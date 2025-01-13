Evariste and the University of Southampton have partnered to generate one of the largest available transcriptomic datasets in oesophageal adenocarcinoma (OAC). This clinically annotated data will allow the identification of novel targets in this extremely hard to treat cancer. In collaboration with the team at Southampton, Evariste will apply its AI-driven discovery engine to identify novel therapeutic targets for OAC patients.

Anna Hercot, CEO of Evariste, said "High quality genetic data linked to clinical outcomes is essential for identifying the next generation of precision oncology therapeutics. This data and our collaboration with the outstanding team at Southampton will help accelerate the delivery of medicines to OAC patients, who currently have very few targeted treatment options."

Professor Tim Underwood, Consultant Surgeon and Professor of Gastrointestinal Surgery at the University of Southampton, said "We are really struggling to make meaningful breakthroughs for patients with oesophageal cancer, data like this might just unlock the next generation of targets for treatment."

Fellow Southampton scientist Dr Zoë Walters, Associate Professor in Translational Epigenomics and a member of Evariste's Scientific Advisory Board, said "Historical strategies have focussed on the perceived low hanging fruit in leveraging cancer mutations as potential therapeutic strategies. However, these have yielded very little in terms of new therapeutic strategies in the context of oesophageal cancer. This collaboration will utilise our extensive transcriptomic dataset to identify new targets for therapy and ultimately novel potential therapeutic strategies for these patients."

About Evariste

Evariste is a TechBio using mathematics and AI to develop small molecule therapeutics for oncology. Their AI-powered platform, Frobenius, identifies novel targets and biomarkers and designs drug candidates at unparalleled speed. Evariste aims to expand the frontiers of cancer treatment by discovering new targets and designing improved molecules.

About University of Southampton's School of Cancer Sciences

Scientists from the University of Southampton's School of Cancer Sciences are pioneering new research to better understand the disease and develop more effective treatments for patients. It also trains the next generation of cancer researchers who can understand the disease and develop new and more effective treatments to improve patient treatment.

