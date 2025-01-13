QNB Group: Financial Results For The Year Ended 31 December 2024

DOHA, Qatar, Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- QNB Group, one of the largest financial institution in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region, announced that the Board of Directors, during its meeting held today has approved its results for the year ended 31 December 2024.

The Board of Directors of QNB Group have recommended to the General Assembly the distribution of a cash dividend of 37% of the nominal share value (QAR0.37 per share) for the second half of the year ended 31 December 2024, after taking into account the record net profit reported by QNB Group for the financial year 2024. The total dividend distribution for the year ended 31 December 2024 amounts to 70% of the nominal share value (QAR0.70 per share). The annual financial results for 2024 along with the proposed profit distribution are subject to Qatar Central Bank (QCB) approval and the General Assembly.

Net Profit for the year ended 31 December 2024 grew by 8% to reach QAR16.7 billion (USD4.6 billion), compared to previous year. Operating Income grew by 6% to reach QAR41.3 billion (USD11.4 billion), reflecting a successful growth across a range of revenue sources.

Total Assets as at 31 December 2024 reached QAR1,298 billion (USD357 billion), an increase of 5% from previous year, mainly driven by growth in loans and advances by 7% to reach QAR911 billion (USD250 billion). Customer deposits increased by 3% to reach QAR887 billion (USD244 billion) from previous year, due to successful diversification of deposit generation.

QNB Group's efficiency (cost to income) ratio stood at 22.3%, which is considered one of the best ratios among large financial institutions in the MEA region.

As at 31 December 2024, QNB Group had one of the lowest non-performing loans ratio of 2.8% with a loan loss coverage ratio of 100%, reflecting the high quality of the Group's loan book and the effective management of credit risk. In addition, loan loss charge for the year ended 31 December 2024, decreased to QAR8.1 billion (USD2.2 billion), representing a decrease of 6% compared to previous year.

Total Equity increased to QAR114 billion (USD31 billion), up by 3% from previous year. Earnings per share reached QAR1.69 (USD0.46).

QNB Group's Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) as at 31 December 2024 amounted to 19.2%. Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) and Net Stable Funding Ratio (NSFR) as at 31 December 2024 amounted to 179% and 101% respectively. These ratios are higher than the regulatory minimum requirements of the QCB and Basel III reforms requirements.

Group statistics

QNB Group's presence spans 28 countries across three continents operating from approximately 900 locations, over 5,000 ATMs supported by more than 31,000 staff.

