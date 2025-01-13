Mandalay Resources Corporation: Mandalay Resources Delivers Strong Q4 Gold and Antimony Performance, Achieves Top End of 2024 Production Guidance Leading to $76 Million Cash Balance

TORONTO, Jan. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mandalay Resources Corporation ("Mandalay" or the "Company") (TSX: MND, OTCQB: MNDJF) announces strong operating results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2024. All currency references in this press release are in U.S. dollars, except as otherwise indicated.

Fourth Quarter 2024 Highlights:

Consolidated production of 25,496 gold equivalent ounces: Costerfield achieved its strongest quarter of 2024, producing 15,768 gold equivalent ounces; Björkdal delivered stable production of 9,728 gold ounces.



Full-Year 2024 Highlights:

Delivered 97,128 gold equivalent ounces, approaching the top end of the 2024 production guidance range of 90,000 to 100,000 gold equivalent ounces; Gold: 85,669 ounces produced; Antimony: 1,282 tonnes produced;

approaching the top end of the 2024 production guidance range of 90,000 to 100,000 gold equivalent ounces; Year-end cash balance of $76 million.

Frazer Bourchier, President and CEO, commented:

"We are pleased to have achieved the upper end of our production guidance range for 2024, reflecting the dedication, focus on operational execution and hard work of our teams across both operations. The exceptional performance at Costerfield, particularly in the fourth quarter, continues to underscore the cash generating potential of our assets and our ability to deliver consistent results. With a robust year-end cash position of $76 million, Mandalay remains well-positioned to capitalize on growth opportunities and maximize shareholder value."

Ryan Austerberry, COO, commented:

"Both operations ended 2024 with strong performance, setting the stage for a solid start to 2025. At Costerfield, operational success was driven by excellent mining performance, reliable plant throughput and good recoveries. Mined ore tonnage exceeded targets, thanks to increased stoping activity from shorter tramming distances, and occasional use of larger equipment in closeouts. This enabled the site to achieve its strongest quarterly gold production of the year, totaling 12,125 ounces. During the quarter, average processed grades were 10.8 g/t for gold and 1.4% for antimony. For 2025, due to mine sequencing, we expect Costerfield's production to range between 43,000 - 48,000 gold equivalent ounces, with higher production currently scheduled to return in 2026.

"At Björkdal, fourth quarter production remained consistent with previous quarters, delivering 9,728 gold ounces. In 2025, the focus will be on capital development to increase access to more veins and establishing production fronts to enhance operational flexibility. In 2025 production is expected to be 41,500 - 46,000 gold ounces, consistent with 2024 levels supported by stable processed grades and tonnage. The plan continues to prioritize higher-margin underground material while leveraging the existing low-grade surface stockpiles to fully utilize the plant's 1.4 million tonne per annum capacity."

Mr. Bouchier concluded: "I would like to extend my gratitude to our Board of Directors for their guidance and to our shareholders for their continued support. Most importantly, I want to thank our employees and contractors for their focus, commitment, and dedication in driving the Company forward."

Production for the Quarter Ended December 31, 2024

The Company produced a total of 21,853 ounces of gold and 267 tonnes of antimony representing a total of 25,496 gold equivalent ounces produced, compared to 24,574 ounces of gold and 404 tonnes of antimony in the fourth quarter of 2023, representing a total of 26,941 gold equivalent ounces produced.

Production at Björkdal was 9,728 ounces of gold compared to 11,558 ounces of gold in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Production at Costerfield was 12,125 ounces of gold and 267 tonnes of antimony versus 13,016 ounces gold and 404 tonnes antimony in the fourth quarter of 2023.



Production for the Year Ended December 31, 2024

The Company produced a total of 85,669 ounces of gold and 1,282 tonnes of antimony, representing a total of 97,128 gold equivalent ounces, versus 78,205 ounces of gold and 1,860 tonnes of antimony, representing a total of 89,809 gold equivalent ounces in 2023.

Production at Björkdal was 42,323 ounces of gold.

Production at Costerfield was 43,346 ounces of gold and 1,282 tonnes of antimony.



Table 1 - Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Production for 2024 and 2023

Metal Source Three months ended

December 31,

2024 Three months ended

December 31,

2023 Year ended

December 31,

2024 Year ended

December 31,

2023 Gold produced (oz) Björkdal 9,728

11,558

42,323 42,148 Costerfield 12,125 13,016 43,346 36,057 Total 21,853 24,574 85,669 78,205 Antimony produced (t) Costerfield 267 404 1,282 1,860 Avg. Gold US$/oz 2,663 1,980 Avg. Antimony US$/t 36,336 11,603 Total Gold Eq. (oz) (1) Produced







Björkdal 9,728 11,558 42,323 42,148 Costerfield 15,768 15,383

54,805 47,661 Total 25,496 26,941 97,128 89,809

Quarterly gold equivalent ounces ("Gold Eq. (oz)") produced is calculated by multiplying the production quantities of gold ("Au"), antimony ("Sb") in the period by the respective average market prices of the commodities in the period, adding the amounts to get a "total contained value based on market price", and then dividing that total contained value by the average market price of Au in the period. The source for Au price is www.lbma.org.uk (http://www.lbma.org.uk), and Sb price is www.metalbulletin.com (http://www.metalbulletin.com).



Sales for the Quarter Ended December 31, 2024

The Company sold a total of 19,939 ounces of gold and 369 tonnes of antimony, representing a total of 24,974 gold equivalent ounces, compared to 23,201 ounces of gold and 454 tonnes of antimony in the fourth quarter of 2023, representing a total of 25,861 gold equivalent ounces.

Björkdal sold 8,380 ounces of gold versus 11,458 ounces of gold in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Costerfield sold 11,559 ounces of gold and 369 tonnes of antimony versus 11,743 ounces of gold and 454 tonnes of antimony in the fourth quarter of 2023.



Sales for the Year Ended December 31, 2024

The Company sold a total of 85,668 ounces of gold and 1,378 tonnes of antimony, representing a total of 98,561 gold equivalent ounces, compared to 76,527 ounces of gold and 1,909 tonnes of antimony, representing a total of 88,427 ounces of gold equivalent in 2023.

Björkdal sold 42,251 ounces of gold.

Costerfield sold 43,417 ounces of gold and 1,378 tonnes of antimony.



Table 2 - Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Sales for 2024 and 2023

Metal Source Three months ended

December 31,

2024 Three months ended

December 31,

2023 Year ended

December 31,

2024 Year ended

December 31,

2023 Gold sold (oz) Björkdal 8,380 11,458

42,251 41,669 Costerfield 11,559 11,743 43,417 34,858 Total 19,939 23,201 85,668 76,527 Antimony sold (t) Costerfield 369 454 1,378 1,909 Avg. Gold US$/oz 2,663 1,980 Avg. Antimony US$/t 36,336 11,603 Total Gold Eq. (oz)1 Sold







Björkdal 8,380 11,458 42,251 41,669 Costerfield 16,594 14,403 56,310 46,758 Total 24,974 25,861 98,561 88,427

Quarterly Gold Eq. (oz) sold is calculated by multiplying the sale quantities of Au and Sb in the period by the respective average market prices of the commodities in the period, adding the amounts to get a "total contained value based on market price", and then dividing that total contained value by the average market price of Au for the period. The source for Au price is www.lbma.org.uk (http://www.lbma.org.uk), and Sb price is www.metalbulletin.com (http://www.metalbulletin.com).



