, please visit the corporate website at or contact the Company.

ON BEHALF OF BANYAN GOLD CORPORATION

(signed) "Tara Christie"

Tara Christie
President & CEO

For more information, please contact:

Tara Christie • 778 928 0556 • tchristie@banyangold.com
Jasmine Sangria • 604 312 5610 • jsangria@banyangold.com

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT: Neither the TSX Venture Exchange, its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) nor OTCQB Venture Market accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION: This news release contains forward-looking information, which is not comprised of historical facts and is based upon the Company's current internal expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions and beliefs. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forwarding-looking wording such as "may", "will", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "intend(s)", "believe", "potential" and "continue" or the negative thereof or similar variations. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, the Company's plans for exploration; and statements regarding exploration expectations, ease and confidence in increasing ounces, exploration or development plans and timelines; mineral resource estimates; mineral recoveries and anticipated mining costs. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include uncertainties inherent in resource estimates, continuity and extent of mineralization, capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates, the preliminary nature of metallurgical test results, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals, political risks, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, changes in equity markets, inflation, changes in exchange rates, fluctuations in commodity prices, and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, enhanced risks inherent to conducting business in any jurisdiction, and those risks set out in Banyan's public documents filed on SEDAR. Although Banyan believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Banyan disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

SOURCE: Banyan Gold Corp.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2025 ACCESSWIRE
Gewinner im Megamarkt
Biotechnologie ist eine der bedeutendsten Zukunftstechnologien unserer Zeit. Zahlreiche Biotechnologie- und Pharmakonzerne haben sich unter anderem dem Kampf gegen Tumorerkrankungen verschrieben. Der weltweite Markt für Krebsmedikamente verzeichnet ein stetiges Wachstum. Für das Jahr 2025 wird ein Umsatz von etwa 190,3 Milliarden Euro prognostiziert, mit einer erwarteten jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 6,42% bis 2029, was zu einem geschätzten Marktvolumen von 244,1 Milliarden Euro führen würde.

Wir haben 3 aussichtsreiche Biotechnologieaktien mit Schwerpunkt Erforschung und Entwicklung von Wirkstoffen gegen Tumorerkrankungen ausfindig gemacht, die in den kommenden Monaten und Jahren erhebliches Aufwärtspotenzial versprechen und Vervielfachungspotenzial besitzen.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien durchstarten und zu Ihrem Börsenerfolg in 2025 beitragen könnten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.