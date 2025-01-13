parcelLab, the leading post-purchase experience platform, today announced the launch of pL Copilot and AI Email Editor at NRF 2025: Retail's Big Show Convention in New York. These two game-changing capabilities that are designed to transform how retailers manage and personalize their post-purchase journeys. Copilot and AI Email Editor raise the bar for retailers looking to be at the forefront of the industry while building experiences that create customers for life.

pL Copilot is a powerful AI assistant that helps teams optimize customer communications and touchpoints, identify and improve operations, and spark innovation. By providing real-time insights program guidance, pL Copilot empowers retailers to unlock their full potential without the need for technical expertise. pL Copilot is integrated directly into parcelLab's platform, giving teams real-time, natural language driven support to optimize workflows and customer journeys effortlessly. With actionable insights, personalized recommendations, and automatic access to parcelLab's extensive developer resources, Copilot accelerates decision-making and operational efficiency all while empowering teams to take full control of their post-purchase experience. pL Copilot brings the expertise of parcelLab's vast knowledge directly into the platform, allowing retail teams to confidently tackle everything from creating personalized post-purchase updates to optimizing operational workflows.

parcelLab's AI Email Editor harnesses the power of AI to automate and personalize email communications, ensuring every message is impactful, localized, and on-brand. No matter what updates retailers plan to send their customers, these capabilities will enable retailers to deliver highly tailored and seamless experiences across markets and languages.

Paired with pL Copilot, AI Email Editor takes post-purchase communication to the next level. With built-in instant translation in over 160 languages, AI Email Editor ensures consistent messaging across global markets whether an order confirmation or an exception notification. Retailers can effortlessly engage diverse audiences, creating a truly localized experience that strengthens customer loyalty and builds trust, no matter where the customer is based.

"Retailers operate in a fast-paced environment where customer expectations and operational requirements evolve rapidly," said Giles Whiting, CEO of parcelLab. "Together, pL Copilot and the AI Email Editor enable retailers to unlock new levels of efficiency, innovation, and customer satisfaction. By providing intuitive, automated solutions for post-purchase workflows and communications, parcelLab empowers retailers to deliver exceptional experiences that create customers for life."

pL Copilot and AI Email Editor are now available. Contact parcelLab for more information on our AI-powered post-purchase solutions.

