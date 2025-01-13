Forum Asset Management Inc.: Forum Asset Management's REIIF Completes Acquisition of Alignvest Student Housing REIT, Solidifying Leadership in Canadian Purpose-Built Student Accommodations

Forum Asset Management ("Forum") is pleased to announce that on December 18, 2024, its Real Estate Income and Impact Fund ("REIIF") successfully completed the acquisition of the assets of Alignvest Student Housing Real Estate Investment Trust ("ASH REIT"), growing REIIF's gross asset value to over $2.4 billion.[1],[2] This strategic acquisition positions REIIF and Forum as the leading owner and developer of purpose-built student accommodations (PBSA) in Canada.

The transaction, overwhelmingly approved at a vote of ASH REIT unitholders held on November 20, 2024, adds 17 premier properties with 7,159 beds across seven university-focused markets to REIIF's portfolio.[3] With this acquisition, Forum now manages properties with nearly 10,500 beds coast-to-coast, addressing the growing demand for professionally managed, institutional quality student housing in Canada's supply-constrained markets.

A portion of the purchase price was funded through a consortium of strategic lending partners that included BMO, KingSett Capital, and TD Asset Management, demonstrating strong financial backing and signaling support for Forum's investment rationale.

In addition to this acquisition, Forum has acquired a majority interest in Campus Assets Inc. from Alignvest Student Housing Inc. Campus Assets Inc. is a developer of student housing across Canada. This investment enhances Forum's development capabilities and grows its development pipeline to over $3.5 billion, while expanding its potential reach in delivering both on-campus and off-campus PBSA nationwide.

Richard Abboud, Founder & CEO of Forum Asset Management, Chairman of REIIF, stated:

"The acquisition of ASH REIT is a defining moment for Forum and REIIF. It reflects our commitment to building a platform that delivers long-term value for our Unitholders and supports the essential housing needs of students across Canada. This investment not only strengthens our leadership position but also aligns with our mission to develop resilient, diversified assets that drive sustainable growth."

Aly Damji, Managing Partner at Forum Asset Management and REIIF Fund Head, added:

"Integrating ASH REIT's assets into REIIF's portfolio on Forum's platform elevates our position as a leader in one of the most undersupplied PBSA markets in the world. Our focus remains on creating vibrant, tenant-centred communities that provide students with a best-in-class living experience. By prioritizing institutional-quality management and fostering a strong sense of community, we are shaping a housing platform that supports the success of students-the future leaders of our country-while delivering consistent returns for our Unitholders."

Forum extends its gratitude to the advisors who played pivotal roles in this transaction, including Fasken, BLG, CBRE, KPMG, PwC, Grant Thornton, and Bonard.

About Forum Asset Management

Forum Asset Management is an investor, developer and asset manager operating across North America for over 28 years, focusing on real estate, private equity and infrastructure. We are committed to creating value that benefits our stakeholders and the communities in which we invest, delivering what we call Extraordinary Outcomes.

The enterprise value of our assets under management currently exceeds $4 billion. We're proud to have delivered top tier alternative asset returns since 2002, while positively impacting over 11,000 lives.

About Forum Real Estate Income and Impact Fund (REIIF)

REIIF invests primarily in institutional-quality purpose-built student accommodations, as well as multi-family rentals and furnished apartments, in supply-constrained markets. REIIF is committed to delivering impact and Extraordinary Outcomes to investors, enhancing yields and total returns, and maintaining diversity and resiliency of income, while creating dynamic communities for students and renters across Canada.

The information presented herein is based on the market analysis and expectations of Forum Asset Management and should not be relied upon by the reader as research or investment advice regarding REIIF. The information is not a recommendation, offer or solicitation to buy or sell any securities or to adopt any investment strategy in any jurisdiction where prohibited by law or where contrary to local law or regulation. Any such offer to invest, if made, will only be made by means of an offering memorandum on a private placement basis.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements contained herein constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by such terms such as "may", "might", "will", "could", "should", "would", "occur", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "intend", "estimate", "predict", "potential", "continue", "likely", "schedule", or the negative thereof or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Some of the specific forward-looking statements herein include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the anticipated benefits of the transaction to REIIF's Unitholders and the integration of certain properties into REIIF's portfolio. There can be no assurance that the integration will be completed, or that it will be completed on the terms and conditions contemplated herein.

Forum Asset Management has based these forward-looking statements on factors and assumptions about future events and market trends that it believes may affect its financial condition, financial performance, business strategy and financial needs.

Although the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon assumptions that the management of REIIF believe are reasonable based on information currently available to it, there can be no assurance that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Forum Asset Management's control, that may cause REIIF's or the industry's actual results, performance, achievements, prospects and opportunities in future periods to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, those identified in REIIF's offering memorandum, which will be made available to prospective investors by Forum Asset Management.

[1] All figures provided herein are as at the transaction closing date of December 18, 2024.

[2] The net asset value of REIIF following the acquisition of the assets of ASH REIT is approximately $1.05 billion.

[3] Two properties previously owned by ASH REIT are now managed by Forum Asset Management and are expected to be integrated into REIIF's portfolio in due course, with REIIF entitled to interim profits or losses.

