ITM Isotope Technologies Munich SE: ITM and Ariceum Therapeutics Enter Into Supply Agreement for Therapeutic Medical Radioisotope Actinium-225

Garching / Munich / Berlin, Germany, January 13, 2025 - ITM Isotope Technologies Munich SE (Ariceum), a private biotech company developing radiopharmaceutical products for the diagnosis and treatment of certain hard-to-treat cancers, today announced the execution of a supply agreement for non-carrier-added (n.c.a.) Actinium-225 (Ac-225) to support the development of Ariceum's novel targeted radiopharmaceutical therapies (RPT) pipeline, including its lead radiopharmaceutical drug, satoreotide for the treatment of aggressive, hard-to-treat cancers.



Under the terms of the agreement, ITM will supply the therapeutic medical radioisotope, Ac-225, produced by Actineer Inc, ITM's joint venture company with Canadian Nuclear Laboratories, for use in Ariceum's Actinium-based pipeline candidates. Actineer is advancing cutting-edge technologies to secure and expand its supply chain and produce industrial-scale quantities of Ac-225 at rapid speed by irradiating Radium-226 (Ra-226) in cyclotrons to meet the growing demand for this promising medical radioisotope on a global scale. Additional details of the supply agreement have not been disclosed.



"We value our partnership with Ariceum which marks a significant step forward in advancing our mission to provide this critical medical radioisotope to the radiopharmaceutical industry," said Dr. Andrew Cavey, Chief Executive Officer at ITM. "With our extensive experience in the production and supply of Lutetium-177, we are well-equipped to apply that expertise to Actinium-225 via our joint venture, Actineer. Our agreement with Ariceum strengthens our commitment to advancing innovative solutions for cancer treatment and to meeting the needs of our partners and people living with cancer worldwide."



Ac-225 is a rare medical radioisotope used in RPTs for the treatment of various cancer indications. It emits high-energy alpha particles with a short penetration range in tissue, enabling precise targeting of tumor cells. This unique quality has made Ac-225 an increasingly sought-after resource in the field, with growing demand. Its natural scarcity and manufacturing complexities have contributed to critical shortages that have threatened the development of novel radiopharmaceuticals that have the potential to treat challenging cancer indications.



"Securing a reliable and plentiful supply of n.c.a. Ac-225 is critical to our efforts in developing innovative cancer treatments with our pipeline of novel targeted radiopharmaceuticals," commented Manfred Rüdiger, Chief Executive Officer at Ariceum Therapeutics. "Our agreement with ITM and its joint venture company Actineer supports our access to valuable resources needed to explore the full potential of Ac-225 in unlocking and advancing new Targeted Alpha Therapy approaches for patients living with difficult-to-treat cancers."



About ITM Isotope Technologies Munich SE

ITM, a leading radiopharmaceutical biotech company, is dedicated to providing a new generation of radiomolecular precision therapeutics and diagnostics for hard-to-treat tumors. We aim to meet the needs of cancer patients, clinicians and our partners through excellence in development, production and global supply. With improved patient benefit as the driving principle for all we do, ITM advances a broad precision oncology pipeline, including multiple phase III studies, combining the company's high-quality radioisotopes with a range of targeting molecules. By leveraging our two decades of pioneering radiopharma expertise, central industry position, and established global network, ITM strives to provide patients with more effective targeted treatment to improve clinical outcome and quality of life. www.itm-radiopharma.com

Actineer Inc. is a joint venture company

Canadian Nuclear Laboratoriesand ITM Isotope Technologies Munich SEdedicated to advancing Ac-225 technologies, quickly securing supply, and producing industrial-scale quantities of this valuable, rare medical radioisotope for the treatment of cancer. Founded in October 2023, Actineer Inc. together with its strong supply chain collaborators seeks to progress Ac-225 development, production, and processing technologies. It has established short-term production capabilities that is expected to lead to significantly boosting international supplies, while working long-term towards the construction of a new Actinium Production Facility.



