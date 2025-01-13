LG Innotek Reasserts Its Leadership in the Future Mobility Market at CES 2025

Exhibition booth attracts 65,000 cumulative visitors, showcasing innovative mobility components

Innovative technologies presented through a 'User-Centric storytelling' approach elicit strong acclaim, inquiries from visiting customers ensue

SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On the 13th, LG Innotek (CEO Moon Hyuksoo) announced that it successfully staged its exhibition at CES 2025 held in Las Vegas, USA.

Situated at the entrance of the West Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC), LG Innotek's exhibition booth attracted a steady stream of visitors from its opening on the first day of the CES event, on January 7th (local time).

During the four-day exhibition period that lasted until the 10th, more than 65,000 visitors were recorded at the LG Innotek booth. Many visitors showed great interest, leading to product inquiries and on-the-spot meeting requests.

A company representative said, "This year, we prominently displayed a 1,800-inch large-scale video advertisement in the Main Hall of the West Hall and a 9-meter-tall banner at the booth entrance, effectively enhancing brand awareness and exhibition promotion."

At CES 2025, LG Innotek focused its exhibition on the theme of mobility to solidify its position as a 'Total Solution Provider' in the global market for future mobility.

In particular, LG Innotek designed its open booth with a sleek, futuristic black aesthetic, showcasing not only a future vehicle mockup but also its new brand identity, 'ENABLE THE NEXT', and the slogan, 'YOUR ASPIRATION, OUR INNOVATION.'

At the center of the exhibition booth, the future vehicle mockup displayed 15 key components for sensing, communication, and lighting. Additionally, the high-value vehicle lighting module, Nexlide A+, which won the CES 2025 Innovation Award, garnered significant attention.

In the expanded private booth, which was 30% larger than the previous year, various innovative and integrated solutions combining optical, communication, and automotive technologies were presented through an immersive User-Centric storytelling approach, receiving positive feedback.

Among these, the RGB-IR In-Cabin Camera Module, unveiled for the first time at CES 2025, stood out. This camera can monitor driver conditions, such as detecting drowsiness, and alert the driver immediately.

Unlike conventional models, this new module features a 150-degree field of view, enabling simultaneous monitoring of the driver, front passenger, and rear passengers. It integrates a 5-megapixel RGB camera, an IR camera for low-light environments, and a 3D camera that supports facial recognition for functions like login and payment.

When a driver logs in using facial recognition, settings such as radio channels and air conditioning levels, adjusted by previous drivers, are automatically switched to the new driver's preferences. A North American customer said, "It's impressive how such advanced features, which enhance convenience for drivers, are incorporated into a single small camera module."

The innovation of 'Nexlide Vision,' developed with LG Innotek's proprietary vehicle lighting technology, also drew attention. Combining pixel lighting and smart film technology, this product can implement pixels, surfaces, and lines simultaneously.

For instance, by writing a desired message on the adjacent pad, the text instantly appears on the vehicle's lighting grill. This innovative application demonstrated how advanced communication capabilities can be integrated into vehicle lighting.

A customer who experienced Nexlide Vision's lettering feature said, "If an emergency stop is required while driving, it's possible to use Nexlide Vision to communicate specific reasons to following vehicles, potentially preventing accidents. LG Innotek's technology is truly remarkable."

Furthermore, LG Innotek's comprehensive lineup of mobility solutions, including the Next-Generation Digital Key Solution, Vehicle AP Module, All-Weather Camera Solution, and the groundbreaking B-Link, which combines a wireless Battery Management System (BMS) with a Battery Junction Box (BJB), were prominently showcased at CES 2025.

CEO Moon Hyuksoo stated, "Through CES 2025, LG Innotek has further strengthened its position as a leader in future mobility components. We will continue to deliver innovative solutions that provide differentiated value to customers and grow as the reliable technology partner enabling our customer's aspiration."

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2596480/Photo_1__Visitors_at_LG_Innotek_s_CES_2025_Exhibition_Booth.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2596481/Photo_2__Visitors_at_LG_Innotek_s_CES_2025_Exhibition_Booth.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2596482/Photo_3__LG_Innotek_Nexlide_showcased_at_CES_2025.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2596483/Photo_4__An_LG_Innotek_employee_demonstrating_the_In_Cabin_Camera_Module_at_CES_2025.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2596484/LG_Innotek_CEO_Moon_Hyuksoo.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2312913/logo__LG_Innotek_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/lg-innotek-reasserts-its-leadership-in-the-future-mobility-market-at-ces-2025-302349216.html