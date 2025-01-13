Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 13.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Die 1 Billionen Dollar Mine: Power Nickels Weg zur globalen Dominanz!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
13.01.2025 14:14 Uhr
92 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Integrated Financial Technologies Launches PM Max Comprehensive Outsourcing Service for Portfolio Management Providers

Finanznachrichten News

White-label customer support and back-office services enable structured finance providers to address client needs without hiring and training personnel

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 13, 2025 / Integrated Financial Technologies (IFT), a leading provider of outsourced business processing and portfolio management services, is launching a new program that enables structured financing companies to satisfy customer service, account management, and other business needs without hiring and training additional employees. PM Max offers securitization providers and other financial services companies a combination of experienced agents and proven technology to deliver superior services in a secure, compliant, and client-branded manner.

"A growing number of securitization firms and lenders now face the daunting task of delivering customer service and navigating other business needs without the requisite infrastructure and staff in place to effectively manage these tasks," explained Tod Chisholm, president of IFT. "We created PM Max with these organizations in mind. Companies can leverage our technology and expertise to ensure that accounts are properly serviced according to the client's specific directives, and that reporting and other essential mandates are properly addressed. Every service included in PM Max is offered as if under the client's brand, resulting in courteous and satisfying experiences for end-users."

PM Max's offerings can be scaled according to client needs. Operational processes like customer support, collections, inside sales, and reporting can be seamlessly performed by the PM Max team.

"PM Max is an ideal option for securitization companies. It is a low-risk offering that can solve an immediate problem," Chisholm concluded. "We anticipate this solution will be well received by securitization finance providers who now find themselves in the unfamiliar territory of managing accounts and dealing with customers on a daily basis."

For more on PM Max and IFT's other smartsourcing services, visit www.iftsolutions.com.

About Integrated Financial Technologies

Integrated Financial Technologies (IFT) is a market leader in delivering efficient, reliable, and secure back-office solutions for portfolio management to lenders and businesses across North America. Based in Vancouver, IFT's unique combination of deep expertise and robust technology enables the company to provide a multitude of services in sales, collections, reporting, and customer care. IFT's North American-based agents are fully trained in financial services processes and a host of service-related industries, and adhere to strict data privacy and security mandates. Their services enable organizations to increase revenue, lower operating costs, and improve customer service-without incurring added overhead. For more information, please visit www.iftsolutions.com.

PR Contact:

Suzanne Mattaboni
Parallel Communications Group, Inc.
610-737-2140
??: @Parallel_PR
LinkedIn
smattaboni@parallelpr.com

SOURCE: IFT



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2025 ACCESSWIRE
Gewinner im Megamarkt
Biotechnologie ist eine der bedeutendsten Zukunftstechnologien unserer Zeit. Zahlreiche Biotechnologie- und Pharmakonzerne haben sich unter anderem dem Kampf gegen Tumorerkrankungen verschrieben. Der weltweite Markt für Krebsmedikamente verzeichnet ein stetiges Wachstum. Für das Jahr 2025 wird ein Umsatz von etwa 190,3 Milliarden Euro prognostiziert, mit einer erwarteten jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 6,42% bis 2029, was zu einem geschätzten Marktvolumen von 244,1 Milliarden Euro führen würde.

Wir haben 3 aussichtsreiche Biotechnologieaktien mit Schwerpunkt Erforschung und Entwicklung von Wirkstoffen gegen Tumorerkrankungen ausfindig gemacht, die in den kommenden Monaten und Jahren erhebliches Aufwärtspotenzial versprechen und Vervielfachungspotenzial besitzen.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien durchstarten und zu Ihrem Börsenerfolg in 2025 beitragen könnten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.