Referring to the bulletin from Nordic Flanges Group AB's annual general meeting, held on 18 December 2024, the company will carry out a reverse stock split in relations 1:100. The share will be traded under new ISIN code with effect from Jan 14, 2025. The order book will not change.

Short name: NFGAB Terms: Reverse split: 1:100 Current ISIN: SE0001994658 Last day of trading with current ISIN code: Jan 13, 2025 New ISIN code: SE0023641311 First day of trading with new ISIN code: Jan 14, 2025

