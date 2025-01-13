Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 13, 2025) - Clifton Blake Mortgage Income Fund Trust ("Clifton Blake") is thrilled to announce a special 3.3x bonus distribution for unitholders of record at year-end, reflecting the Fund's outstanding performance in 2024. This bonus will be deposited alongside the regular January distribution.

Key 2024 Highlights:

9.24% Cash Return

9.48% DRIP Investor Return

11.93% Annualized Compound Return Since Inception

109% Total Compound Return Since Inception

"This 3.3x bonus distribution is a direct result of our disciplined investment strategy and unwavering commitment to our investors," said KC Daya, CEO of Clifton Blake. "Our focus on smart lending and risk management continues to drive exceptional results and sustainable growth."

Built for Stability. Positioned for Growth.

In 2024, Clifton Blake delivered zero loan losses and protected investor capital, thanks to:

Reduced leverage and a stronger, more secure portfolio.

Increased allocation to first mortgages and a lower average loan-to-value (LTV) ratio.

These strategies solidify Clifton Blake's track record of exceeding its 7.25% performance target, setting the stage for continued success in 2025.

About Clifton Blake Mortgage Income Fund Trust

Clifton Blake Mortgage Income Fund Trust offers accredited investors access to secure, short-term financing for commercial and multi-residential real estate in the Greater Toronto Area and Southern Ontario. The Fund focuses on first-position mortgages, balancing capital preservation with stable, high-yield returns.

About Clifton Blake

Clifton Blake is a leading real estate builder, lender, and asset manager specializing in premium multi-family and mixed-use developments in Toronto. Our in-house expertise in development, construction, property management, and capital structuring enables us to deliver consistent, long-term value for investors.

For more information, please contact:

