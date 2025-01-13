Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 13, 2025) - Dryden Gold Corp. (TSXV: DRY) (OTCQB: DRYGF) ("Dryden Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce new samples collected during the 2024 summer mapping campaign at the Hyndman Property ("Hyndman"). In 2023, the Company expanded its land holdings at Hyndman based on favourable field results and added additional exploration targets. Hyndman is made up of over 6,000 hectares and lies approximately 45 km east of the Gold Rock Camp (Figure 1). It is part of the Tremblay option properties and enjoys excellent infrastructure, including the Trans-Canada Highway and extensive logging roads. The early exploration success at Hyndman is validation of Dryden Gold's generative exploration pipeline and its "district scale" thesis.

Highlights:

This exploration campaign returned five samples over 1 g/t gold with the best sample grading 34.8 g/t gold and second-best sample grading 6.41 g/t gold (Figure 2).

The Hyndman Property now has confirmed gold showings on two of the nine geophysical anomalies highlighted by the geophysical study completed by Mira Geoscience ("Mira") (Figure 3).

Five of these geophysical targets remain under-explored and will be follow up in subsequent exploration campaigns.

Summary of 2024 Hyndman Work Campaign

The 2024 Hyndman summer program consisted of targeted mapping traverses based on exploration targets generated from a geophysical reinterpretation completed by Mira using the Company's 2023 high resolution airborne magnetic survey. The prospecting and mapping campaign was defined by a 3D magnetic susceptibility inversion and subsequent models generated by Mira using the Company's high resolution airborne magnetic survey, performed in 2023. Mira reprocessed the data to produce a 3D geological model of the Hyndman regional geology and a 3-D constrained magnetic susceptibility inversion. This model identified several high priority exploration targets including a validation of the showing that was discovered during the 2023 initial field program where three rock samples returned over 10 g/t gold. Using the Mira targets and drone footage of the area, four mapping traverses were performed to get detailed lithological and structural information to produce refined geological map. Samples were also collected in select areas based on field observations.

"I am very proud of our technical team and the success of their generative program at Hyndman. This area has seen very limited historical exploration due to heavy forestation. The advancement of Hyndman shows our systematic exploration process working to make new discoveries and show the "district-scale" potential of our 70,000-hectare property package. This project area has excellent infrastructure located just off the Trans-Canada Highway where the local forestry company recently "clear-cut" the area helping to provide access and expose the rocks for our exploration program. While our primary focus will remain expanding the known mineralization at the Gold Rock Camp, we are confident in the district-scale opportunity providing us with an excellent pipeline of regional targets," stated Trey Wasser, CEO of Dryden Gold.

2025 Exploration

The Company is planning additional exploration at Hyndman in 2025. Gold mineralization occurred at the two geophysical targets that were mapped and there remains five geophysical targets that are under-explored. The lithological contacts inferred by the regional geophysical modelling by Mira demonstrate possible areas of high strain focus as a result of these rocks, rheological differences and should be further explored for gold mineralization. In addition, more exploration work mapping the shear zones within the dioritic intrusion and any shear or fault splays will be part of the follow up exploration campaign. Depending on further results an initial drill program may be developed for fall 2025.

Figure 1: Regional Map displaying three mapping areas from 2024 field program.

Figure 2: Sample summary map with labels for highlight grades.



Figure 3: Mapping transects displaying geophysical targets from 3D inversion study and 2024 surficial samples.

Refined Geology

The summer mapping program was successful in further refining the geological understanding at Hyndman. The new geological map shows more details of the lithological relationships specifically the interbedded mafic metavolcanic rocks, metasedimentary layer and dioritic intrusions. (Figure 2)

The initial exploration targets, based on geophysics were magnetic anomalies interpreted to be lithological contacts, alteration and shearing. The detailed mapping shed more light on the nature of these targets. The gold showings hosted within the mapped diorite are situated within narrow shear zones that cut through the intrusion. Interestingly through mapping one of the highly prospective shear zones in this dioritic intrusion contained narrow fragments (zenoliths) of gabbro. In addition, mineralization was associated with aplitic dykes in the shear zones. The association of mineralization with these intrusive bodies will need to be further explored. Intrusions can act as ridged bodies in comparison with the more ductile surrounding mafic and metasedimentary rocks during deformation. Strain partitioning associated with these more competent rocks is likely related to the association with gold mineralization.

The mineralized samples from Hyndman to date displayed moderate to strong quartz veining with various degrees of chlorite and carbonate alteration. Hydrothermal alteration and deformation suggested that gold mineralization is strongly associated with the deformation and shear zones. Mineralized samples were hosted in sheared rock and quartz veins with associated sulphide mineralization of pyrite with or without arsenopyrite.

