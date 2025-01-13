WISeKey International Holding Ltd.: WISeKey's Subsidiary, WISeSat.Space to Launch a New-Generation Satellite on January 14, a Significant Milestone in the Creation of a Global Satellite Constellation

Press Release: WISeKey's Subsidiary, WISeSat.Space to Launch a New-Generation Satellite on January 14, a Significant Milestone in the Creation of a Global Satellite Constellation

WISeKey's Subsidiary, WISeSat.Space to Launch a New-Generation Satellite on January 14, a Significant Milestone in the Creation of a Global Satellite Constellation

Geneva, Switzerland -- January 13, 2025 -- WISeKey International Holding ("WISeKey" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: WKEY; SIX: WIHN), a leading global cybersecurity, AI, and IoT company, today announced that its subsidiary WISeSat.Space, on January 14, 2025 will launch a new-generation satellite, an innovative system designed to provide comprehensive Earth IoT coverage with ultra-low latency, enabling real-time tracking and monitoring of trillions of IoT devices. These satellites incorporate advanced technology to deliver secure and scalable global connectivity, addressing critical concerns around data security, privacy, and geopolitical neutrality.

By leveraging Switzerland's neutrality, political stability, and rigorous data protection laws, WISeSat.Space is building a trusted infrastructure for secure global communications. This constellation integrates SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ: LAES) ("SEALSQ") post-quantum semiconductors, future-proofing the network against emerging quantum computing threats. These advanced chips utilize post-quantum cryptography, ensuring secure data transmission and protecting the constellation from potential adversarial quantum attacks.

Additionally, the satellites feature WISeKey's WISeID identity management system, a platform for authenticating connected devices, and Hedera distributed ledger technology to provide a decentralized framework for maintaining data integrity and transparency across the network.

WISeSat.Space's satellite constellation addresses the growing demand for secure and scalable infrastructure to support the exponential rise of IoT devices, projected to exceed 75 billion by 2030. Beyond connectivity, this initiative offers advanced Earth observation services for environmental monitoring, logistics optimization, and disaster response, providing real-time data and actionable insights. With tiered subscription models, governments, enterprises, and organizations can access a robust suite of services tailored to their specific needs.

Positioned as a neutral and secure alternative to satellite systems operated by corporations or national governments, WISeSat.Space offers a solution free from geopolitical risks, data misuse, and transparency issues. By operating under Swiss jurisdiction, the system ensures compliance with the most rigorous privacy and data protection standards globally, making it a trusted choice for critical communications. The integration of blockchain technology enhances data security, enabling decentralized, tamper-proof smart contracts and facilitating seamless transactions across industries such as shipping, logistics, and finance.

WISeSat.Space also addresses the growing need for reliable global internet access, particularly in underserved and remote regions. By bridging the digital divide, the constellation supports educational and economic growth while providing on-demand connectivity solutions for disaster recovery and emergency communications. The secure communication channels enabled by post-quantum cryptography offer unparalleled security for governments, financial institutions, and enterprises requiring the highest level of data protection.

This initiative reflects Switzerland's unique strategic advantage as a base for innovation. The nation's political stability, robust regulatory environment, and commitment to neutrality provide the ideal foundation for the development of cutting-edge technologies. By offering services such as private satellite networks, in-orbit servicing, and white-label solutions, WISeSat.Space extends its reach to enterprises seeking to manage their own secure and customized satellite infrastructure.

As the demand for interconnected devices accelerates alongside global digital transformation, WISeSat.Space is poised to lead the charge with its scalable, secure, and innovative satellite infrastructure. This groundbreaking initiative is not only a technological breakthrough but a foundational step toward building a trusted and secure digital future, ensuring that privacy, neutrality, and transparency remain at the forefront of global connectivity.

For more information, visit http://wisesat.space.

About WISeSat.Space

WISeSat.Space AG is pioneering a transformative approach to IoT connectivity and climate change monitoring through its innovative satellite constellation. By providing cost-effective, secure, and global IoT connectivity, WISeSat is enabling a wide range of applications that support environmental monitoring, disaster management, and sustainable practices. The integration of satellite data with advanced climate models holds great promise for enhancing our understanding of climate change and developing effective strategies to combat its impacts. As the world continues to grapple with the challenges of climate change, initiatives like WISeSat's IoT satellite constellation are essential for creating a more resilient and sustainable future.

About WISeKey

WISeKey International Holding Ltd ("WISeKey", SIX: WIHN; Nasdaq: WKEY) is a global leader in cybersecurity, digital identity, and IoT solutions platform. It operates as a Swiss-based holding company through several operational subsidiaries, each dedicated to specific aspects of its technology portfolio. The subsidiaries include (i) SEALSQ Corp (Nasdaq: LAES), which focuses on semiconductors, PKI, and post-quantum technology products, (ii) WISeKey SA which specializes in RoT and PKI solutions for secure authentication and identification in IoT, Blockchain, and AI, (iii) WISeSat AG which focuses on space technology for secure satellite communication, specifically for IoT applications, (iv) WISe.ART Corp which focuses on trusted blockchain NFTs and operates the WISe.ART marketplace for secure NFT transactions, and (v) SEALCOIN AG which focuses on decentralized physical internet with DePIN technology and house the development of the SEALCOIN platform.

Each subsidiary contributes to WISeKey's mission of securing the internet while focusing on their respective areas of research and expertise. Their technologies seamlessly integrate into the comprehensive WISeKey platform. WISeKey secures digital identity ecosystems for individuals and objects using Blockchain, AI, and IoT technologies. With over 1.6 billion microchips deployed across various IoT sectors, WISeKey plays a vital role in securing the Internet of Everything. The company's semiconductors generate valuable Big Data that, when analyzed with AI, enable predictive equipment failure prevention. Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey cryptographic Root of Trust, WISeKey provides secure authentication and identification for IoT, Blockchain, and AI applications. The WISeKey Root of Trust ensures the integrity of online transactions between objects and people. For more information on WISeKey's strategic direction and its subsidiary companies, please visit www.wisekey.com.

Disclaimer

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning WISeKey International Holding Ltd and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of WISeKey International Holding Ltd to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. WISeKey International Holding Ltd is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities, and it does not constitute an offering prospectus within the meaning of the Swiss Financial Services Act ("FinSA"), the FinSa's predecessor legislation or advertising within the meaning of the FinSA. Investors must rely on their own evaluation of WISeKey and its securities, including the merits and risks involved. Nothing contained herein is, or shall be relied on as, a promise or representation as to the future performance of WISeKey.

Press and Investor Contacts

WISeKey International Holding WISeKey Investor Relations (US) Ltd The Equity Group Inc.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

January 13, 2025 08:25 ET (13:25 GMT)