Montag, 13.01.2025
Die 1 Billionen Dollar Mine: Power Nickels Weg zur globalen Dominanz!
ACCESSWIRE
13.01.2025 13:50 Uhr
KCooper Brands, Inc. Expands Dempsey International Packaging With Acquisition of Torch Packaging Portfolio

DENVER, COLORADO / ACCESSWIRE / January 13, 2025 / KCooper Brands, Inc., a global leader in supply chain development and customer-centric business solutions, announced today the acquisition of Torch Packaging, LLC's customer and vendor portfolio.

Torch Packaging's portfolio will be seamlessly integrated into KCooper Brands' Dempsey International Packaging division, further enhancing the division's capabilities and strengthening its ability to meet the evolving needs of the packaging industry.

George W. Dempsey, CEO and Chairman of KCooper Brands, highlighted the strategic importance of the acquisition:

"The Torch Packaging portfolio perfectly complements the vision and goals of our Dempsey International Packaging division. This addition will empower our team to deliver innovative solutions and exceptional value, while strengthening partnerships and expanding our reach within the packaging industry."

Torch Packaging's commitment to high-quality, customized packaging solutions aligns with KCooper Brands' focus on operational excellence and innovation. This acquisition reinforces KCooper Brands' dedication to enhancing its offerings and develop meaningful relationships to support its customers' success.

As part of the acquisition, Hemang Mehta, CEO of Torch Packaging, will join the advisory board of KCooper Brands. In his new role, Mr. Mehta will provide strategic guidance to drive growth and innovation, particularly within the Dempsey International Packaging division.

"Joining KCooper Brands' advisory board is an exciting opportunity to build on Torch Packaging's legacy of customer-focused solutions," said Mr. Mehta. "I look forward to collaborating with the Dempsey International Packaging team to shape the future of the packaging industry and deliver exceptional value to our customers."

"This acquisition marks an important milestone in KCooper Brands' ongoing efforts to expand our customer base and enhance our overall business platform," said Nate Calvert, Vice President of Marketing and Business Development for KCooper Brands. "We are excited to collaborate with new brands and continue pursuing opportunities that drive innovation and mutual success in 2025 and beyond."

For more information about KCooper Brands and its Dempsey International Packaging division, visit KCooperBrands.com.

Contact Information

Nate Calvert
VP of Marketing & Business Development
press@kcooperbrands.com
720.405.9001

SOURCE: KCooper Brands, Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2025 ACCESSWIRE
