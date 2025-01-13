Romanian utility Electrica Group has launched two solar tenders, including a 62. 5 MW project open for applications until Jan. 31 and a 77. 6 MW project open until Feb. 17. Romanian utility Electrica Group has announced two solar tenders. The first is for the Satu Mare 3 project, a 62. 5 MW solar facility that will be built in Doba commune, northwestern Romania. New Trend Energy S. R. L, a company owned entirely by Electrica S. A, is running the tender. Engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contractors are invited to apply for the project, which is at the ready to build stage, with the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...