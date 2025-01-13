KI Featured on HGTV Series Home Town as Victorian Home Is Remodeled Into K-12 School

KI is proud to announce its feature on the HGTV renovation series Home Town . The episode, which aired last week, showcases KI furniture in the transformation of a Victorian home into a K-12 learning center, Unlimited Dreams Christian Learning Center , in Laurel, Mississippi.

"We were honored to play a part in creating a new home for Unlimited Dreams Christian Learning Center alongside the HGTV Home Town team," said Bryan Ballegeer, vice president of education markets at KI. "We were excited to help Dr. Amanda Cooley bring her vision to life as she continues her phenomenal work of growing young minds."

Founded by Dr. Cooley in 2020, Unlimited Dreams Christian Learning Center is a tuition-free K-12 school that serves over 100 students from underserved communities. After the school outgrew its previous space, the Home Town team transformed a nearby home into a schoolhouse.

The newly renovated space includes five classrooms, a library, principal's office, cafeteria, and outdoor playground. KI donated versatile furniture that allowed the Home Town team to create an inviting, functional learning space that reflects the school's unique character.

The opportunity to collaborate with Home Town arose when one of the show's designers reached out to her former design professor about recommendations for K-12 furniture. "You only want the best, and that's KI," Al Lawson, associate professor of interior design at the University of Southern Mississippi, told her.

The learning center's transformation will leave a lasting impact on the local community, offering a much-needed upgrade for students and educators who previously made use of old, broken, or makeshift furniture like television trays. The center's classrooms are now equipped with several products from KI's award-winning Ruckus collection , including desks that double as dry-erase boards for an interactive learning experience, chairs, stools, and lecterns. The cafeteria features Pirouette nesting tables and Doni seating with elegant design finishes.

To watch the episode , check out HGTV's Home Town television listings or stream it on Max and Discovery+ .

