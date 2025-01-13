Anzeige
Montag, 13.01.2025
Die 1 Billionen Dollar Mine: Power Nickels Weg zur globalen Dominanz!
WKN: A0HMX9 | ISIN: GB00B0N8QD54
Britvic plc: Rule 2.9 Announcement

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Rule 2.9 Announcement 

Britvic plc (BVIC ) 
Rule 2.9 Announcement 
13-Jan-2025 / 10:52 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY IN, INTO OR FROM ANY 
JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION 
13 January 2025 
Britvic plc (the "Company") 
Rule 2.9 Announcement 
In accordance with Rule 2.9 of the City Code on Takeovers and Mergers (the "Code"), the Company confirms that, as at 
the date of this announcement, it has in issue 251,286,917 ordinary shares of 20 pence each with ISIN number 
GB00B0N8QD54. 
The total number of shares attracting voting rights in the Company is therefore 251,286,917. The above figure may be 
used by shareholders to determine the percentage of issued share capital they hold in the Company and if they are 
required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance 
and Transparency Rules. 
The Company has a sponsored American Depositary Receipts ("ADR") programme for which the Bank of New York Mellon acts 
as the sponsored depositary bank and registrar. One ADR represents two ordinary shares of the Company. The ADRs trade 
on OTCQX. The trading symbol for these ADRs is BTVCY and the ISIN is US1111901047. 
 
For further information: 
 
Investors 
 
Steve Nightingale (Director of Investor Relations)                      +44 (0) 7808 097784 
 
Media 
 
Kathryn Partridge (Group Corporate Affairs Director)                   +44 (0) 7803 854229 
Stephen Malthouse (Headland)                                    +44 (0) 7734 956201 
 
Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc                               +44 207 425 8000 
(Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker) 
Anthony Zammit 
Henry Stewart 
Paul Baker 
Melissa Godoy 
Rusheel Somaiya 
 
Europa Partners Limited                                           +44 20 7451 
4542 
(Financial Adviser) 
Jan Skarbek 
Dominic King 
 
Linklaters LLP is retained as legal adviser to Britvic. 
 
 
 
 
Notice related to advisers 
Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc ("Morgan Stanley") which is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority 
and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and the Prudential Regulation Authority in the United Kingdom is 
acting as joint financial adviser and corporate broker exclusively for Britvic and no one else in connection with the 
possible offer. In connection with the possible offer, Morgan Stanley, its affiliates and their respective directors, 
officers, employees and agents will not regard any other person as their client, nor will they be responsible to any 
person other than Britvic for providing the protections afforded to clients of Morgan Stanley or for providing advice 
in connection with the possible offer or any other matter referred to herein. 
Europa Partners Limited ("Europa"), which is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority ("PRA") and regulated by 
the Financial Conduct Authority and the PRA in the United Kingdom, is acting as joint financial adviser exclusively for 
Britvic and no one else in connection with the possible offer and will not be responsible to anyone other than Britvic 
for providing the protections afforded to its clients or for providing advice in connection with the possible offer. 
Neither Europa, nor any of its affiliates, owes or accepts any duty, liability or responsibility whatsoever (whether 
direct or indirect, whether in contract, in tort, under statute or otherwise) to any person who is not a client of 
Europa in connection with the possible offer, this announcement, any statement contained herein or otherwise. 
Disclosure requirements of the Code 
Under Rule 8.3(a) of the Code, any person who is interested in 1% or more of any class of relevant securities of an 
offeree company or of any securities exchange offeror (being any offeror other than an offeror in respect of which it 
has been announced that its offer is, or is likely to be, solely in cash) must make an Opening Position Disclosure 
following the commencement of the offer period and, if later, following the announcement in which any securities 
exchange offeror is first identified. An Opening Position Disclosure must contain details of the person's interests and 
short positions in, and rights to subscribe for, any relevant securities of each of (i) the offeree company and (ii) 
any securities exchange offeror(s). An Opening Position Disclosure by a person to whom Rule 8.3(a) applies must be made 
by no later than 3.30 pm (London time) on the 10th business day following the commencement of the offer period and, if 
appropriate, by no later than 3.30 pm (London time) on the 10th business day following the announcement in which any 
securities exchange offeror is first identified. Relevant persons who deal in the relevant securities of the offeree 
company or of a securities exchange offeror prior to the deadline for making an Opening Position Disclosure must 
instead make a Dealing Disclosure. 
Under Rule 8.3(b) of the Code, any person who is, or becomes, interested in 1% or more of any class of relevant 
securities of the offeree company or of any securities exchange offeror must make a Dealing Disclosure if the person 
deals in any relevant securities of the offeree company or of any securities exchange offeror. A Dealing Disclosure 
must contain details of the dealing concerned and of the person's interests and short positions in, and rights to 
subscribe for, any relevant securities of each of (i) the offeree company and (ii) any securities exchange offeror(s), 
save to the extent that these details have previously been disclosed under Rule 8. A Dealing Disclosure by a person to 
whom Rule 8.3(b) applies must be made by no later than 3.30 pm (London time) on the business day following the date of 
the relevant dealing. 
If two or more persons act together pursuant to an agreement or understanding, whether formal or informal, to acquire 
or control an interest in relevant securities of an offeree company or a securities exchange offeror, they will be 
deemed to be a single person for the purpose of Rule 8.3. 
Opening Position Disclosures must also be made by the offeree company and by any offeror and Dealing Disclosures must 
also be made by the offeree company, by any offeror and by any persons acting in concert with any of them (see Rules 
8.1, 8.2 and 8.4). 
Details of the offeree and offeror companies in respect of whose relevant securities Opening Position Disclosures and 
Dealing Disclosures must be made can be found in the Disclosure Table on the Takeover Panel's website at 
www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk, including details of the number of relevant securities in issue, when the offer period 
commenced and when any offeror was first identified. You should contact the Panel's Market Surveillance Unit on +44 (0) 
20 7638 0129 if you are in any doubt as to whether you are required to make an Opening Position Disclosure or a Dealing 
Disclosure. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      GB00B0N8QD54 
Category Code: TVR 
TIDM:      BVIC 
LEI Code:    635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  370222 
EQS News ID:  2066499 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2066499&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 13, 2025 05:53 ET (10:53 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
