Montag, 13.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Die 1 Billionen Dollar Mine: Power Nickels Weg zur globalen Dominanz!
13.01.2025 14:02 Uhr
ToolsGroup Unveils Inventory.io to Deliver AI-Powered Inventory Optimization for Retailers

Finanznachrichten News

New solution debuting at NRF 2025 reduces stockouts and markdowns, driving profitability

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 13, 2025 / ToolsGroup, a global leader in retail and supply chain planning and optimization software, today announced the launch of Inventory.io, an AI-powered solution designed to simplify inventory management and enhance profitability. Inventory.io empowers retailers to achieve inventory excellence by maximizing margins with every inventory decision, even in the face of market uncertainty.

Retailers lack the resources to manually perform real-time assessments across vast amounts of data to determine the optimal allocation of inventory to stores. By automating complex, time-consuming processes, retailers can finally break free from the cycle of overstocks and stockouts. Retail customers using ToolsGroup for inventory optimization have reported impressive results, including an average of a 12% profit increase, a 25% reduction in stockouts, and a 20% improvement in inventory turns.

Key Features and Benefits of Inventory.io

  • Fast, Flexible Implementation: A composable, cloud-based architecture enables seamless data integration within weeks, with the ability to customize the solution to meet unique retailer needs.

  • Probabilistic Forecasting and Prescriptive Optimization: Advanced forecasting capabilities help retailers navigate uncertainty and ensure inventory drives profitability.

  • Sophisticated Real-Time Demand Sensing: Inventory is optimized in real-time to be where customers need it, reducing stockouts, minimizing missed sales, and improving customer satisfaction.

  • Integrated and Innovative AI Learning Engines Powering Allocation, Replenishment and Rebalancing: A unified approach to inventory management ensures better performance for both inventory planning and projection and in-season responsivity.

  • Reduced Dependence on Markdowns: Rebalancing engines account for costs and workforce constraints, transforming overstocks into opportunities with profitable store-to-store transfers.

"Retailers with fast-moving or seasonal inventory face significant pressure to adapt swiftly to changing demand," said Pierre Custeau, Chief Technology Officer & Chief Product Officer at ToolsGroup. "We intend to leverage the best and most proven components from our portfolio of inventory optimization solutions to create Inventory.io - probabilistic forecasting, real-time AI driven demand sensing and proven allocation and replenishment logic from SO99+, JustEnough, EVO and Onera. Our vision is to build a solution that takes the guesswork out of inventory management by delivering clear, explainable insights powered by AI-driving improved customer experience, revenue, and ultimately increased profitability."

ToolsGroup invites National Retail Federation (NRF) Retail's Big Show attendees to check out Inventory.io in person at Booth #4043. Schedule a meeting here to learn how ToolGroup's cutting-edge AI technology is transforming inventory management.

About ToolsGroup:

ToolsGroup's innovative AI-powered solutions enable retailers, distributors and manufacturers to navigate through supply chain uncertainty. Our retail and supply chain planning suites empower a new level of intelligent decision-making and unlock powerful business improvements in forecast accuracy, service levels and inventory - delighting customers and achieving financial and sustainability KPIs. Stay in touch with ToolsGroup on LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube, or visit www.toolsgroup.com.

Media Contact:

Escalate PR for ToolsGroup
toolsgroup@escalatepr.com

SOURCE: ToolsGroup



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2025 ACCESSWIRE
