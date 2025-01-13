Paper Bags Market worth $7.47 billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Paper Bags Market by Product Type (Sewn Open Mouth, Pinched Bottom Open Mouth, Pasted Valves, Pasted Open Mouth, & Flat Bottom), Thickness, Material, End-use (Food Service, Retail, E-commerce, Industrial), & Region - Global Forecast to 2029," is approximated to be USD 6.05 billion in 2024, and it is projected to reach USD 7.47 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 4.3%.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Paper Bags Market"

300 - Tables

60 - Figures

300 - Pages

Growing consumer demand for packaged and processed food items, such as meat, snacks, namkeen, biscuits, and others, along with rising urbanization, changing lifestyles, increasing disposable incomes, trends towards sustainable packaging, and increased adoption of e-commerce are driving the growth of the Paper Bags market. The high costs of raw materials required for the production of paper bags products, are likely to restrain the market growth. Opportunities in the paper bags market also encompass the growing demand for sustainable packaging, coupled with technological advancements and product innovations. Stringent rules regarding the deforestation are another major challenge for the paper bags market.

By Product type, Flat bottom paper bags accounted for the largest market share in 2023

The flat-bottom paper bag segment is leading the market, fueled by the growing demand for sustainable packaging solutions. As environmental concerns rise, consumers are increasingly opting for eco-friendly alternatives to traditional packaging. The flat-bottom design is favored for its practical advantages, offering enhanced stability and increased capacity, making it perfect for carrying heavier or bulkier items. This design is particularly valued in industries like retail, food, and e-commerce, where durability and space efficiency are essential.

By Thickness, 2 PLY accounted for the largest share in 2023.

2-ply paper bags currently dominate the market due to their balance of strength, durability, and cost-effectiveness. Unlike 1-ply bags, which are used for lighter products, 2-ply bags provide greater durability without significantly increasing costs, making them ideal for a wide range of products from groceries to fashion items. Their strength, combined with eco-friendly production options using recycled materials, makes them an attractive choice for both retailers and environmentally conscious consumers.

By Material, Brown kraft paper bags accounted for the largest share in 2023.

Brown kraft paper bags held the largest market share in 2023 due to their strength, durability, and eco-friendly nature. Made from unbleached wood pulp, they are both sustainable and biodegradable, making them a popular choice for consumers and businesses focused on reducing environmental impact. Their robust construction allows them to carry heavier loads, making them ideal for packaging groceries, food items, and retail products.

By End Use, the Paper Bags Market E-commerce segment accounted for the largest share in 2023.

The e-commerce segment accounted for the largest share of the paper bag market in 2023 due to the rapid growth of online shopping and the increasing demand for sustainable packaging. As e-commerce businesses focus on reducing their environmental footprint, paper bags are favored for their eco-friendly, recyclable, and biodegradable properties. Additionally, paper bags provide strength and durability for shipping products securely, making them an ideal choice for packaging in the e-commerce sector.

Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share of the Paper Bags Market in 2023.

The Asia-Pacific region is projected to dominate the paper bag market, driven by a high concentration of manufacturers and increasing demand for sustainable packaging. China and India are significant contributors to this growth, with China expected to lead the market due to its technological advancements and innovations in production. These developments have improved manufacturing efficiency and enabled the production of more environmentally friendly packaging solutions, which are key factors in the rising demand for paper bags across industries.

The Paper bags Market comprises major players such as Mondi Group (UK), International Paper (US), Oji Holdings Corporation (Japan), Smurfit Kappa (Ireland), DS Smith (UK), Stora Enso (Finland), Novolex (US), Wisconsin Converting Inc. (US), Papier-Mettler (Germany), Paperbags Ltd (Kenya) and others are covered in the Paper Bags market. Expansions, acquisitions, joint ventures, and new product developments are some of the major strategies adopted by these key players to enhance their positions in the paper bags Market.

