Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 13.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Die 1 Billionen Dollar Mine: Power Nickels Weg zur globalen Dominanz!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A40KQL | ISIN: CA0074082060 | Ticker-Symbol: 9D5
Tradegate
13.01.25
09:43 Uhr
5,700 Euro
+0,050
+0,88 %
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
CSE 25
1-Jahres-Chart
ADURO CLEAN TECHNOLOGIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ADURO CLEAN TECHNOLOGIES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,5505,80013:28
5,5505,80013:29
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
13.01.2025 13:10 Uhr
86 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Aduro Clean Technologies Inc.: Aduro Clean Technologies to Ring the Nasdaq Closing Bell on Friday, January 17th, 2025

Finanznachrichten News

LONDON, Ontario, Jan. 13, 2025. ("Aduro" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: ADUR) (CSE: ACT) (FSE: 9D5), a clean technology company using the power of chemistry to transform lower value feedstocks, like waste plastics, heavy bitumen, and renewable oils, into resources for the 21st century, today announced the Company will ring the closing bell at the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square, New York, on Friday, January 17, 2025.

This event marks a significant milestone for Aduro following its recent uplisting to the Nasdaq Capital Market. The ceremony will be led by Ofer Vicus, CEO of Aduro, accompanied by members of the Company's leadership team, Board of Directors, employees, and key stakeholders who have been instrumental in supporting Aduro's journey.

The live broadcast of the Nasdaq Closing Bell ceremony will begin at 3:45 pm Eastern Time on Friday, January 17, 2025. To watch the ceremony live, visit: https://shorturl.at/qIRwO. Exclusive photos and videos of the event will also be available on the Company's Media pageshortly after the ceremony.

"Ringing the Nasdaq Closing Bell is a proud moment for Aduro as we celebrate this milestone alongside our team, partners, and stakeholders," commented Ofer Vicus, CEO of Aduro Clean Technologies. "Uplisting to Nasdaq marks an important step forward in our growth journey, enabling us to engage with a broader investor audience as we continue advancing our innovative Hydrochemolytic technology. This moment is a testament to the dedication and support of our Board members, employees, investors, and industry partners, whose contributions have been instrumental in helping us achieve this milestone. We look forward to the opportunities ahead as we deliver on our vision of transforming waste into valuable resources."

As Aduro embarks on this exciting new chapter, the Company remains focused on key initiatives, including the fabrication and commissioning of its pilot plant, which represents a critical step in the commercialization of its Hydrochemolytic technology.

About Aduro Clean Technologies

Aduro Clean Technologies is a developer of patented water-based technologies to chemically recycle waste plastics; convert heavy crude and bitumen into lighter, more valuable oil; and transform renewable oils into higher-value fuels or renewable chemicals. The Company's Hydrochemolytic technology relies on water as a critical agent in a chemistry platform that operates at relatively low temperatures and cost, a game-changing approach that converts low-value feedstocks into resources for the 21st century.

For further information, please contact:

Abe Dyck, Investor Relations
ir@adurocleantech.com
+1 226 784 8889

KCSA Strategic Communications
Jack Perkins, Senior Vice President
aduro@kcsa.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical fact that address activities, events, or developments that the Company believes, expects, or anticipates will or may occur in the future, are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements reflect management's current expectations based on information currently available and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and, accordingly, undue reliance should not be put on such statements due to their inherent uncertainty. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include adverse market conditions and other factors beyond the control of the parties. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

PR136 ADUR Nasdaq Bell Ring

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f60cc81a-4387-45b2-a29e-dd6519e12b3d


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Gewinner im Megamarkt
Biotechnologie ist eine der bedeutendsten Zukunftstechnologien unserer Zeit. Zahlreiche Biotechnologie- und Pharmakonzerne haben sich unter anderem dem Kampf gegen Tumorerkrankungen verschrieben. Der weltweite Markt für Krebsmedikamente verzeichnet ein stetiges Wachstum. Für das Jahr 2025 wird ein Umsatz von etwa 190,3 Milliarden Euro prognostiziert, mit einer erwarteten jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 6,42% bis 2029, was zu einem geschätzten Marktvolumen von 244,1 Milliarden Euro führen würde.

Wir haben 3 aussichtsreiche Biotechnologieaktien mit Schwerpunkt Erforschung und Entwicklung von Wirkstoffen gegen Tumorerkrankungen ausfindig gemacht, die in den kommenden Monaten und Jahren erhebliches Aufwärtspotenzial versprechen und Vervielfachungspotenzial besitzen.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien durchstarten und zu Ihrem Börsenerfolg in 2025 beitragen könnten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.