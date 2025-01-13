Aperture, LLC: HelloReef Aquarium Kits Earn STEM Authentication and Highest Honor of "Best in STEM"

Both Clownfish and GloFish kits ranked in the top 5% of all products evaluated by STEM.org Educational Research Organization

Aperture Pet & Life, the integrated company for some of the most innovative brands in the aquatics industry is pleased to announce that the HelloReef Aquarium kits are now STEM Authenticated and have been honored with "BEST in STEM" by STEM.org Educational Research (SER).

SER's "Best In STEM" list honors the top STEM toys, games and products that innovate in science, technology, engineering and mathematics. HelloReef was named in the top 5% of all 750 products evaluated.

"HelloReef Aquarium Kits distinguish themselves as exceptional, ranking among the top 5% of all STEM products evaluated by our organization. This innovation not only serves as an entryway to the diverse fields of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics but does so through a compelling, interactive experience", said Andrew B. Raupp, Founder, STEM.org Educational Research "The HelloReef Kits demonstrate the profound capacity to ignite curiosity and nurture lifelong learning across the full spectrum of STEM disciplines, inviting users to delve into a world where education and imagination converge."

SER has a long history reporting on scientific breakthroughs, technological revolutions and societal changes and uses a rigorous 100-point scoring rubric to evaluate all toys, games and products.

"We are thrilled that our HelloReef kits were recognized as "Best in STEM" by the esteemed STEM.org Educational Research organization" said Natalie Strahan, CEO, Aperture. "To not only support educators with a product that delivers on all facets of STEM but also help inspire the next generation of aquarists to enjoy and care for aquatic animals while they learn key, lifelong STEM principles, is a true honor."

Available in both a saltwater kit where aquarists can enjoy and learn about the remarkable symbiotic relationship between clownfish and anemones and a freshwater kit where they can enjoy the magic of caring for enchanting, fluorescent GloFish, HelloReef aquarium kits offer an innovative and unparalleled experience in setting up and maintaining an aquarium.

Each kit puts caring for the animals at the center of the experience and come with everything needed including premium equipment, a gift card toward their first animals and importantly, access to an interactive closed community with HelloReef Coach Matthew Zahler, a renowned aquarist and former educator, who shares decades of experiences to guide aquarists along their journey. Via step-by-step videos and badges they earn as they hit key milestones, aquarists learn the what, why and how of being a responsible and successful aquarist and how to truly care for a thriving ecosystem. Additionally, 2% of net proceeds from each kit is donated to organizations doing critical work to support ocean conservation, like The Florida Aquarium .

In keeping with SER's commitment to unbiased evaluations, the Best In STEM Top Toys and Games list for 2024-2025 powered by: STEM.org Educational Research is one of the few unsolicited roundups in which brands do not pay to be featured.

"All of the items selected are based solely on the product's merit," Raupp says. "The products on this list are there because they truly are the best."

For more information or to purchase HelloReef All-in-One Clownfish and GloFish Aquarium Kits, visit www.helloreef.com or fine retailers across the country.

About Aperture Pet & Life

Aperture is a leading online retailer, manufacturer and distributor of products in over 50 countries through an integrated platform including the industry's leading online marketplace for saltwater aquarists, development of world-class products for the success of saltwater and freshwater aquariums and one of the pet industry's largest YouTube platforms, with over 400,000 subscribers and 110 million views. Through its banner brands Bulk Reef Supply, Neptune Systems, EcoTech Marine, Aquaillumination, HelloReef and AquaReady, the company offers products and resources customers need to create thriving ecosystems and that support critical research for the conservation of our world's barrier reefs and marine life. For more information, visit www.apetlife.com

About STEM.org Educational Research

Founded in 2001, STEM.org Educational Research (SER) is the longest continuously operating, privately held STEM education research and credentialing organization in America. SER works closely with educators, NGOs, companies, and schools to establish a set of proven benchmarks for STEM programs. These resources have led to the world's most recognized and decentralized, blockchain-secured STEM credentialing framework: STEM.org Accredited for programs, STEM.org Certified for people, STEM.org Reviewed for publishers, and STEM.org Authenticated for products.

