Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - January 13, 2025) - Radisson Mining Resources Inc. (TSXV: RDS) (OTCQB: RMRDF) ("Radisson" or the "Corporation") is pleased to provide a 2025 outlook and exploration & development plan for the Company's 100%-owned O'Brien Gold Project ("O'Brien" or the "Project") located in the Abitibi region of Québec.

Matt Manson, President and CEO, commented: "In 2025 we are planning a comprehensive and fully funded exploration and project development program at O'Brien to understand the potential scope of the Project, and significantly advance it towards development. This program includes drilling focussed on the extension of gold mineralization at the Project to depth, building on the impressive deep results achieved at the tail end of 2024. Our drilling will be complemented by surface trenching and stripping, and a program to delineate the extension to surface of the famous O'Brien "Jewellery Box" zone, recently rediscovered by Radisson drilling. In development work, we expect to shortly conclude the metallurgical studies and milling assessment currently ongoing under a Memorandum of Understanding ("MOU") with IAMGOLD Corporation and based on the nearby Doyon mill. We contemplate commencing a companion Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") for O'Brien, based on utilizing the Doyon mill, upon the successful completion of this preliminary technical work. This year will also see an increased focus on baseline environmental studies at O'Brien, and community engagement, as a future potential O'Brien mining operation comes into focus. We see O'Brien as a low cost, small footprint and high margin mining operation with significant exploration upside and developed within a hub-and-spoke mining and milling arrangement characteristic of gold mining in the Abitibi. Our 2025 work plan has been developed with this clear strategy in mind."

A total exploration budget of approximately C$6.8M has been established for 2025, including all drilling and assay costs, surface stripping and trenching, personnel, permitting costs and site support. This will be fully funded from Radisson's existing treasury.

Details of the 2025 work program are as follows:

22,000 Metres of Exploration Drilling

Radisson's 2025 exploration drilling at O'Brien will focus on expanding the scope of known mineralization below the existing mineral resources. In December 2024, Radisson released the results of the deepest hole ever drilled at the Project and the first hole drilled directly below the historic O'Brien Mine workings. Sheared, altered and mineralized rocks of the Piché Group, the dominant host rocks for O'Brien gold mineralization, were intersected at approximately 1,500 metres vertical depth, 500 metres below previous drilling, and returned 242.0 grams per tonne ("g/t") gold ("Au") over 1.0 metre within a mineralized interval that averaged 31.24 g/t Au over 8.0 metres. In September 2024, Radisson intersected 27.61 g/t Au over 6.0 metres including 102.0 g/t Au over 1 metre at 1,100 metres vertical depth, 170 metres below previous drilling (see Figure 1). Radisson believes that these results demonstrate the continuation of the O'Brien mineralizing system well below the base of the March 2023 Mineral Resource, which is defined to a maximum vertical depth of 900 metres. Approximately 75% of the existing mineral resource is defined to a depth of only 600 metres.

The 2025 exploration program will incorporate wedges and directional drilling from deep pilot holes. An initial 22,000 metres have been planned, and an expansion of the program in the second half of the year will be assessed based on the initial results achieved.





Figure 1: Long Section in Oblique View of Gold Vein Mineralization and Mineral Resources at the O'Brien Gold Project, with recent deep drilling results.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10977/236759_f1688872a40629bf_002full.jpg

Exploration for the O'Brien Jewellery Box, including Surface Stripping and Trenching

In addition to the deep exploration program, Radisson plans a program of shallower drilling and surface exploration to trace the location of the famous O'Brien "Jewellery Box" zone. In December 2024, Radisson announced the likely rediscovery of the Jewellery Box, an historic mining stope believed to be the source of extremely high-grade and museum quality gold samples, with a drill intercept of 643.1 g/t Au over 2.1 metres, including 1,345.0 g/t Au over 1.0 metre. This program will attempt to trace the Jewellery Box from 200 metres depth, where it was last mined, to the surface, including stripping of surface overburden. Delineation of the Jewellery Box zone could offer an extremely high-grade mining area to be exploited early in the development of a future O'Brien mine.

Radisson also plans a 1.1 kilometre program of trenching across the breadth of the O'Brien property designed to expose Piche Rocks adjacent to the Cadillac-Larder Lake Break over an approximate strike length of 4 kilometres, extending from west of the historic O'Brien mine to the eastern boundary of the current property. The purpose of this trenching program is to identify additional areas of exploration potential for future drilling, and to observe directly the geological setting of O'Brien gold mineralization.

Completion of Metallurgical and Milling Assessment, and PEA

In September 2024, Radisson entered into an MOU with IAMGOLD Corporation to assess the design criteria for processing mined material from O'Brien at the nearby Doyon gold mill, part of IAMGOLD's Doyon-Westwood mine complex. The Doyon mill is located 21 kilometres west of O'Brien directly accessible along Trans-Canada Highway 117. The work has included metallurgical studies, an assessment of flow-sheet configurations at Doyon and potential mill modifications, and a review of future processing and tailings disposal capacity at Doyon. The results of this work are expected to be concluded and reported shortly. The MOU facilitates the exchange of technical data between Radisson and IAMGOLD Corporation and is non-binding and non-exclusive. It contains no specific terms around potential commercial arrangements between the parties, and there is no certainty that any arrangement between the parties will result from their dealings pursuant to the MOU. However, Radisson contemplates further discussions with IAMGOLD, and a companion O'Brien PEA, upon the successful completion of this preliminary technical work.

Expanded Environmental Baseline Assessment and Community Engagement

The 2025 work program will include an increased focus on environmental baseline data collection and community engagement, based on the strategy of developing O'Brien as a low-footprint, underground mining operation without a stand-alone processing or tailings storage facility, and utilizing existing road and power infrastructure. In addition to the Project's ground water sampling program, which has been ongoing for several years, Radisson has retained the services of BBA Inc. to commence a baseline monitoring program for noise, vibration and ambient air quality at the O'Brien site.

Radisson will also increase its focus on community engagement and communication, based on the municipalities immediately adjacent to the Project and First Nations groups within the Abitibi-Témiscamingue region.

Qualified Person

Disclosure of a scientific or technical nature in this news release was prepared under the supervision of Mr. Richard Nieminen, P.Geo, (QC), a geological consultant for Radisson and a Qualified Person for purposes of NI 43-101. Mr. Nieminen is independent of Radisson and the O'Brien Gold Project.

Radisson Mining Resources Inc.

Radisson is a gold exploration company focused on its 100%-owned O'Brien Gold Project, located in the Bousquet-Cadillac mining camp along the world-renowned Larder-Lake-Cadillac Break in Abitibi, Québec. The Bousquet-Cadillac mining camp has produced over 25 million ounces of gold over the last 100 years. The Project hosts the former O'Brien Mine, considered to have been Québec's highest-grade gold producer during its production. Indicated Mineral Resources are estimated at 0.50 million ounces (1.52 million tonnes at 10.26 g/t Au), with additional Inferred Mineral Resources estimated at 0.45 million ounces (1.60 million tonnes at 8.66 g/t Au). Please see the NI 43-101 "Technical Report on the O'Brien Project, Northwestern Québec, Canada" effective March 2, 2023, Radisson's Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2023 and other filings made with Canadian securities regulatory authorities available at www.sedar.com for further details and assumptions relating to the O'Brien Gold Project.

