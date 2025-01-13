Volatus Aerospace Inc.: Volatus Aerospace Unveils Scalable 'Surveillance as a Service' Solution

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / January 13, 2025 / Volatus Aerospace Inc. (TSXV:FLT.V)(OTCQB:TAKOF)(Frankfurt:A2JEQU) ("Volatus" or "the Company") is proud to announce the launch of its groundbreaking "Surveillance as a Service" solution, delivering unparalleled scalability and rapid deployment capabilities. Monitored from Volatus' state-of-the-art Operations Control Centre (OCC), this flexible, secure and multi-modal surveillance offering empowers clients with faster response times and actionable intelligence.

Leveraging cutting-edge drone technologies, including remotely piloted aircraft systems (RPAS), nested autonomous drones, fixed-wing aircraft, helicopters, and ground-based sensors, Volatus captures critical intelligence 24/7 with advanced electro-optical/infrared (EO/IR) sensors. Integrated seamlessly into Kongsberg Geospatial's IRIS Terminal, this data provides real-time situational awareness and decision support, monitored comprehensively through Volatus' OCC.

With over 10,000 RPAS flights conducted from the OCC and a robust portfolio of air operator certificates, Canadian Transportation Agency (CTA) licenses, and dangerous goods handling authorizations, Volatus has established itself as a trusted global operator. Supported by its Transport Canada-Approved Maintenance Organization (AMO), OEM-certified service centres, and 14 drone-related patents, the Company's reputation for safety, reliability and regulatory compliance is unparalleled.

"Our ability to integrate multiple surveillance modalities into a single, cohesive solution is a game-changer for our clients," said Volatus CEO, Glen Lynch. "Whether it's border security, infrastructure monitoring, environmental protection or emergency response, we deliver secure surveillance intelligence without the high cost and complexity of infrastructure, training, equipment or ownership."

The global drone surveillance market is projected to grow to USD 612.09 billion by 2032, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18% (Source: Reports and Data). This growth is driven by increasing demand for applications such as border security, infrastructure monitoring, and environmental protection. Volatus' 'Surveillance as a Service'enables the Company to go after this expanding market by delivering clients cost-effective, scalable solutions that eliminate the complexity of traditional surveillance infrastructure.

The 'Surveillance as a Service' solution is available on a global basis to meet the evolving demands of industries and government agencies. With its innovative approach, Volatus' turnkey solution is committed to enhancing safety, security and operational efficiency through expertise, advanced technology and scalable solutions.

About Volatus Aerospace

Volatus Aerospace is a leader in innovative global aerial solutions for intelligence and cargo. With a strong foundation of over 100 years of combined institutional knowledge in aviation, Volatus provides comprehensive solutions using both piloted and remotely piloted aircraft systems (RPAS). We serve industries such as oil and gas, utilities, healthcare, and public safety. Our mission is to enhance operational efficiency, safety, and sustainability through cutting-edge, real-world solutions.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs, and current expectations of the Company with respect to future business activities and operating performance. Often, but not always, forward-looking information and forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or statements formed in the future tense or indicating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" (or other variations of the foregoing) be taken, occur, be achieved, or come to pass. Forward-looking information includes information regarding: (i) the anticipated benefits of, and estimated revenue to be generated by, the master service agreement; (ii) the business plans and expectations of the Company; and (iii) expectations for other economic, business, and/or competitive factors. Forward-looking information is based on currently available competitive, financial, and economic data and operating plans, strategies, or beliefs of management as of the date of this news release, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors may be based on information currently available to the Company, including information obtained from third-party industry analysts and other third-party sources, and are based on management's current expectations or beliefs. Any and all forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is not based on historical facts but instead reflects expectations, estimates or projections concerning future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Forward-looking information and forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to it and on assumptions it believes to be not unreasonable in light of all of the circumstances. In some instances, material factors or assumptions are discussed in this news release in connection with statements containing forward-looking information. Such material factors and assumptions include, but are not limited to: the anticipated benefits and revenues of the master service agreement to the Company; the commercialization of drone flights beyond visual line of sight and potential benefits to the Company; meeting the continued listing requirements of the TSXV; and including, but not limited to, those factors set forth in the Company's Annual Information Form under the section "Risk Factors". Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. The forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this news release and, other than as required by law, the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

