Integrated Financial Technologies Launches PM Max Comprehensive Outsourcing Service for Portfolio Management Providers

White-label customer support and back-office services enable structured finance providers to address client needs without hiring and training personnel

Integrated Financial Technologies (IFT), a leading provider of outsourced business processing and portfolio management services, is launching a new program that enables structured financing companies to satisfy customer service, account management, and other business needs without hiring and training additional employees. PM Max offers securitization providers and other financial services companies a combination of experienced agents and proven technology to deliver superior services in a secure, compliant, and client-branded manner.

"A growing number of securitization firms and lenders now face the daunting task of delivering customer service and navigating other business needs without the requisite infrastructure and staff in place to effectively manage these tasks," explained Tod Chisholm, president of IFT. "We created PM Max with these organizations in mind. Companies can leverage our technology and expertise to ensure that accounts are properly serviced according to the client's specific directives, and that reporting and other essential mandates are properly addressed. Every service included in PM Max is offered as if under the client's brand, resulting in courteous and satisfying experiences for end-users."

PM Max's offerings can be scaled according to client needs. Operational processes like customer support, collections, inside sales, and reporting can be seamlessly performed by the PM Max team.

"PM Max is an ideal option for securitization companies. It is a low-risk offering that can solve an immediate problem," Chisholm concluded. "We anticipate this solution will be well received by securitization finance providers who now find themselves in the unfamiliar territory of managing accounts and dealing with customers on a daily basis."

About Integrated Financial Technologies

Integrated Financial Technologies (IFT) is a market leader in delivering efficient, reliable, and secure back-office solutions for portfolio management to lenders and businesses across North America. Based in Vancouver, IFT's unique combination of deep expertise and robust technology enables the company to provide a multitude of services in sales, collections, reporting, and customer care. IFT's North American-based agents are fully trained in financial services processes and a host of service-related industries, and adhere to strict data privacy and security mandates. Their services enable organizations to increase revenue, lower operating costs, and improve customer service-without incurring added overhead. For more information, please visit www.iftsolutions.com.

