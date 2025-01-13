Veseris Expands in Canada With New Montreal ProCenter and Warehouse

Veseris, a leading distributor in pest control and vegetation management and adjacent industries, proudly announces the opening of its new Montreal ProCenter and warehouse. This new facility marks a significant milestone as the company strengthens its coast-to-coast presence in Canada, offering local customers and suppliers enhanced access to Veseris' products and expertise.

The addition of the Montreal ProCenter builds on Veseris' acquisition of Integrated Pest Supplies Ltd. in Vancouver last year and its established locations in Calgary and the greater Toronto market. With this expansion, Veseris has doubled its Canadian reach, providing national coverage from coast to coast.

"For years, Veseris has supported Quebec customers without a physical presence, and the addition of a local ProCenter and warehouse ensures we can now meet their needs faster and more efficiently than ever before," said Ken Bradley, CEO of Veseris. "With this new facility, Veseris strengthens its commitment to delivering value and convenience to professionals across Canada."

Located at 8473 Ave. Albert-Louis-Van-Houtte, the Montreal ProCenter offers:

Local Warehousing : Faster, more efficient fulfillment for Quebec customers

Walk-In Convenience : Easy access to products and personalized support

Enhanced Logistics: Strengthened capabilities for suppliers

"Having a local presence in Montreal allows us to provide the high-quality service and support our customers expect while creating opportunities for our supplier partners," said Jon Froese, Regional Director, Canada. "This expansion reinforces Veseris' role as the preferred choice for customers and suppliers across the country."

Learn more about the Montreal ProCenter at https://veseris.ca/vs_ca_en/locations/montreal-location/.

About Veseris

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Veseris is a leading distributor serving professionals in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico directly through approximately 250+ sales and service professionals at 77 locations and in Latin America and the Caribbean through a network of authorized dealer partners. The business serves the expanding markets for structural pest, turf & ornamental, public health, wildlife, and vegetation management with unparalleled products and services, as well as educational and technology resources, including Veseris.com, a best-in-class online resource for pest management professionals. Visit: www.veseris.com and www.veseris.ca.

Contact Information

Andrew Assir

Director of Marketing

andrew.assir@veseris.com

512-695-3204





SOURCE: Veseris

View the original press release on accesswire.com