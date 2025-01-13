This collaboration offers an integrated solution for customers seeking to outsource the development and manufacturing of microbial and mammalian-expressed peptide drugs, with scalable options that address the full range of product requirements.

In response to the growing demand for peptide drugs, Cytovance Biologics and PolyPeptide have announced a partnership that combines Cytovance's expertise in microbial and mammalian expression, process development and cGMP manufacturing with PolyPeptide's capabilities in complex peptide development and manufacturing.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250113598664/en/

Axel Schleyer, CCO of Cytovance Biologics: "Cytovance has been supporting the development and scale-up of microbial and mammalian-expressed biologics for two decades. Combining our strengths with PolyPeptide's is exactly what our customers and the industry need to support the rapidly advancing market demand."

Trishul Shah, PolyPeptide Director of Business Development: "With a track record of over 1,000 therapeutic peptides manufactured, PolyPeptide offers deep peptide development and synthesis capabilities. The collaboration gives customers access to complementary technology portfolios to drive their innovative drug development projects."

The two companies have partnered before on specific customer projects. The new collaboration broadens the partnership to the benefit of drug developers looking for additional capacity, fast ramp-up, and increased efficiency, helping to propel new peptide products to the clinic and the market.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250113598664/en/

Contacts:

For Cytovance media inquiries, please contact:

media@elementcg.co

@Cytovance Biologics follow us on LinkedIn

For PolyPeptide media inquiries, please contact:

mediateam@polypeptide.com

@PolyPeptide follow us on LinkedIn