Table 1: Gold Results over 1gpt gold from Hyndman Property

Sample ID UTM Easting UTM Northing Au (g/t) Sample Type Lithology Description K003626 567,380.29 5,486,959.73 34.80 g/t Outcrop Quartz vein Sample collected from large quartz vein in shear zone, trying to highlight grade associated with more intense hematite and ankerite alteration. Vein contains about 0.5% fine grained pyrite associated with mafic volcanics. K003624 567,643.22 5,486,888.55 6.41 g/t Outcrop Diorite Sample of just the carbonate-altered and mineralized, sheared diorite. Pyrite is generally disseminated throughout at roughly 2%. Carbonate alteration is also pervasive. Mafic minerals are mainly biotite with some chlorite and sericite. K003586 565,966.83 5,488,893.69 2.54 g/t Subcrop Aplite dyke Sample contains up to 40% cm-scale quartz veins in aplite. Higher chert content, maybe more silicified at this location. Contains up to 4% fine- to very coarse-grained arsenopyrite entirely within veins. K003582 565,960.26 5,488,894.49 1.66 g/t Subcrop Aplite dyke Mineralized quartz veins in an aplitic dike. Sample contains approx. 30% quartz veining. Pyrite occurs disseminated through both the host material and veins. Very coarse grained arsenopyrite occurs in vugs in the veins. K003574 564,749.11 5,488,762.27 1.09 g/t Outcrop Quartz vein Sample of the initial >=1.5-m-wide quartz vein discovered. This location does not show as much ankerite and pyrite is dominantly disseminated throughout host material.

Metals Investor Forum and AME Roundup

Qualified Person

The technical disclosure in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Maura J. Kolb, M.Sc., P.Geo., President of Dryden Gold and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 of the Canadian Securities Administrators. As a result of an administration error, Maura Kolb's registration as a P. Geo for the year 2024 was not in good standing. This administration error has been resolved and Ms. Kolb's registration as a P. Geo for the year 2025 is current and in good standing. All disclosure of a technical or scientific nature made by the Company in 2024 that was disclosed as having been approved by Ms. Kolb, was also prepared and overseen by Anna Hicken, M.Sc. P. Geo, Vice President Exploration.

Analytical Laboratory and QA/QC Procedures

All sampling completed by Dryden Gold Corp. within its exploration programs is subject to a Company standard of internal quality control and quality assurance (QA/QC) programs which include the insertion of certified reference materials, blank materials, and a level of duplicate analysis. Drill samples from the 2024 program were sent to Activation Laboratories, with sample preparation and analysis in Thunder Bay, where they were processed for gold analysis by 50-gram fire assay with an atomic absorption finish and over limits determined by Fire Assay with a gravimetric finish. Activation Laboratories systems conform to requirements of ISO/IEC Standard 17025 guidelines and meets assay requirements outlined for NI 43-101.

ABOUT DRYDEN GOLD CORP.

Dryden Gold Corp. is an exploration company focused on the discovery of high-grade gold mineralization listed on the TSX Venture Exchange ("DRY") and on the OTCQB marketplace ("DRYGF"). The Company has a strong management team and Board of Directors comprised of experienced individuals with a track record of building shareholder value through property acquisition and consolidation, exploration success, and mergers and acquisitions. Dryden Gold controls a 100% interest in a dominant strategic land position in the Dryden District of Northwestern Ontario. Dryden Gold's property package includes historic gold mines but has seen limited modern exploration. The property hosts high-grade gold mineralization over 50km of potential strike length along the Manitou-Dinorwic deformation zone. The property has excellent infrastructure, enjoys collaborative relationships with First Nations communities and benefits from proximity to an experienced mining workforce.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to: the acquisition of the Property, receipt of corporate and regulatory approvals, issuance of common shares; future development plans; future acquisitions; exploration programs; and the business and operations of Dryden Gold. Forward-looking statements relate to information that is based on assumptions of management, forecasts of future results, and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. Any statements that express predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: risks related to failure to obtain adequate financing on a timely basis and on acceptable terms; risks related to the outcome of legal proceedings; political and regulatory risks associated with mining and exploration; risks related to the maintenance of stock exchange listings including receipt of TSX Venture Exchange approval for the acquisition of the Property; risks related to environmental regulation and liability; the potential for delays in exploration or development activities; the uncertainty of profitability; risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of drill results, the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits; risks related to the inherent uncertainty of production and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses; the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations; risks related to commodity price fluctuations; and other risks and uncertainties related to the Company's prospects, properties and business detailed elsewhere in Dryden Gold's and the Company's disclosure record. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward--looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and Dryden Gold and the Company do not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. Actual events or results could differ materially from Dryden Gold's and the Company's expectations or projections.

