Moncton, New Brunswick, Canada--(Newsfile Corp. - January 13, 2025) - Soricimed Biopharma Inc. ("Soricimed"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing Peptide Drug Conjugates, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Neil Fleshner as an Executive Member of the Board of Directors.

Dr. Fleshner brings decades of clinical, academic, and research leadership in oncology, with a distinguished career centered on cancer prevention, treatment innovation, and translational research. He is past Professor and Chair of the Division of Urology at the University of Toronto, and Head of the Division of Urology at the University Health Network and Princess Margaret Hospital . Dr. Fleshner currently holds the Love Chair in Prostate Cancer Prevention at Princess Margaret Hospital and has published over 700 peer reviewed manuscripts in the Oncology domain.

Dr Fleshner also cofounded and served as the Chief Medical Officer of Point Biopharma, playing a key role in advancing their radioligand pipeline into Phase I, II and III studies. Point Biopharma was ultimately acquired by Eli Lilly for U.S. $1.4 billion in 2023

Dr. Fleshner's appointment comes at a pivotal time as Soricimed advances its Peptide Drug Conjugate (PDC) program, with lead candidate S73 poised for IND-enabling studies and clinical trials within the next 12-16 months. His clinical expertise and leadership in oncology drug development will play a critical role in driving the program forward.

"We are honored to welcome Dr. Fleshner to the Soricimed team," said Paul Gunn, President and Member of the Board of Soricimed. "His exceptional track record in oncology research, clinical leadership, and success in bringing novel cancer therapies to market will be invaluable as we pursue our mission of developing life-changing treatments for cancer patients."

Vaughn Embro-Pantalony, Chairman of Soricimed said, "I am very pleased to welcome Dr. Fleshner to Soricimed's Board. Neil's deep experience in clinical and regulatory oversight will be invaluable as we advance our drug conjugate program. He also brings a unique and highly successful entrepreneurial perspective to our Board. We look forward to working with Neil as we grow our business and develop innovative therapies to serve patients.

Commenting on his appointment, Dr. Fleshner said: "I am excited to join Soricimed Biopharma at this transformational stage. The company's innovative science and promising pipeline present a unique opportunity to develop breakthrough therapies. I look forward to collaborating with the talented team and contributing to the next generation of cancer treatments."

About Soricimed Biopharma Inc.

Soricimed Biopharma Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of targeted cancer therapeutics. Its proprietary peptide technology targets specific cancer cell receptors, offering a novel approach to treating solid tumors while sparing healthy tissues. The company's peptide drug candidate lead candidate, S73, is progressing toward clinical trials as part of a broader therapeutic pipeline.

