Pharvaris N.V.: Pharvaris Outlines 2025 Strategic Priorities

Initiated CHAPTER-3, the pivotal Phase 3 study of deucrictibant for prophylaxis against hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks in 2024; topline data anticipated in 2H2026

Enrollment in RAPIDe-3, the pivotal Phase 3 study of deucrictibant for the on-demand treatment of HAE attacks, continuing as planned; topline data anticipated in 1Q2026

Study initiation of deucrictibant for the treatment of acquired angioedema due to C1-INH deficiency (AAE-C1INH) anticipated in 2025

Operating from a strong financial position with estimated cash runway into 3Q2026

Company presentation at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference



ZUG, Switzerland, Jan. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pharvaris (Nasdaq: PHVS), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel, oral bradykinin B2 receptor antagonists to help address unmet needs of those living with bradykinin-mediated diseases such as hereditary angioedema (HAE) and acquired angioedema (AAE), today outlined its strategic priorities for 2025.

"This year is paramount to Pharvaris as we continue clinical development of deucrictibant to help address unmet needs for those living with bradykinin-mediated angioedema," said Berndt Modig, Chief Executive Officer of Pharvaris. "Pharvaris is committed to generating robust clinical data to build a compelling package supporting deucrictibant's efficacy and safety profile. Our team is focused on the execution of two Phase 3 clinical studies in HAE, the expansion of our pipeline into AAE, and preparations for commercialization of deucrictibant pending regulatory submission and approval; we have significant resources in place to support these strategic investments and provide value for our shareholders."

2025 Strategic Priorities

Long-term Prophylaxis of HAE Attacks

Initiated CHAPTER-3 ( NCT06669754 ), a global pivotal Phase 3 study, evaluating deucrictibant for the prophylactic treatment of HAE attacks; topline data anticipated 2H2026. CHAPTER-3 is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 3 study of orally administered deucrictibant extended-release tablet for the prophylaxis against angioedema attacks in adults and adolescents (12 years and older) with HAE. The study aims to enroll approximately 81 participants with HAE and randomize them in a 2:1 ratio to receive deucrictibant extended-release tablet (40 mg/day), which is currently the intended commercial dosage, or placebo, once daily for 24 weeks. The primary endpoint of the study is to evaluate the efficacy of deucrictibant compared to placebo for prophylaxis against angioedema attacks as measured by the time-normalized number of investigator-confirmed HAE attacks during the 24-week treatment period. Other objectives of the study include evaluating additional clinically relevant outcomes, deucrictibant's safety and tolerability, pharmacokinetics and its impact on health-related quality of life measures in the prophylactic setting. Pharvaris anticipates announcing topline data of CHAPTER-3 in the second half of 2026.

On-demand Treatment of HAE Attacks

Topline data from RAPIDe-3 ( NCT06343779 ), a global Phase 3 study evaluating deucrictibant for the treatment of HAE attacks, anticipated 1Q2026. Advancement of RAPIDe-3, a global pivotal Phase 3 study of deucrictibant immediate-release capsule (20 mg) for the on-demand treatment of HAE attacks in adults and adolescents (12 years and older), is progressing as planned with a target enrollment of approximately 120 participants. The primary efficacy endpoint is time to onset of symptom relief, as measured by Patient Global Impression of Change (PGI-C) rating of at least "a little better" for two consecutive timepoints within 12 hours post-treatment. Other efficacy endpoints include time to End of Progression (EoP) in attack symptoms, substantial symptom relief, complete attack resolution and proportion of attacks achieving symptom resolution with one dose of deucrictibant as measured by Patient Global Impression of Severity (PGI-S) and by Angioedema Symptom Rating Scale (AMRA). Pharvaris anticipates announcing topline data of RAPIDe-3 in the first quarter of 2026.

Clinical Development of Deucrictibant in AAE-C1 INH

Clinical development plans of deucrictibant in acquired angioedema due to C1-INH deficiency (AAE-C1INH) underway. Currently, there are no approved therapies to address AAE-C1INH1. Pharvaris has engaged stakeholders, including the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), for feedback on a clinical development plan designed to evaluate the potential of deucrictibant to address an unmet medical need for therapies for the treatment of AAE-C1INH; Pharvaris intends to initiate a clinical study in 2025 pending feedback from regulators.



