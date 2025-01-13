New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - January 13, 2025) - On January 6th, China's first alpine truffle museum was established at the Fuli Palace of Kunming Botanical Garden. This museum, founded by the brand "DR PLANT", focuses on alpine truffles and aims to showcase the unique charm and precious value of truffles to the public in innovative ways. While providing robust support for black truffle conservation, it also injects new vitality into biodiversity protection efforts.

(Opening and ribbon cutting ceremony of DR PLANT Alpine Truffle Museum)

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8722/236933_943a529794c849b0_001full.jpg

Protecting Truffle Ecology and Enhancing Public Awareness

Black truffles, recognized as a cultural symbol in both China and the West, date back to the Roman period of the 20th century BC. Over the past few centuries, black truffles have been a cherished ingredient among European aristocracy and royalty. They have extremely stringent growth requirements, symbiotically existing with plants in nature and demanding high-quality soil. Truffles contain polysaccharides and repair factors that have powerful self-healing abilities for damaged tissue, earning them the nickname "the gecko of the biological world." As one of Yunnan's rare and precious wild mushrooms, black truffles are mainly distributed in eastern, western, and southeastern Yunnan, with an annual output of nearly 300 tons, accounting for more than 60% of China's total production.

(Xie Yong, Deputy Director of the Wu Zhengyi Science Foundation and Chairman of Beijing DR PLANT Biotechnology Co., Ltd)

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8722/236933_943a529794c849b0_002full.jpg

To better protect truffle ecology from destruction and raise public awareness of truffles, DR PLANT established the country's first alpine truffle museum, integrating ethnic culture into brand building to promote the concept of alpine plant skincare. Stepping into the exhibition hall is like entering a natural planetary time-space tunnel, where the growth history of black truffles is clearly visible. The exhibition hall integrates science education, exhibitions, experiences, and interactions, leading the public to focus on the most positive symbiotic relationships between fungi and plants, fungi and humans, from a museum perspective. It encourages a scientific attitude towards understanding the world, biology, and human skin cells, showcasing the beauty of nature and humanity in innovative ways.

(Alpine Truffle Museum Group photo of some attendees)

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8722/236933_943a529794c849b0_003full.jpg

"As a domestic brand deeply rooted in the field of alpine plant skincare, DR PLANT has always been committed to bringing safe and effective alpine plant ingredients to everyone. The domestic first alpine truffle museum built in Kunming, Yunnan, takes the form of a public welfare project, using knowledge popularization and immersive interactions to deepen our understanding of the relationship between truffles, ecology, and human skincare," mentioned Qin Lan, the alpine truffle experience officer, at the opening ceremony.

"Our brand exhibition hall combines DR PLANT's green philosophy, showcasing the theme of symbiosis between humans and nature, technology, and art." The exterior walls of the museum exhibition hall adopt mirror materials, reflecting the surrounding natural beauty in full, blending architecture with nature and achieving harmonious coexistence with the environment. Inside the exhibition hall, a series of interactive installations and areas comprehensively display the mysterious charm and precious value of black truffles.

(China's First Alpine Truffle Museum)

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8722/236933_943a529794c849b0_004full.jpg

Deep Integration of "Industry-Learning-Research-Application" Empowers Biodiversity Protection

To realize the effective utilization of biological resources and promote the integration of industry, learning, research, and application for the brand, DR PLANT has established a 20-year strategic cooperation with the Kunming Institute of Botany, Chinese Academy of Sciences, and jointly founded the "CAS Kunming Botanical Garden & DR PLANT R&D Center." By leveraging China's plant skincare knowledge and beauty culture, they conduct in-depth research on alpine plants and apply them to skincare products.

(Xu Jianchu, Principal Scientist at the World Agroforestry Centre and Special Researcher at the Kunming Institute of Botany)

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8722/236933_943a529794c849b0_005full.jpg

Xu Jianchu, Principal Scientist at the World Agroforestry Centre and Special Researcher at the Kunming Institute of Botany, Chinese Academy of Sciences, mentioned, "As a symbiotic fungus, the truffle is an important bridge connecting the plant and animal kingdoms. However, black truffles do not grow everywhere; they have requirements for soil pH. They are only found in alkaline soil, which is even scarcer."

(Alpine Truffle Museum)

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8722/236933_943a529794c849b0_006full.jpg

"Truffles are typical representatives of growth and harmony among all things, a harmonious life community. China's black truffles have nearly the same nutritional value as those in France, but their commercial prices differ by dozens of times, mainly due to deficiencies in mining techniques and social impact. The ecological, nutritional, and beauty functions of truffles await exploration. We must not only utilize truffles well but also protect them. This requires contributing Chinese wisdom, technology, equipment, and products." Xu Jianchu emphasized that the DR PLANT Alpine Truffle Museum is crucial for the protection and promotion of black truffles in China. Taking the alpine truffle museum as a carrier, he hopes that Yunnan black truffles will go global.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/236933

SOURCE: Global News