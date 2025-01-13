Next Gen ERP Provider CMiC Helps a Leading Construction Firm Increase their Project Capacity by Over 200%

Nucleus Research's latest report, "Modernizing Construction Operations with CMiC," highlights how the global ERP leader helps firms achieve operational excellence.

In partnership with analyst firm Nucleus Research, CMiC, the leading provider of next generation construction Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system, today released, "Modernizing Construction Operations with CMiC," a report which reinforces how CMiC's cutting-edge technology and customer-first mindset has helped construction firms optimize their operational processes by unifying financials, project management, and analytics into a fully integrated ERP.

As a part of the research process, a key analyst from Nucleus Research attended CONNECT 2024, CMiC's annual customer conference, where he had the opportunity to attend thought leadership keynotes, product sessions, and communicated directly with customers to gain a strong understanding of the value that CMiC not only brings to their ecosystem, but to the industry at large.

CMiC: A Proven Leader in Next Generation Construction ERP

CMiC is the leading provider of unified, integrated, and innovative software solutions which are purpose-built for the construction industry. Their suite of solutions is designed to drive integrated project delivery, optimize workflows and heighten office-to-field communications. With one-quarter of construction firms on ENR's Top 400 Contractors list making CMiC their construction ERP system of choice, they service firms ranging from general and specialty contractors to heavy/highway and project owners.

CMiC's ERP is comprised of a vast array of software applications within two key product pillars: CMiC Financials and CMiC Project Management. Here is an overview of each category:

CMiC Financials : Built to manage construction projects, with "layered-in" business intelligence software to help make data-driven decisions in real-time, key applications within this category include Construction Accounting, Payroll & HCM, Opportunity Management (CRM), and Equipment Inventory & Management.

CMiC Project Management: This set of solutions enables teams to collaborate with project stakeholders, control project changes, manage subcontractor tasks, stay on top of material suppliers and simplify the bid process. Key applications under this umbrella include Pre-Qualification & Procurement, Drawing & Construction Documents, Quality & Safety and Project Controls.

CMiC stands as the leading next generation construction ERP throughout the globe as it is the only construction ERP that:

Is an "all-in-one" solution built on a Single Database Platform.

Is a turnkey solution, covering everything from software development, to implementation, to support, to customer success.

Has the most exhaustive suite of Financials and Project Management applications and functionality across the board.

Has a suite of "fully integrated" comprehensive solutions for construction and capital project firms.

From a product offering perspective, CMiC's robust Financials and Project Management applications stand out from their competitors as they have:

An industry-leading technology with an open API interface.

A best-in-class user experience and user interface.

Software development that is based on a single code set and built in-house.

A deeper feature set with seamless movement of data between applications.

Built on the Single Database Platform, CMiC's solution consolidates disparate systems, enabling teams to access and manage data from one central location. By integrating construction-specific processes, CMiC facilitates collaboration across project and finance departments while ensuring real-time decision-making. As a result, organizations are seeing significant improvements in both project delivery and financial management, resulting in profitability.

Delivering a Solid ROI: Customer Success Highlights

A true testament to the value that CMiC provides is showcased through their customer success stories. Here are a few standout points:

Featured Highlight: A construction firm specializing in interior design and healthcare expanded its project capacity from $15 million to $50 million per project after implementing CMiC's ERP solution. On top of that, the firm reduced its staffing needs and streamlined processes, achieving a 30-40% efficiency improvement.

Business Benefits Achieved by Other Customers: Compressed cost analysis processes by 83%. Reduced the time for each tracking cycle from 60 minutes in the field to 10 minutes (by implementing eTime). Accelerated the payroll administration cycle from 4 to 2 days. Reached 100% data accuracy by eliminating the risk of manually entering data Accelerated bid placement by 20-30%. Consolidated 18 systems. Accelerated the speed of RFI development by 50%. Reduced the time to execute subcontracts from by 84%. Fulfilled subcontract changes in half the time.



Delivering Business Value: Transforming Operations Across the Construction Industry

As the construction industry strives for digital transformation, CMiC is helping businesses modernize their operations and scale more effectively by unifying construction-specific processes, improving project visibility, and enabling real-time decision-making.

With CMiC's comprehensive ERP solution, organizations are streamlining workflows, gaining real-time visibility, and making more informed decisions. This unified platform delivers tangible benefits, including enhanced scalability, cost reduction, and superior project delivery.

For more information about CMiC's next generation ERP, please click here.

About CMiC:

As an industry pioneer, CMiC delivers complete and unified Financials and Project Management software solutions for construction and capital projects firms. CMiC's powerful software transforms how firms optimize productivity, minimize risk and drive growth by planning and managing all financials, projects, resources, and content assets-from a Single Database Platform. With customers throughout North America and overseas, CMiC serves one-quarter of ENR's Top 400 Contractors and hundreds of small and mid-sized construction firms, from general and specialty contractors to heavy/highway and project owners. Over $100 billion in construction revenue is handled by CMiC annually.

About Nucleus Research:

Technology insight built on ROI analysis. Advising both vendors of technology and the organizations that use technology to uncover information no one else can provide. Our analysts are experienced technology experts who concentrate on specific solution areas. They use their technology understanding blended with a financially focused investigative approach to uncover the value technology can provide. Our clients include many of the Fortune 1000, numerous mid-sized organizations, state, federal, and international government organizations, and almost every leading technology vendor.

CONTACT:

Farhana Ahmad

Senior Manager - Content Marketing, PR and Social Media

Email: Farhana.ahmad@cmic.ca

T: 647.280.2251

SOURCE: CMiC

View the original press release on accesswire.com