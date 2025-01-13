Anzeige
WKN: 868366 | ISIN: GB0006650450 | Ticker-Symbol: OX3
Frankfurt
13.01.25
08:04 Uhr
23,400 Euro
-0,400
-1,68 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
FTSE techMARK Focus
FTSE-250
13.01.2025 12:12 Uhr
Oxford Instruments Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Oxford Instruments Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 13

13 January 2025

Oxford Instruments plc

Director/PDMR shareholding

Notification of transactions of persons discharging managerial responsibility or persons closely associated

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Richard Tyson

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Executive Officer and PDMR

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Oxford Instruments plc

b)

LEI

213800J364EZD6UCE231

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 5p each in Oxford Instruments plc


GB0006650450

b)

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of Partnership Shares and Matching Shares in the Company's Share Incentive Plan

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£20.014938

Nil consideration

7

1

d)

Aggregated information

- Volume

- Price

Partnership shares:

Volume - 7

Price - £20.014938

Matching shares:

Volume - 1

Price - nil. Market value £20.014938 per share

e)

Date of the transaction

10 January 2025

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Gavin Hill

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Financial Officer and PDMR

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Oxford Instruments plc

b)

LEI

213800J364EZD6UCE231

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 5p each in Oxford Instruments plc


GB0006650450

b)

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of Partnership Shares and Matching Shares in the Company's Share Incentive Plan

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£20.014938

Nil consideration

8

1

d)

Aggregated information

- Volume

- Price

Partnership shares:

Volume - 8

Price - £20.014938

Matching shares:

Volume - 1

Price - nil. Market value £20.014938 per share

e)

Date of the transaction

10 January 2025

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

The Company makes this announcement, including the notification above, in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation (as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018).

Enquiries:

Sarah Harvey

Company Secretary

sarah.harvey@oxinst.com


