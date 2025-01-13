Anzeige
Montag, 13.01.2025
Die 1 Billionen Dollar Mine: Power Nickels Weg zur globalen Dominanz!
ACCESSWIRE
13.01.2025 15:02 Uhr
Rackfinity Highlights Top Kendall Howard LAN Stations, Workstations, and Training Tables for Optimized Workspace Solutions

Finanznachrichten News

Discover innovative, high-performance furniture designed to enhance efficiency and productivity in every workspace with Kendall Howard solutions through Rackfinity.

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA / ACCESSWIRE / January 13, 2025 / Rackfinity, a leading supplier of intelligent technology for workspaces, is thrilled to feature the top Kendall Howard LAN workstations designed for various sectors and industries, from office spaces to healthcare, education, military and home office environments.

Optimized Quality Workspace Solutions for All

From custom workbenches to cabinets, racks, bracket kits, enclosures, and technical furniture, Kendall Howard has the expertise and passion to support IT professionals from concept to delivery. Its reputation for top-tier quality products, custom solutions, and best-in-class support made it a no-brainer for Rackfinity to offer its technical products to our trusted customer base.

Design a Custom Workspace with Kendall Howard

When designing a custom workspace, flexibility in technical solutions is key. This is exactly what Kendall Howard brings to the table - their products offer multiple configurations and colors, along with ample storage and modular designs that leave plenty of customization opportunities for teams and individuals.

Kendall Howard's technical solutions are highly adaptable and can be used as training tables, workstations, mobile computer carts, command consoles, security monitoring stations, printer stands, and much more. Computer workstations come in a variety of sizes and weights and are ideal for home and office spaces.

Browse from an impressive selection of Performance LAN stations with shelving, ideal for video editing stations, security monitoring, or technology bench needs. These stations are efficient as standalone desks, lab benches, and command consoles, or can be mobile shipping stations. With robust hardware mounting options, shelves, and available drawers, you'll never run out of space.

Many of Kendall Howard's workstation products come with optional caster attachments for mobile uses, including healthcare offices, editing stations, and a multitude of security monitoring use cases. These multifunctional products support endless customization that suits the needs of your organization and individual team members.

Improve Your Workstation with Rackfinity + Kendall Howard

For years, Rackfinity has been committed to providing custom solutions for any budget and need. Partnering with the top brands in the industry allows Rackfinity to maintain a reputation based on quality, trust, and customer service.

Partnering with Kendall Howard is an exciting step forward in ergonomic, optimized workstation solutions. Whether you're working from a home office, a large office, a healthcare environment, at a university, or any other setting, Kendall Howard's products offer elevated quality and a workspace solution at a great price. Explore Kendall Howard's products at Rackfinity here.

About Rackfinity

Rackfinity is committed to providing its customers with the best possible intelligent technology environment. Each business has unique needs and budgetary requirements. Whatever those needs are, Rackfinity prioritizes a partnership to ensure every customer gets exactly what they need.

Contact Information

Chris Stanek
Business Development Manager
sales@rackfinity.com
1-800-944-0338

SOURCE: Rackfinity



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2025 ACCESSWIRE
