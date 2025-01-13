RELEX recognized for strengths including automating, ranking and helping to manage assortments; easy-to-use interface and scheduling; and driving sales and margin results through partnership and continuous design

RELEX Solutions, provider of unified supply chain and retail planning solutions, today announced it has been recognized as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Retail AI-driven Assortment Planning Solutions 2025 Vendor Assessment report (1). The IDC MarketScape report is an assessment that evaluates companies relatively using a set of fixed criteria across solution capabilities and strategic objectives.

This IDC MarketScape focuses on retail-specific AI-driven Assortment Planning solutions that offer automated ways to manage large sets of assortments and clusters while leveraging retail customer analytics, forecasting, simulations and scenario planning. RELEX was named a Leader for strengths including automating, ranking and helping to manage assortments; easy-to-use interface and scheduling; and driving sales and margin results through partnership and continuous design

According to the report, RELEX should be considered when "the retailer is seeking automation for large SKU counts across different format stores and a variety of store clusters. The ability to automate functions will be enormously valuable for productivity… [and when the retailer] is looking for explicit sales drivers and data-driven reinforcement of assortment planning impacts in hindsight to identify causal impact activities. (1)."

"RELEX demonstrates key capabilities for retailers looking for AI-driven assortment planning by providing robust automation and data-driven insights that empower retailers to optimize their assortments effectively," said Ananda Chakravarty, Research Vice President, Retail Merchandising and Marketing Analytics Strategies, IDC. "Retailers will benefit from RELEX's ability to streamline complex processes, improve productivity, and drive significant business outcomes."

The RELEX AI-driven assortment planning capabilities include advanced analytics and machine learning algorithms that automate and optimize assortment decisions. By integrating business and supply chain data, RELEX provides a comprehensive perspective on category performance, enabling retailers to make informed decisions that drive sales, reduce costs, and improve profitability. The solution's ability to automate store clustering and space planning further increases its value, making it a powerful tool for retailers looking to improve efficiency and outcomes. RELEX also integrates assortment planning with other key capabilities like forecasting and replenishment, and pricing and promotions to improve efficiency.

"We're proud to be recognized as a Leader in yet another IDC MarketScape report (2)," said Mikko Kärkkäinen, co-founder and group CEO of RELEX Solutions. "We believe this distinction underscores the power of our unique approach to AI-driven assortment planning, which seamlessly integrates with our broader retail planning and optimization capabilities. By offering sophisticated tools that optimize both sales and profitability, we're helping retailers reduce manual work, sharpen their competitive edge, and drive measurable growth."

About IDC MarketScape:

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of technology and service suppliers in a given market. The research utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each supplier's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of technology suppliers can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective suppliers.

About RELEX

RELEX Solutions provides a unified supply chain and retail planning platform that aligns and optimizes demand, merchandising, supply chain, operations, and production planning across the end-to-end value chain. We help retailers, manufacturers, and consumer goods companies like ADUSA, AutoZone, Coles, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar, M&S Food, PetSmart, and The Home Depot drive profitable growth across all sales and distribution channels, leading to higher product availability, increased sales, and improved sustainability. Learn more at: https://www.relexsolutions.com/customers/

