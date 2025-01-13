WASHINGTON & EL DORADO HILLS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Blaize, Inc. ("Blaize"), a provider of purpose-built, artificial intelligence ("AI")-enabled edge computing solutions, and BurTech Acquisition Corp. ("BurTech"), a special purpose acquisition company, today announced that they expect to complete their previously announced business combination (the "Business Combination") on January 12, 2025. The combined company will be named "Blaize Holdings, Inc." and its common stock and warrants are expected to begin trading on Nasdaq under the ticker symbols "BZAI" and "BZAI.W," respectively, on January 14, 2025.

"We're thrilled with approval to list from Nasdaq and the prospects of a long-standing partnership with its marketplace of investors," said Dinakar Munagala, CEO of Blaize. "This marks the beginning of a new chapter in Blaize's journey, one where we continue to lead the way in bringing artificial intelligence to the edge."

"The approval for Blaize to trade on Nasdaq marks a pivotal moment, unlocking tremendous opportunities in edge AI across sectors like defense, robotics, and autonomous systems. We are thrilled to support Blaize in advancing transformative solutions that redefine the future of AI at the edge," said Shahal Khan, CEO of BurTech.

About BurTech

BurTech (NASDAQ: BRKH) is a special-purpose acquisition company dedicated to partnering with exceptional businesses and providing them with the resources and expertise to excel in the public market. With a focus on delivering long-term value to stockholders and supporting innovative companies, BurTech is committed to creating success stories in technology industries. With steadfast stockholders, a robust financial footing, and an unyielding commitment to innovation, BurTech is a visionary force in the technology world.

About Blaize

Blaize provides a full-stack programmable processor architecture suite and low-code/no-code software platform that enables AI processing solutions for high-performance computing at the network's edge and in the data center. Blaize solutions deliver real-time insights and decision-making capabilities at low power consumption, high efficiency, minimal size, and low cost. Blaize has raised over $330 million from strategic investors such as DENSO, Mercedes-Benz AG, Magna, and Samsung and financial investors such as Franklin Templeton, Temasek, GGV, Bess Ventures, BurTech LP LLC, Rizvi Traverse, and Ava Investors. Headquartered in El Dorado Hills (CA), Blaize has more than 200 employees worldwide with teams in San Jose (CA) and Cary (NC), and subsidiaries in Hyderabad (India), Leeds and Kings Langley (UK), and Abu Dhabi (UAE).

