AKT Global: Introducing AKT Aventi

Two Leaders of Workforce Management Partner to Deliver Game-changing Organizational Solutions

Bringing Together SAP SuccessFactors and SAP Fieldglass to Break Down Silos Between HR and Procurement

AKT, global leader in SAP SuccessFactors solutions, and Aventi, a renowned specialist in SAP Fieldglass delivery, are excited to announce a strategic partnership poised to revolutionize how organisations manage their total workforce.

By 2027, more than half of the global workforce is projected to be external - including freelancers, contingent workers, and service providers. While this shift gives organizations access to critical skills and flexibility, it also brings significant challenges to businesses that can be costly: siloed systems, compliance risks, and limited workforce visibility and control.

AKT and Aventi's partnership directly addresses these hurdles, redefining workforce management with a unified Total Workforce Management (TWM) approach.

Workforce Challenges Are Growing - Are you Prepared?

Today's organizations must manage two distinct workforces: permanent employees and external workers. This separation often leads to inefficiencies, disconnection, and missed opportunities:

Limited Visibility: 43% of CHROs cite workforce visibility as a barrier to achieving strategic goals.

Compliance Risks: 72% of organizations struggle with evolving regulations on pay parity, tenure, and reporting, as well as health and safety risks.

Engagement Gaps: 60% of contingent workers feel undervalued, impacting retention and productivity.

The AKT-Aventi partnership simplifies these complexities, equipping organisations so they can benefit from today's dynamic, hybrid talent ecosystem.

Introducing the AKT-Aventi Solution

Combining AKT's expertise in HR transformation with Aventi's expertise in external workforce management, this partnership offers a powerful integrated Total Workforce Management strategy. Powered by SAP SuccessFactors and SAP Fieldglass, the solution enables organizations to:

Unify HR and Procurement: Streamline operations and data flow between internal and external workforce management.

Enhance Visibility: Access real-time insights into workforce skills, costs, and compliance through dynamic dashboards.

Ensure Compliance: Meet regional regulations around pay equity, tenure, and reporting, including CSRD mandates.

Optimize Workforce Planning: Align workforce strategies with business goals to bridge skill gaps and achieve DEI objectives.

A Shared Vision for Workforce Transformation

"We've seen the toll managing internal and external workforces takes on organizations," said Yoav Ventura, CEO of AKT. "By combining AKT's profound knowledge of SAP SuccessFactors and Aventi's expertise in Fieldglass, we're breaking down silos and unlocking the full potential of the workforce."

"Our objective is to enable organizations to create one unified workforce with an optimal balance between employees and external workers" added Richard Wanless, CEO of Aventi. "Together, AKT and Aventi empower organizations to embrace both flexibility and control."

Why Partner with AKT and Aventi?

AKT and Aventi are setting a new standard for workforce management, providing the tools to meet the challenges of the future.

Seamless Integration: Unified solutions powered by SAP SuccessFactors and SAP Fieldglass.

Unmatched Expert Guidance: AKT's leadership in HR transformation combined with Aventi's external workforce expertise.

Comprehensive Support: From strategy to implementation and ongoing care.

Tailored Solutions: Scalable strategies designed to meet global and local workforce needs.

Transform Your Workforce Today

To learn more, visit https://aktglobal.com/digital-solutions/total-workforce-management/

Contact Information:

Avital Lavi

Marketing Lead

avital.lavi@aktglobal.com

+49 (0) 176 84516424

SOURCE: AKT Global

View the original press release on accesswire.com