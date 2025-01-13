Referring to the bulletin from Nordic Flanges Group AB's annual general meeting, held on 18 December 2024, the company will carry out a reverse stock split in relations 1:100. The share will be traded under new ISIN code with effect from Jan 14, 2025. The order book will not change.
|Short name:
|NFGAB
|Terms:
|Reverse split: 1:100
|Current ISIN:
|SE0001994658
|Last day of trading with current ISIN code:
|Jan 13, 2025
|New ISIN code:
|SE0023641311
|First day of trading with new ISIN code:
|Jan 14, 2025
SWE.
© 2025 GlobeNewswire