Montag, 13.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Die 1 Billionen Dollar Mine: Power Nickels Weg zur globalen Dominanz!
13.01.2025 13:06 Uhr
Owl Ventures Leads Jotit's $10M Seed Round, Bringing Handwriting Back to the Forefront of Education

TEL AVIV, Israel, Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Jotit, a platform designed to simplify and streamline learning in the digital age, has announced the successful close of its $10 million Seed Round led by Owl Ventures. Other key investors include Good Company VC, Cresson Management, Two Lanterns VC, One Line VC, Paul Volosov, Guy Gamzu, Amit Gilon and MindCET Capital.

To view the Multimedia News Release, please click:
https://www.multivu.com/jotit/9313051-en-owl-ventures-leads-jotits-10m-seed-round-bringing-handwriting-back-forefront-education

While technology has become part of almost any classroom, a majority of teachers still prefer pen and paper as their go-to teaching tool. Studies show that handwriting is key to comprehension, knowledge retention, and creativity. Jotit brings "digital-paper" to the classroom, allowing students and teachers to enjoy the benefits of both digital and traditional methods.

Built with simplicity and functionality at its core, Jotit is already making a significant impact in schools across the United States. By reducing administrative burdens and enabling distraction-free learning, the platform is reshaping classroom dynamics. Features like advanced handwriting recognition, real-time collaboration tools, and customizable workflows are delivering measurable results among K-12 students.

David Bleicher, Jotit's CEO and Co-Founder, highlighted the significance of the partnership and the company's mission: "At Jotit, we aim to empower educators and students by fostering a distraction-free learning environment where handwriting takes center stage. The tremendous support from Owl Ventures and our esteemed investors is a powerful endorsement of our vision. Together, we'll expand our reach and empower more educators to leverage technology to improve learning and drive better results."

"Jotit's approach to technology in the classroom is different; We introduce it only where it reinforces proven educational value: Order, executive-function and active learning"

"We've been envisioning and searching for a product like Jotit that brings back the joy of writing into the classroom. Jotit's innovative and seamless learning platform is clearly resonating with teachers and students, and the company is poised to establish itself as one of the most trusted brands within K-12 classrooms," said Jenny Wang, Partner at Owl Ventures. "We are excited to partner with the Jotit team and help scale this transformative platform to K-12 schools across the US and around the globe."

With the enthusiastic backing of its new partners and investors, Jotit is redefining the use of technology in schools.

About Jotit

Jotit is an innovative ed-tech company transforming how students, teachers, and parents stay organized with handwriting-focused tools. By combining cutting-edge technology with intuitive simplicity, Jotit fosters focused, engaging, and effective learning. Jotit is available in K-12 schools across the US. [Jotit]

About Owl Ventures

Owl Ventures is the largest venture capital firm in the world focused on the education technology market. With over $2 billion in assets under management, Owl Ventures invests in the world's leading education technology companies across the education spectrum encompassing early childhood, K-12, higher education, and career mobility/professional learning. The firm has deep domain expertise and leverages a global network of Limited Partners, investors, and strategic partners to help entrepreneurs scale their businesses into transformative category-leading companies. [Owl Ventures]

For media inquiries, please contact: media@jotit.io

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2593754/Jotit_Classroom.jpg

Students using Jotit digital-paper during a classroom session. JotIt supports organization and engagement creating a distraction free digital learning environment.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/owl-ventures-leads-jotits-10m-seed-round-bringing-handwriting-back-to-the-forefront-of-education-302349101.html

