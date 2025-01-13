Anzeige
Montag, 13.01.2025
Die 1 Billionen Dollar Mine: Power Nickels Weg zur globalen Dominanz!
XVIVO Perfusion AB: Conference Call on Year-End Report 2024

Finanznachrichten News

GOTHENBURG, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / January 13, 2025 / XVIVO Perfusion AB (STO:XVIVO)(LSE:0RKL)(FRA:3XV) Invitation to attend XVIVO's conference call regarding the presentation of the Year-end Report 2024. The presentation will be held in English.

Time: Tuesday, January 28, 2025, at 2.00 pm CET / 8.00 am EST

If you wish to participate via webcast please use the link below. Via the webcast you are able to ask written questions. https://xvivo.events.inderes.com/xvivo-q4-report-2024

If you wish to participate via teleconference please register on the link below. After registration you will be provided phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference. Via the teleconference you can ask questions verbally. https://conference.inderes.com/teleconference/?id=5003998

Participants from XVIVO:
Christoffer Rosenblad, CEO
Kristoffer Nordström, CFO

The press release for XVIVO's Year-end Report 2024 will be released on January 28, 2025 at 7.30 am CET / 1.30 am EST.

Before the conference call, slides will be available at the company web page, https://www.xvivogroup.com/investors/reports-and-presentations/

January 13, 2025
Mölndal
XVIVO Perfusion AB (publ)

For further information, please contact:

Christoffer Rosenblad, CEO, +46 73 519 21 59, e-mail: christoffer.rosenblad@xvivogroup.com
Kristoffer Nordström, CFO, +46 73 519 21 64, e-mail: kristoffer.nordstrom@xvivogroup.com

About Us

Founded in 1998, XVIVO is the only medical technology company dedicated to extending the life of all major organs - so transplant teams around the world can save more lives. Our solutions allow leading clinicians and researchers to push the boundaries of transplantation medicine. XVIVO is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, and has offices and research sites on two continents. The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker symbol XVIVO. More information can be found on the website www.xvivogroup.com.

Attachments

Conference call on Year-end Report 2024

SOURCE: XVIVO Perfusion AB



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2025 ACCESSWIRE
