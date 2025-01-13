Anzeige
Montag, 13.01.2025
Die 1 Billionen Dollar Mine: Power Nickels Weg zur globalen Dominanz!
ACCESSWIRE
13.01.2025 15:02 Uhr
Chesapeake Financial Shares Inc.: Chesapeake Financial Shares Adds Dede Ramoneda to Board of Directors

Finanznachrichten News

KILMARNOCK, VA / ACCESSWIRE / January 13, 2025 / Chesapeake Financial Shares is pleased to announce the appointment of Dede Ramoneda to its Board of Directors. Ramoneda's exceptional career spans multiple industries, including financial services, energy, and consulting, making her a valuable addition to the Board.

Ramoneda has an impressive track record of delivering value to organizations and has played a key role in numerous corporate transactions. At First Citizens Bank, she was instrumental in the acquisitions of CIT and Silicon Valley Bank, leading the post-acquisition integration of IT into a centralized unit and serving on the M&A Integration Leadership Team. Her strategic vision and leadership have earned her recognition as a transformative executive and technology leader.

"We are excited to have Dede on the CFS Board," said Jeff Szyperski, CEO of Chesapeake Financial Shares and Chesapeake Bank. "With our industry as well as our customers becoming increasingly reliant on technology, her expertise will be a valuable resource."

Ramoneda's contributions have been acknowledged through various industry accolades, including Computerworld's Best Places to Work in IT (2023), Orbie Award: Carolina Enterprise CIO of the Year (2022), and Triangle Business Journal's CIO of the Year (2014).

As a board member, Ramoneda will bring expertise in digital transformation, risk mitigation, IT strategy, executive leadership, and diversity, equity and inclusion. In addition to her professional achievements, Ramoneda has demonstrated leadership in board roles at several organizations, including ScanSource: Board of Directors, Nominating/Governance, Audit & Compensation Committees; NCTech: Board of Directors; Progress Telecom Access Networks: Board of Directors; United Arts Council of Raleigh & Wake County: Board Member & Treasurer, member of Grants Committee; NC State University, College of Engineering: Strategic Advisory Board, Computer Science Department; NC State University, Poole College of Management: Board of Advisors; and YWCA of the Greater Triangle: Chairman & Board Member.

Ramoneda received her Bachelor of Science, Industrial Management from Louisiana State University, her Masters of Business Administration from Crummer Graduate School of Business at Rollins College, and her Executive Education from The Wharton School.

ABOUT CHESAPEAKE FINANCIAL SHARES

Chesapeake Financial Shares is a one-bank holding company originally chartered in 1900 and based in Kilmarnock, VA. Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc.'s stock trades on the over-the-counter market (OTCQX) under the symbol "CPKF."

The holding company operates two subsidiaries. Chesapeake Bank is a full-service lender and provider of deposit services to individuals and businesses. The Bank currently operates 17 branches: four in the Northern Neck, three in the Middle Peninsula, five in Williamsburg and five in Richmond.

Chesapeake Wealth Management, Inc. is an independent wealth management firm offering brokerage, trust, and estate management services.

More detail can be found in the most recent Annual Report, or visit www.chesapeakefinancialshares.com.

ABOUT CHESAPEAKE BANK

Chesapeake Bank, founded in 1900, is a subsidiary of Chesapeake Financials Shares (CFS:CPKF), headquartered in the Northern Neck, also serving the Middle Peninsula, Williamsburg, Richmond, Chesterfield, and Peninsula communities. The company also offers credit processing and ABL financing. Named by American Banker as one of the Top 100 Community Banks and a Best Bank to Work For, employing 290+. Visit: www.ches.bank.

Contact: Matthew Suttmiller
msuttmiller@ches.bank
757-941-3036

SOURCE: Chesapeake Financial Shares Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2025 ACCESSWIRE
