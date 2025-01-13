Zekelman Industries: Zekelman Adds Kevin Heffernan as Senior VP, Electrical Sales

Industry vet joins senior leadership team to expand commercial reach of electrical products

Zekelman, the top producer of electrical conduit and elbows, couplings, and nipples in North America, welcomes Kevin Heffernan as its new Senior Vice President, Electrical Sales. In this role, Heffernan will have full commercial responsibility for Zekelman's expanding portfolio of electrical products.

Heffernan has more than 15 years of experience in the electrical industry, most recently serving as the Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Encore Wire, a leader in the wire and cable business. Prior to that role, Heffernan held senior leadership positions with Current (formerly GE Current) and Smiths Detection (formerly Morpho Detection).

"Kevin will bring a strategic mindset and his product development skillsets to drive top and bottom-line growth for our team," said Jim Hays, President, Electrical Division, Zekelman. "I'm excited to see how his experience will continue to enhance our customer's experience at multiple levels."

Heffernan holds a Bachelor of Science degree from the United States Military Academy at West Point and an MBA from the University of Richmond Robins School of Business. Kevin resides in Dallas, Texas, with his wife and four children.

About Zekelman

Zekelman is a family of operating companies which include Atlas Tube, Picoma, Sharon Tube, Wheatland Tube, Western Tube, and Z Modular. With 20 manufacturing locations and 2,900+ teammates across North America, the company is the leading independent manufacturer of hollow structural sections (HSS) and steel pipe, and the top producer of electrical conduit and elbows, couplings, and nipples in North America. Zekelman - Believe in What You Build. For more information, visit zekelman.com

Media Contacts:

Amanda Donovan

Director of Marketing Communications, Zekelman Industries

312.339.3838

amanda.donovan@zekelman.com

Owen Serey

Management Supervisor - Public Relations, Mower

513.639.7455

oserey@mower.com

SOURCE: Zekelman Industries

