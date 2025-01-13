Anzeige
Montag, 13.01.2025
Die 1 Billionen Dollar Mine: Power Nickels Weg zur globalen Dominanz!
PR Newswire
13.01.2025 14:54 Uhr
74 Leser
Q'Apel Medical Inc.: Q'Apel Medical Announces CE Mark Approval for Armadillo SelectFlex Neurovascular Access System

Finanznachrichten News
  • Patented SelectFlex Technology allows operators to achieve the ideal balance of trackability and support on demand to navigate complex neurovasculature
  • System enables biaxial approach, regardless of access site, to eliminate complexity and cost of conventional con?gurations

FREMONT, Calif., Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Q'Apel Medical (Q'Apel), a privately held medical device company focused on revolutionizing neurovascular interventions, today announced it has received CE mark certi?cation for its Armadillo SelectFlex Neurovascular Access System. The ?rst-of-its-kind 7F system features the patented SelectFlex Technology and is indicated for the introduction of interventional devices into the neurovasculature.

Armadillo SelectFlex Neurovascular Access System

"Neurovascular access can be extremely challenging. The tortuous anatomy requires ?exibility to navigate the tight twists and turns, however, ?exible access catheters tend to lack the support and stability required for device delivery once positioned," commented Pascal Jabbour, MD, FAANS, FACS, FAHA, The Angela and Richard T. Clark Distinguished Professor of Neurological Surgery and Radiology, Division Chief of Neurovascular Surgery & Endovascular Neurosurgery at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital in Philadelphia, PA. "Armadillo provides a one-and-done solution that simpli?es access procedures. It is designed to place full control in the hands of the operator as it allows users to transform the catheter from highly trackable to highly supportive as needed throughout the procedure with the simple injection or withdrawal of just 0.2cc of saline."

The Armadillo Neurovascular Access System with SelectFlex Technology delivers the versatility required for physicians to con?dently tackle a wide range of neurovascular interventions. Regardless of access site, the low-pro?le 7F catheter enables a biaxial approach to accelerate delicate interventions and eliminate the complexity and cost of conventional tri-axial con?gurations.

"The Armadillo Neurovascular Access System with SelectFlex Technology addresses the shortcomings of currently available neurovascular access catheters. We believe it provides a novel option that allows hospitals to standardize device usage, decrease inventory constraints and reduce cost per procedure," stated Jodie Fam, CEO of Q'Apel Medical. "I thank our incredible team for their efforts to achieve this critical milestone. We look forward to building upon Armadillo's U.S. commercial success as we prepare to expand our international portfolio and deliver this meaningful solution to the European market, and others, in the coming months."

About Q'Apel Medical:

Q'Apel Medical is revolutionizing neurovascular interventions. Inspired by the evolving needs of our customers, our novel approach allows us to solve clinical challenges where others fall short. We are up for the task, the more complex the better. Our team thrives on creating high quality uniquely engineered products, designed in partnership with neurovascular specialists, that address what is needed right now, yet with the versatility to focus on what is coming next. For more information, visit www.qapelmedical.com.

Media Contact:
Charlene Herndon
SPRIG Consulting
charlene@sprigconsulting.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2595956/I_am_Armadillo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/qapel-medical-announces-ce-mark-approval-for-armadillo-selectflex-neurovascular-access-system-302349303.html

