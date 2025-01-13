On January 10, 2025, Ferguson Enterprises Inc. (the "Company") filed a Form 8-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). It is available on the SEC's website at sec.gov and on the SEC Filings page of the Company's website at corporate.ferguson.com/investor/financial-information/sec-filings.

January 10, 2025 Form 8-K

About Ferguson

Ferguson (NYSE: FERG; LSE: FERG) is the largest value-added distributor serving the specialized professional in our $340B residential and non-residential North American construction market. We help make our customers' complex projects simple, successful and sustainable by providing expertise and a wide range of products and services from plumbing, HVAC, appliances, and lighting to PVF, water and wastewater solutions, and more. Headquartered in Newport News, Va., Ferguson has sales of $29.6 billion (FY'24) and approximately 35,000 associates in nearly 1,800 locations. For more information, please visit corporate.ferguson.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250113179252/en/

Contacts:

For further information please contact:

Investor Inquiries

Brian Lantz

Vice President, IR and Communications

+1 224 285 2410

Pete Kennedy

Director, Investor Relations

+1 757 603 0111

Media Inquiries

Christine Dwyer

Senior Director, Communications and Public Relations

+1 757 469 5813