Business Updates

Corporate

Expansion of Pharvaris team to support deucrictibant launch preparedness, as well as business growth and planning. Chris Wilson joined Pharvaris as the Vice President of Sales & Marketing, North America, bringing a wealth of expertise in HAE product commercialization and executing strategic sales and marketing initiatives. Christa Milley joined Pharvaris as the Vice President, Head of Business Development, bringing an extensive deal sheet that demonstrates her track record of identifying, evaluating, structuring, negotiating, and executing deals to support our corporate development strategy.

The poster presented at BSI-CIPN characterized the experience of people living with HAE in the United Kingdom with current treatments, all of whom were prescribed injectable on-demand medications. The most common unmet need associated with currently prescribed long-term prophylactic and on-demand medications was a desire for a different route of administration. This analysis highlights the unmet need for novel oral options.

Upcoming Participation at Investor Conferences

43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference. San Francisco, CA, January 13-16, 2025. Format: Company Presentation

Presenter: Berndt Modig, CEO

Date, time: Wednesday, January 15, 2025, 5:15-5:55 p.m. PST (8:15-8:55 p.m. EST)

Presenters: Berndt Modig, CEO; Wim Souverijns, Ph.D., CCO; Peng Lu, M.D., Ph.D., CMO

Date, time: Wednesday, February 12, 2025, 9:20-9:50 a.m. EST

Live audio webcasts of the J.P. Morgan and Oppenheimer presentations will be available on the Investors section of the Pharvaris website at: https://ir.pharvaris.com/news-events/events-presentations. The audio replays will be available on Pharvaris' website for 30 days following the presentation.

Upcoming Presentations at Medical Congresses

American Academy of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology (AAAAI) 2025 Annual Meeting. San Diego, CA, February 28-March 4, 2025. Details for the accepted poster presentations at AAAAI are as follows: Title: Long-Term Safety and Efficacy of Oral Deucrictibant for Prophylaxis in Hereditary Angioedema: Results of the CHAPTER-1 Open-Label Extension Study

Presenter: Marc A. Riedl, M.D., M.S.

Date, time: Sunday, March 2, 2025, 9:45-10:45 a.m. PST (12:45-1:45 p.m. EST) Title: Long-Term Prophylactic Treatment with Oral Deucrictibant Improves Health-Related Quality of Life of Patients with Hereditary Angioedema: CHAPTER-1 Open-Label Extension Study

Presenter: John Anderson, M.D.

Date, time: Sunday, March 2, 2025, 9:45-10:45 a.m. PST (12:45-1:45 p.m. EST) Title: Long-Term Safety and Efficacy of Oral Deucrictibant for Treatment of Hereditary Angioedema Attacks: Results of the RAPIDe-2 Extension Study

Presenter: Michael E. Manning, M.D.

Date, time: Sunday, March 2, 2025, 9:45-10:45 a.m. PST (12:45-1:45 p.m. EST)

The posters will be available on the Investors section of the Pharvaris website at: https://ir.pharvaris.com/news-events/events-presentations.

About Deucrictibant

Deucrictibant is a novel, potent, oral small-molecule bradykinin B2 receptor antagonist currently in clinical development. By inhibiting bradykinin signaling through the bradykinin B2 receptor, deucrictibant has the potential to prevent the occurrence of HAE attacks and to treat the manifestations of an attack if/when they occur. Based on its chemical properties, Pharvaris is developing two formulations of deucrictibant for oral administration: an extended-release tablet to enable sustained absorption and efficacy in prophylactic treatment, and an immediate-release capsule to enable rapid onset of activity for on-demand treatment.

About Pharvaris

Pharvaris is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel, oral bradykinin B2 receptor antagonists to potentially address all types of bradykinin-mediated angioedema. Pharvaris has the ambition to provide injectable-like efficacy and placebo-like tolerability with the convenience of an oral therapy to prevent and treat HAE attacks. With positive data in both Phase 2 prophylaxis and on-demand studies in HAE, Pharvaris is currently evaluating the efficacy and tolerability of deucrictibant in a pivotal Phase 3 study for the prevention of HAE attacks (CHAPTER-3) and a pivotal Phase 3 study for the on-demand treatment of HAE attacks (RAPIDe-3). For more information, visit https://pharvaris.com/.

Forward Looking Statements

