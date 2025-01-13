Walkbase Launches Game-Changing Millimeter Wave Sensor Solution at NRF's Big Show 2025

New analytics technology set to provide crucial in-store metrics for retail media attribution.

STRATACACHE company Walkbase, the leading in-store analytics solutions provider for retailers, today unveils its new millimeter wave sensor technology. The Walkbase Millimeter Wave Sensor Solution provides retailers and premises owners a powerful way to accurately measure in-store customer behavior without collecting or divulging the personally identifying information (PII) of customers.

The Walkbase Millimeter Wave Sensor Solution will be on display, along with retail solutions from other members of the STRATACACHE family of technology companies including PRN and Scala, at NRF at booth 5213 (level 3).

"For retailers looking to track shopper activity in their store, without the risk of collecting unauthorized data, the millimeter wave solution is essential," said Ben Reynolds, Vice President Business Development, Walkbase. "This is the first time that millimeter wave technology has been used in retail and, after years of development, we are so proud to be sharing Walkbase's highly scalable solution with retailers and brands attending NRF."

Using electromagnetic waves to capture location, pathing and dwell time data, the Walkbase Millimeter Wave Sensor Solution is a privacy-centric solution to measure in-store customer behavior. The millimeter wave sensors contain no camera lenses so capture no biometric or personally identifiable information. As the Walkbase Millimeter Wave Sensor Solution works without using a camera, it is also a versatile and robust analytics tool, able to work in environments where other sensors fail, such as in bright sunlight or darkness. The millimeter wave sensor technology can cover wider areas than typical in-store tracking tools and does not require significant capital investment from retailers with the ability to plug directly into retail media video players. The Walkbase Millimeter Wave Sensor Solution is available to retailers following extensive trials within a large regional US grocery store.

"This is a solution that has many use cases, including the tracking of visitors and customer pathing; however, we are most excited for the role that the Walkbase Millimeter Wave Sensor Solution will play when it comes to in-store retail media," said Kevin Carbone, CEO, PRN, a STRATACACHE company. "Accurate attribution is essential to properly monetize an in-store retail media network and this tool will answer the calls of retailers, advertisers and organizations such as IAB for a privacy-aware method to measure and attribute the impact of any in-store marketing activation."

Walkbase is part of the STRATACACHE group as is PRN and Scala. Each company is well established and respected amongst US and international retailers for its own specialism. Together the three companies provide a complete in-store retail media solution with campaigns and content appearing across Scala's popular digital display and integrated solutions technology managed by PRN while being measured and optimized using data provided by the accurate analytic tools developed by Walkbase.

Those interested in learning more about the complete STRATACACHE offer as well as seeing the Walkbase Millimeter Wave Sensor Solution first hand, should visit the STRATACACHE booth at NRF (booth 5213 on level 3). The millimeter wave technology will also be on show at a selection of North American and European retail trade events in 2025. More information on the Walkbase Millimeter Wave Sensor Solution, including articles and demonstration videos can be found at www.walkbase.com/millimeter-wave .

About Walkbase

Walkbase is the leading retail analytics and marketing automation platform, connecting the online and offline customer journey. Walkbase solutions provide insight into how customers, employees and resources interact with stores and locations. We deploy technology that measures and interprets behavioral data in real time. Based on that data, we provide insights on how to achieve strategic goals, such as optimizing operations, increasing revenues or enhancing the customer experience. Walkbase is headquartered in Dayton, Ohio and, as part of the STRATACACHE family of marketing technology companies, has localized support and offices in 28 countries globally: www.walkbase.com and linkedin.com/company/walkbase-a-stratacache-company .

About STRATACACHE

STRATACACHE provides a full scope of consumer, audience and passenger engagement technology and services to the world's largest restaurant, retail, transportation and service companies. STRATACACHE's digital solutions use smart digital displays, advanced sensors and cutting-edge artificial intelligence to customize the guest experience, enhancing profitability, efficiency, customer satisfaction and speed of service. Powering digital signage content to more than four million digital displays, STRATACACHE has localized support and operations in 28 countries: www.stratacache.com, and @STRATACACHE.

